Silicon Valley
Intel and Spatronics jolt Bay Area job market with more tech layoffs: new filings
SANTA CLARA — The jolts from the job cuts Intel has announced have intensified with disclosures of plans by the chipmaking giant to slash more jobs in Santa Clara, according to new state filings. Spartronics, a maker of printed circuit boards and other electronic equipment, revealed in a filing...
Silicon Valley
TikTok owner moves into new San Jose offices after Silicon Valley mega deal
SAN JOSE — A tech giant that has come under increased scrutiny in recent months has moved into San Jose offices where the company could employ hundreds or even thousands of workers after completing a Silicon Valley real estate mega-deal. TikTok app owner ByteDance has moved into a big...
Silicon Valley
Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen
MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
sfstandard.com
Here Are the Tech Companies That Vacated the Most San Francisco Office Space
The past year hasn’t been a banner one for San Francisco’s office towers. As the city gained the title of the nation’s work-from-home capital, its commercial real estate sector lost tenants, and as a result, the city now faces a budget shortfall because of lower tax revenue.
Silicon Valley
Electric air taxi firm launches big San Jose expansion and is in hiring mode
SAN JOSE — An electric air taxi company has completed a leasing deal in San Jose that will enable the cutting-edge tech firm to soar into a local expansion and hire more workers. Archer Aviation has leased an office and research building in North San Jose that’s about a...
Rent prices in other cities are outpacing those in the Bay Area, by a lot
California ranked as the most expensive state to rent in, but the Bay Area barely even made the list.
Silicon Valley
Amazon discloses fresh wave of Bay Area job cuts as tech layoffs worsen
SUNNYVALE — Amazon has disclosed plans to chop hundreds more Bay Area jobs in a fresh wave of cutbacks, a foreboding sign that tech layoffs might not have run their course in this region. The e-commerce behemoth is eyeing more than 200 layoffs, with job cuts expected to top...
Where to buy eggs for cheap in Bay Area amid inflation
With the price of eggs up 60% over the past year, shoppers are hungry for cost savings. One Bay Area market has a solution. Olivera Egg Ranch at 3315 Sierra Rd. in San Jose has seen a recent boom in business.
cupertinotoday.com
Apple Buys Big Cupertino Tech Campus
Apple purchased a 384,000-square-foot tech campus in Cupertino this month that the company had been leasing for over a decade. The Apple Results Way Campus is located off Highway 85 on Bubb Road, just west of De Anza College, and features a cafeteria and a fitness facility for employees. The...
svvoice.com
Santa Clara’s Data Drain
Santa Clara has a power problem. During the Oct. 26, 2022 Planning Commission meeting, Electric Utility Chief Operating Officer Kevin Kolnowski outlined a grim picture for Planning Commissioners. Kolnowski told commissioners power usage peaked at 704 megawatts (MW) on Sept. 6, 2022. That was 54 MW more than the peak...
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortune
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good that people can do for their communities. It is great to share these stories with readers.
U.S. Post Office job fair event seeks to hire about 1,300 NorCal positions
OAKLAND -- The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out a one-day job fair at multiple locations in the Bay Area and Northern California Thursday, part of a statewide hiring event. The USPS wants to fill nearly 400 positions across the East Bay, with another 900 positions along the North Coast, North Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula, San Jose and Central Coast.Twenty-nine post office facilities in Northern California will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with a total of 77 post offices simultaneously participating across the state. The USPS says the goal is...
Eater
This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close
Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
Silicon Valley
Tech company sells part of Silicon Valley campus to real estate group
SUNNYVALE — Fujitsu North America has sold to a veteran real estate company a Sunnyvale site where the tech company has been operating locally. The office and research building was bought for $31 million, according to documents filed on Jan. 20 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $2.6 million in Palo Alto
The property located in the 1000 block of Moffett Circle in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $2,580,000 purchase price works out to $1,539 per square foot. The house built in 1951 has an interior space of 1,676 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and one bath. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,370-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Three-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.2 million
The spacious property located in the 3000 block of Price Court in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 6, 2023 for $3,170,000, or $1,347 per square foot. The house built in 1954 has an interior space of 2,353 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $2.3 million for a five-bedroom home
The spacious property located in the 1400 block of Beattie Court in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $2,300,000, or $999 per square foot. The house built in 1975 has an interior space of 2,303 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,780-square-foot lot.
Silicon Valley
The top five most expensive home sales in Palo Alto, reported the week of Jan. 16
A house in Palo Alto that sold for $3.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Palo Alto in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $2.8 million, $1,384 per square foot.
Bay Area restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award 2023 semifinalists
James Beard Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
