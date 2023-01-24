On Tuesday, a stockholder of Coupa Software Incorporated sued the company and its board of directors for filing an inaccurate or incomplete proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with its $8 billion sale to Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software investors in the world. The December-announced acquisition, if consummated, will turn the NASDAQ-traded company private with shareholders receiving $81 per share, the suit explained.

