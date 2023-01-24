ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Phys.org

China: The rise of Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

As China prepares to celebrate new year on January 22, luxury brands are gearing up for the year of the rabbit with an array of luxury rabbit-themed goods: a £29,000 gold and diamond-encrusted rabbit watch by Dior, perhaps, or an £850 floppy-eared hat from Burberry. Japanese streetwear brand Ambush has reportedly sold out of its £380 pink bunny balaclavas.
INSIDE News

No more TikTok: The app is blocked by the government and universities in the United States

The viral Chinese social networking app TikTok has been banned from several US universities due to concerns over the security and privacy of personal data in the country. TikTok is very popular among young people, and it allows users to record, edit, and share videos with special effects and receive great circulation, unlike other social networks that limit the spread of content with their algorithm.
TEXAS STATE
104.1 WIKY

China’s open borders and push to stoke economy may revive dealmaking, advisers say

SYDNEY/SINGAPORE (Reuters) – China’s reopened borders and renewed focus on boosting the sagging economy have brightened the deals outlook, with bankers starting to field interest for mergers, acquisitions and fundraising involving the world’s second-largest economy. The prospect of a revival in deals comes as Chinese policymakers try...
104.1 WIKY

FDA identifies recall of Emergent’s decontamination kits as most serious

(Reuters) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday classified the recall of Emergent BioSolutions Inc’s skin decontamination lotion kits as the most serious type. The contract manufacturer began the recall of 3500 units of the kit in November, after receiving three customer complaints of leakage from...
The Independent

China’s AI programme is ‘concerning’, FBI chief says

FBI chief Christopher Wray has expressed concerns about China’s artificial intelligence programme, which he says is “not constrained by the rule of law”.Mr Wray said he is “deeply concerned” that Beijing could use its advancements in AI to carry out more hacking operations, intellectual property theft, and repression of dissidents in China if left unchecked.“That’s something we’re deeply concerned about, and I think everyone here should be deeply concerned about,” he said, speaking at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.Mr Wray was echoing concerns expressed in a report by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP)...
104.1 WIKY

Hive ransomware group disrupted by international law enforcement – source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Hive ransomware gang has been disrupted by international law enforcement action, according to a person familiar with the matter and an announcement posted to the group’s website. A flashing message posted to Hive’s page said: “The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized this site as part of...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

U.S. House panel to hold hearing on supply chain, infrastructure

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. House committee said Thursday it will hold a Feb. 1 hearing on supply chain and transportation infrastructure issues that will feature trucking, railroad and union groups. The Republican-led U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing will include the heads of the American Trucking Associations...
WASHINGTON STATE
wonkhe.com

Risks to be managed? Universities and national security

If you heard recent debates in Parliament or read the news this week you would be forgiven for thinking that when it comes to security universities, students, and researchers are risks to be managed. This view does not reflect the substantial contribution that universities and other institutions make to national...
Laura Slawny

Rullex Welcomes Tech Industry Leader Robert Owens as CEO

National general contractor, Rullex, which specializes in turnkey telecommunication solutions, has appointed Robert Owens as its new CEO. With 20 years of leadership experience in technology and manufacturing, Owens will lead Rullex’s growth initiatives in new and existing markets including Arizona, California, Florida, Texas, and Washington.
104.1 WIKY

Lax oversight allows U.S. refineries to pollute waterways – report

(Reuters) – Weak U.S. water protection rules and federal oversight has allowed dozens of U.S. oil refineries to dump toxic chemicals and metals into the nation’s waterways, the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP) said in a report released on Thursday. The report accuses the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Detroit

This day in history: Looking back on three years of COVID-19 in China

This is a news report from Beijing Review.    (AP) - Entering the first weeks of 2023, Chinese society seems to be rapidly restoring its vigor and vitality. Crowds are everywhere, whether in shopping malls, restaurants or theme parks. But at the same time, hospitals across the country are still operating at full capacity, and funeral parlors, especially those in the northern regions that are in the midst of the cold winter, have had to reduce the time and scale of each funeral due to the obvious increase in the number of deaths.All of this is occurring in the country with...
MedicalXpress

New study shows how people interacted with chatbots during COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased people's reliance on digital platforms, such as social media, to obtain information and communicate their thoughts and emotions with their peers. The sudden shift from offline to online interactions due to the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the popularity of chatbots in many fields, including the medical domain. The World Health Organization (WHO) has even used a chatbot to fight against false information, and they are still looking into how this new technology can help them prepare for future pandemics.

