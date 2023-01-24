Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics
As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?
On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...
No more TikTok: The app is blocked by the government and universities in the United States
The viral Chinese social networking app TikTok has been banned from several US universities due to concerns over the security and privacy of personal data in the country. TikTok is very popular among young people, and it allows users to record, edit, and share videos with special effects and receive great circulation, unlike other social networks that limit the spread of content with their algorithm.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
T-Mobile said a "bad actor" accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach.
China’s open borders and push to stoke economy may revive dealmaking, advisers say
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s reopened borders and renewed focus on boosting the sagging economy have brightened the deals outlook, with bankers starting to field interest for mergers, acquisitions and fundraising involving the world’s second-largest economy. The prospect of a revival in deals comes as Chinese policymakers try...
Palantir CEO Expects To Hire Hundreds More — Says Only Disaster 'We Did Not Predict' Was...
Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp has reportedly said the company is still looking to expand its headcount even as it examines its spending and faces economic uncertainty. Karp told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos that this year, the company anticipates adding "a...
FDA identifies recall of Emergent’s decontamination kits as most serious
(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday classified the recall of Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s skin decontamination lotion kits as the most serious type. The contract manufacturer began the recall of 3500 units of the kit in November, after receiving three customer complaints of leakage from...
T-Mobile says data breach affecting 37 million customers
The U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said Thursday that an unidentified malicious intruder breached its network in late November and stole data on 37 million customers, including addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth.
China’s AI programme is ‘concerning’, FBI chief says
FBI chief Christopher Wray has expressed concerns about China’s artificial intelligence programme, which he says is “not constrained by the rule of law”.Mr Wray said he is “deeply concerned” that Beijing could use its advancements in AI to carry out more hacking operations, intellectual property theft, and repression of dissidents in China if left unchecked.“That’s something we’re deeply concerned about, and I think everyone here should be deeply concerned about,” he said, speaking at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Mr Wray was echoing concerns expressed in a report by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP)...
Hive ransomware group disrupted by international law enforcement – source
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Hive ransomware gang has been disrupted by international law enforcement action, according to a person familiar with the matter and an announcement posted to the group’s website. A flashing message posted to Hive’s page said: “The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized this site as part of...
U.S. House panel to hold hearing on supply chain, infrastructure
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. House committee said Thursday it will hold a Feb. 1 hearing on supply chain and transportation infrastructure issues that will feature trucking, railroad and union groups. The Republican-led U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing will include the heads of the American Trucking Associations...
Risks to be managed? Universities and national security
If you heard recent debates in Parliament or read the news this week you would be forgiven for thinking that when it comes to security universities, students, and researchers are risks to be managed. This view does not reflect the substantial contribution that universities and other institutions make to national...
BofA warns that the US economy will start to lose 175,000 jobs per month during Q1 of 2023, expects a ‘harder landing’ rather than a softer one — here’s why
The latest jobs report shows that the U.S. labor market is in decent shape, but Bank of America sees trouble looming in the distance. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
Rullex Welcomes Tech Industry Leader Robert Owens as CEO
National general contractor, Rullex, which specializes in turnkey telecommunication solutions, has appointed Robert Owens as its new CEO. With 20 years of leadership experience in technology and manufacturing, Owens will lead Rullex’s growth initiatives in new and existing markets including Arizona, California, Florida, Texas, and Washington.
Lax oversight allows U.S. refineries to pollute waterways – report
(Reuters) – Weak U.S. water protection rules and federal oversight has allowed dozens of U.S. oil refineries to dump toxic chemicals and metals into the nation’s waterways, the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) said in a report released on Thursday. The report accuses the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)...
This day in history: Looking back on three years of COVID-19 in China
This is a news report from Beijing Review. (AP) - Entering the first weeks of 2023, Chinese society seems to be rapidly restoring its vigor and vitality. Crowds are everywhere, whether in shopping malls, restaurants or theme parks. But at the same time, hospitals across the country are still operating at full capacity, and funeral parlors, especially those in the northern regions that are in the midst of the cold winter, have had to reduce the time and scale of each funeral due to the obvious increase in the number of deaths.All of this is occurring in the country with...
Davos 2023: What To Know About WEF's Digital ID Initiative To Reduce Poverty, Increase Global Productivity
The World Economic Forum, which is often referred to as WEF, is a Swiss-based international organization focused on engaging leaders in finance and government, among other areas, on tough issues to shape policy and improve the state of the world. The 2023 annual meeting of the WEF in Davos, Switzerland,...
ChatGPT leads lawmakers to call for regulating artificial intelligence
Members of Congress are calling for the government to take action to regulate artificial intelligence, citing the sophistication of software like the ChatGPT bot.
New study shows how people interacted with chatbots during COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has increased people's reliance on digital platforms, such as social media, to obtain information and communicate their thoughts and emotions with their peers. The sudden shift from offline to online interactions due to the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the popularity of chatbots in many fields, including the medical domain. The World Health Organization (WHO) has even used a chatbot to fight against false information, and they are still looking into how this new technology can help them prepare for future pandemics.
