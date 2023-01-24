ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WLBT

First medical marijuana product sold in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a day many in Mississippi thought would never come, but it has happened: The first medical marijuana products were purchased in the state on Wednesday. The sale occurred in Brookhaven at The Cannabis Company. The shipment came in around 1 p.m., yet before the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

‘The state threw them to the wolves’: Health department struggles to manage massive medical marijuana program

Behind closed doors, Mississippi’s eight-person medical cannabis office is struggling against its workload. The Health Department office charged by the Legislature with running Mississippi’s new medical marijuana program is steeped in disorganization: agents rarely visit cultivation sites, application  backlogs reach hundreds deep, and lags in communication with licensees often stretch on for weeks, a Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Medical Marijuana Sales Begin in MS

Three dispensaries have become the first in Mississippi to legally sell medical marijuana. They opened for business Wednesday in Brookhaven and Oxford. And the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association says more dispensaries will have products for sale soon. The Department of Revenue has licensed 163 dispensaries in 32 counties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Good Day Farm makes history with first sale of medical cannabis in Mississippi, plans to open locations in six more Mississippi towns

Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm’s 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Reward offered for information on killed south Mississippi horses

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A nonprofit group focused on protecting animals and wildlife is offering a reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person(s) responsible for killing three horses in George and Greene counties. Organizers of Help Asheville Bears posted the reward after seeing the WKRG story on Monday, Jan. 23. […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
kicks96news.com

Medical Marijuana Cards Activated As Dispensaries Prepare to Open

With dispensaries across Mississippi getting ready to start selling medical marijuana, people who’ve been approved to buy it will be ready. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says the Department of Health has activated the ID cards that patients will use. About 1,850 patients have received ID cards. MCPA expects the dispensaries to open one-by-one with a limited selection of products. The state has licensed 163 dispensaries in 32 counties.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Poll shows majority of Mississippians favor Medicaid

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Apparently, 80% of Mississippians are in favor of Medicaid. That is according to a recent poll released by Mississippi Today and Siena College. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has gone on record saying he supports the expansion of Medicaid and that Mississippi has the funds to cover its end of the price tag.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

Gastronomic Gas Station Food Spots in Mississippi that are Surprisingly Delicious

The mention of good food and gas stations in the same breath is not a juxtaposition in Mississippi, rather it’s a Southern tradition. In Mississippi, gas station eateries are more than a fuel stop and unhealthy snack grab for travelers. Folks south of the Mason-Dixon line covet refueling station food because they are a deep part of the culinary culture.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi bill could help with financial burden during cancer treatment

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, applauds Senator J. Walter Michel (R- Ridgeland) and Representative Hank Zuber, III (R- Ocean Springs) for working with Komen to introduce legislation that would remove financial barriers to imaging that can rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy. In 2023, more than 2,610 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 470 will die of the disease in Mississippi alone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial

JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
STARKVILLE, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary so far. He’s best known for founding […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

