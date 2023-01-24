ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deseret News

Why are eggs so expensive?

CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
AM 1390 KRFO

Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?

Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
Popculture

Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Allrecipes.com

Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?

Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Eden Reports

'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually

The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
Allrecipes.com

How Long Can Milk Be Left Out of the Fridge?

In the world of food safety, the temperature zone where bacteria can thrive is called "the danger zone" and it exists between 40 and 140 degrees F. In that temperature zone, bacteria have all they need to multiply and ultimately increase your chance of getting sick. Food can hang out in this zone for a bit, but after two hours, the risk of potentially harmful bacteria is significant. The clock rolls back to just one hour if the ambient temperature in the room is at 90 degrees F or higher — all to say, it's imperative to get that milk back in the fridge as soon as possible.
The Times

Here’s why you’re paying more for eggs

Tim Bunch, owner of Longstreet Cafe, said eggs no longer return a profit at his longstanding Gainesville diner amid a national spike in egg prices. He said he is paying nearly 4.5 times more for eggs since the summer, and while he is able to absorb most of that extra cost, he has to pass some of it onto his customers, whose mornings get a little cloudier when they notice the price of their sunny-side-up eggs.
GAINESVILLE, GA

