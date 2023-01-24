ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Smart devices are always listening unless you change these settings

I use my voice to get a lot done. Siri sets meetings for me, silences my phone, and lots more. Tap or click for five simple voice commands you’ll use all the time. An Amazon Echo can help you find your phone, lock the front door, and drop in to chat with loved ones. Tap or click for the things I always ask Alexa to help with.
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines

If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
How to See Deleted Messages on iPhone

There are only a few ways to check deleted messages on your iPhone. The only easy way to view these messages is to retrieve them and then only check the message content. The ‘Recently Deleted’ space is a relatively new feature that Apple introduced with its release of the iOS 16 version. As soon as you delete a message, your iPhone moves and backs up all messages to this particular folder for 30 to 40 days. Within this period, you can restore and check back deleted conversations.
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
What Is Card Cracking and How Can You Prevent It?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you use a debit card, then you need to be aware of the dangers of card cracking. This is a growing trend among criminals that can lead to serious financial trouble. With card cracking, criminals can use your cards to make unauthorized purchases.
