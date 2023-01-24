Read full article on original website
Private Suit Follows SEC Action Against Genesis Capital
In the wake of a similar suit brought by regulators, a group of investors has filed a class action complaint against Digital Currency Group (DCG), Inc. and its founder and controlling shareholder Barry Silbert. They allege the company sold unregistered securities and subsequently committed security fraud. As described in the...
Coupa Software Shareholder Opposes Sale to Software VC Thoma Bravo
On Tuesday, a stockholder of Coupa Software Incorporated sued the company and its board of directors for filing an inaccurate or incomplete proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with its $8 billion sale to Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software investors in the world. The December-announced acquisition, if consummated, will turn the NASDAQ-traded company private with shareholders receiving $81 per share, the suit explained.
