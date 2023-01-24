ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chloe Bailey Announces Debut Album ‘In Pieces’

By Rania Aniftos
After nearly two years of dropping a string of singles, including “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me,” Chloe Bailey is unveiling her highly anticipated solo debut album.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to reveal that her upcoming album, titled In Pieces , will be arriving in March 2023, though the exact release date has yet to be shared.

Along with the announcement, Bailey shared a video in which she’s seen in a sleek red leather gown, acting as a scale as she holds a human heart on one arm and a sphere on the other. “Wear my heart on my sleeve / They all say I’m naive / But it’s better than nothing,” she’s heard singing in the background over an ethereal melody.

Chloe ’s sister, Halle Bailey, shared a sweet comment in support. “wooooo!!!!!!” she wrote beneath the post. As part of Chloe x Halle , the sister duo released two albums — 2018’s The Kids Are Alright and 2020’s Ungodly Hour .

“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” Chloe previously explained of her upcoming solo LP. “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

See her In Pieces announcement below.

