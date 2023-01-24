Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Ask an expert: how many bananas a day you can eat
Dietician - Dietetics and Clinical Nutrition Services · 7 years of experience · South Africa. There is no specific quantity of bananas that you can or can't eat in a day however, it is important to note that bananas are high in fiber and in excess it can result in gastrointestinal side effects such as gas formation, cramping and diarrhea.
Trader Joe’s and Ghirardelli dark chocolates include lead. Here’s why.
While both contain lead and cadmium, one chocolate bar has far more than the other.
msn.com
Don't Eat That Leftover Rice Languishing in Your Fridge. Here's Why
You might want to rethink eating that leftover rice in your fridge. If you're eating rice that has been sitting in the fridge for a few days, there's a chance you could be giving yourself food poisoning. If you're looking to do some advance meal prep, maybe you've already considered cooking up a big batch of rice to pair with chicken and vegetables for dinner. But keeping and consuming that five-day-old rice could be causing you some stomach issues.
Man refuses to allow wife and kids to eat his Chardonnay grapes: 'The more grapes you eat, the less wine I get to drink'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Making your own wine is a time-consuming, labor-intensive, tedious task. If I drank wine, I'd buy it by the box or case. I wouldn't make my own. In my opinion, it isn't worth the work. Then again, I don't drink wine.
Blueberries might be an anti-aging food
Not every aging adult is willing to use botox, fillers, have nips and tucks or have full-blown plastic surgery but everyone desires to look their best and age gracefully. There are so many horror stories of surgery gone wrong rapper Kanye West shared that his mother died from complications after plastic surgery on her breasts and liposuction. If you desire a non-surgical method of maintaining a youthful appearance research suggests that there is a food that could be beneficial. Blueberries might be a fruit that can slow our body's aging process because they are low in calories, high in fiber, and loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Mum's hack which helps keep fruit fresh for weeks is 'changing people's lives'
With food prices going through the roof, it's more important than ever to cut down on food waste. Now, one mum is being praised for her incredible fruit storage hack, which keeps fruit fresh for weeks and is 'changing people's lives'. This really is a must-know if you've ever tucked...
Time to dip a gardening toe into quirky hydroponics
Hydroponics is one of those growing techniques that seems to be capturing people’s imagination at the moment – fuelled perhaps by the slew of CGI images showing futuristic vertical farms atop skyscrapers that are flooding social media these days. Fortunately, you don’t have to have an engineering degree or be the owner of a glass-covered penthouse to try this out for yourself. Here’s my beginner’s guide to home hydroponics.
Epicurious
Does Maple Syrup Need to Be Refrigerated?
As a kid I never questioned my family’s way of doing things. I assumed everyone ate their chili over elbow noodles, put ice cubes in their milk, and kept their peanut butter in the refrigerator. So when I learned this wasn’t the case, I started questioning everything. What other kitchen habits did I need to rethink?
NOLA.com
It's time for a major pruning of repeat-flower roses. Don't be shy - it will mean more blooms in spring
Our exceptionally long growing season means we typically cut repeat-flowering roses back twice a year. The first pruning is done anytime from late January to mid-February, and the second in late August to early September. The pruning we do now is the major pruning and generally involves cutting bushes back...
backyardboss.net
How to Grow Garlic Without Soil
Garlic is a century-old superfood that you can maintain, grow, and harvest indoors. There are many reasons to grow garlic, but what if you don’t have the space for a traditional garden or don’t want to work with soil? Try growing garlic without soil!. Growing garlic in water...
realhomes.com
Buy these food containers and you'll never throw away fruit and veggies again
Remember when we used to keep fruit and veggies in our fridge in their original packaging? (Or maybe you're guilty of still doing that?) Well, gone are the days of having to throw out your five a day after a short stay in the fridge. I've been using the latest innovation in meal prep and food storage, and it's safe to say I'll never be buying cheap meal prep containers or single-use food storage bags again.
Costco Brought Back Its Wildly Popular Bakery Find — But the Price Is Much Different than Before
It’s always a delicious thing when Costco brings back its baked goods after pulling them off the shelves. But if you’re a fan of Costco’s Butter Cinnamon Sugar Loaves, we have some good and bad news. The good news is that the sweet dessert, with its cult following and a fair share of copycat recipes, is back at Costco. The not-so-great news? Just like everything else, the price has increased, and it will cost fans a bit more than they’re used to paying.
How pistachio became the new "it flavor" of early winter
If you visit a coffee shop right now, I almost guarantee there is a pistachio-flavored drink on the menu. That's been the case at Starbucks for four years, since launching the original pistachio latte in 2019. This winter, the global coffee chain announced their seasonal menu "featuring the return of the fan-favorite Pistachio Latte and the new Pistachio Cream Cold Brew."
winemag.com
The 6 Best Pinot Noir Bottles Under $30
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. From Burgundy to Oregon, just...
homesenator.com
Grow Your Own Food: Everything You Need To Know For Growing Vegetables From Scratch
Whether you are a gardener, a farmer’s market enthusiast, or simply hoping to become more self-sufficient, growing your own food has many advantages. Not only is it a great way to get outside and enjoy some fresh air, but you’ll also have the satisfaction of knowing that the food you’re eating is entirely organic and pesticide-free.
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Golden Retriever vs Cherry Tomato Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Drama'
A golden retriever playing with a cherry tomato has delighted viewers on TikTok.
Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)
The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
backyardboss.net
How to Rotate Crops in Your Small Vegetable Garden
While winter tends to be a time of relaxation and indoor gardening, it’s also the perfect chance to plan next season’s garden, meaning choosing the plants you’ll grow and starting seeds indoors. So, where does crop rotation come into play with all of this?. While many garden...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi Super 6 this week offers see deals on fresh meat
Aldi has announced some of the latest Super 6 offers on fresh meat that will be coming to its stores this week. Every fortnight, Aldi picks six items to offer to shoppers at money-off prices. This month, shoppers will be able to purchase the following Super 6 fresh meat items:
Comments / 0