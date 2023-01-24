Read full article on original website
The real culprit behind higher egg prices might not be what you thought
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
Why are eggs so expensive?
Inflation 2023: Why are eggs so expensive? Why are eggs so expensive 2023? Is there an egg shortage? Why are eggs so expensive right now? Why are brown eggs more expensive than white eggs? Why are white eggs cheaper than brown eggs? What’s the difference between brown eggs and white eggs?
If you live in one of these states, you’re spending way too much on eggs
Egg prices have doubled in some midwestern states, Instacart says. Avian flu has decimated US flocks, leading to shortages and purchase limits
The good news about the butter shortage and the bad news about egg prices
Prices of butter and eggs dramatically rose in 2022, will that happen in 2023? Butter shortage 2022. Why are eggs so expensive right now? Why are eggs so expensive? Egg shortage. Egg prices. Price of eggs. Price of butter.
Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?
Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
Why are eggs so expensive right now, and when will the price come down? Here's a look
The rising cost of groceries — and in particular, eggs — is getting a lot of attention in Michigan and across the U.S. So, why are eggs so expensive? And when can shoppers expect the price, now averaging over $4 a dozen, to come down?
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Shoppers often have eggs at the top of their grocery lists because beyond being an essential element in most baking projects and many favorite recipes, they can be scrambled, fried, boiled, or poached to create an easy meal in a short amount of time. Endlessly versatile and protein-packed, eggs are one of the most powerful workhorses in the kitchen.
Plant-based brand Just Egg is running an ad declaring 'Plants don't get the flu' as chicken egg shortage continues
Just Egg is advertising its plant-based eggs in The New York Times as an alternative to chicken eggs, which have become expensive and hard to find.
$18 a dozen: how did America’s eggs get absurdly expensive?
Producers blame avian flu for the soaring costs, but one farmers’ group is airing accusations of price-gouging
Rising egg prices prompt some individuals to begin raising chickens in their backyard
As the average price for a dozen eggs has more than doubled since last year, many Americans have turned to backyard chicken coops to recoup the costs and forgo the high grocery store prices.
Here’s why you’re paying more for eggs
Tim Bunch, owner of Longstreet Cafe, said eggs no longer return a profit at his longstanding Gainesville diner amid a national spike in egg prices. He said he is paying nearly 4.5 times more for eggs since the summer, and while he is able to absorb most of that extra cost, he has to pass some of it onto his customers, whose mornings get a little cloudier when they notice the price of their sunny-side-up eggs.
Growth of cage-free eggs may be paused while producers deal with shortages and high prices
The B2B WATT Poultry is out with its 2023 special issue of the egg industry. It is a source of hard-to-find market data about the egg industry, just as high egg prices and shortages capture consumer attention. Information about the largest egg producers and predictions about cages in the future highlight the report.
There’s a National Egg Shortage—Here’s What You Need to Know
Food shortages and rising grocery prices became a way of life in 2022. We saw shortages of butter, baby formula, tomatoes, turkey and more. Now comes news from several states that suggests a looming nationwide egg shortage. All things point to consumers shelling out more money on eggs in the coming months.
