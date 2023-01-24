Read full article on original website
Are Stouffer's Meals Getting Smaller? Customer Questions Family Meal Portion Sizes
Shrinkflation has become a concerning issue for shoppers these days, and many are turning to social media to shed light on it. During a recent trip to the grocery store, TikTok user @shaelovve got caught up on the frozen meals aisle after noticing the Stouffer’s cheese lovers lasagna family meal package didn’t quite look the same.
Are Funko Pops a Good Investment? Select Characters Are Worth Thousands
Funko Pops have been around for quite some time — they were released in 2011 — and have become a favorite figurine in many households. While most of the giant-headed replicas of beloved TV characters and actors sell from anywhere between $12 to $30, some Funko Pops retail for even higher depending on their rarity level.
TikTok Star Tabitha Brown Is Worth Millions Thanks to Vegan Lifestyle
Popular social media vegan chef Tabitha Brown was new to eating vegan when her YouTube video review of a Whole Foods vegan BLT sandwich went viral in December 2017. At the time, Brown was making ends meet as an Uber driver and she stopped in the market for a bite to eat.
With Tarte Cosmetic's Net Worth, It Can Afford a Luxury Trip for Influencers
The cosmetics brand, Tarte, stirred up some controversy recently after it paid for a lavish trip to Dubai for a group of TikTok beauty influencers. The trip, which included business-class airfare and luxury accommodations at the Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah for the influencers and their plus ones, is estimated to have cost between $100,000 and $200,000 per influencer, reports Centennial.
Who Owns Morphe? Beauty Brand Braces for Bankruptcy
If you’re an avid makeup user (who isn’t these days), chances are you’ve heard of the brand Morphe or have seen it displayed on Ulta Beauty store shelves. After launching in 2008 with just a few affordable makeup brushes, Morphe quickly expanded its product lineup to include makeup and skincare and eventually became one of the most sought-after brands.
January 19 Is National Popcorn Day — Here Are the Best Deals
Did you know that Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day? It's a great day to celebrate one of America's favorite snack foods — popcorn. In honor of the date, several major movie theater chains as well as some online retailers are offering up sweet (or maybe salty) discounts. Here are the top National Popcorn Day deals.
Remember Hug Sleep on 'Shark Tank'? Company Has Made Millions
Fans of the reality series Shark Tank may recall the pitch from Episode 1203. Hug Sleep is a company founded by a husband-wife team from Milwaukee, Wisc. It's built around the concept of "Deep Touch Therapy" providing comfort to help with sleep. How much is Hug Sleep's net worth now?
Want Free Chipotle for a Year? Here’s How to Enter
How would you like to win free burritos for a year? Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle is offering “free Chipotle for a year” to 3,100 lucky winners of a giveaway to promote their new “Freepotle” rewards program. Article continues below advertisement. The new “Freepotle” promotion will give...
M&M's Pauses Spokecandies Campaign — Who Owns M&M's?
Who would have guessed candy could be polarizing? Apparently, the divisiveness of the U.S. today has even impacted the world of sweet treats. This week, M&M’s announced that they're taking an "indefinite pause" on their "spokescandies" advertising campaign after a change in the green M&M character's footwear seemed to divide people.
Some PEZ Dispensers Sell for Thousands — Better Check Your Collection
As a child, you likely received multiple PEZ candy dispensers displaying the heads of some of your favorite television characters. You probably even buy them for your children now. While most consumers toss the candy dispensers into the piles of small toys their children already have, have you ever stopped to consider which ones might carry value?
