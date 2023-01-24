ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Silicon Valley

Google plans to cut about 1,600 Bay Area jobs as tech layoffs worsen

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Google has sketched out plans to cut about 1,600 jobs in the Bay Area, a fresh reminder that the pain of local tech layoffs has yet to ease. The search giant’s layoffs are slated to affect workers in Mountain View, Palo Alto and San Bruno, according to official filings Google sent to the state Employment Development Department (EDD).
SAN BRUNO, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Apple Buys Big Cupertino Tech Campus

Apple purchased a 384,000-square-foot tech campus in Cupertino this month that the company had been leasing for over a decade. The Apple Results Way Campus is located off Highway 85 on Bubb Road, just west of De Anza College, and features a cafeteria and a fitness facility for employees. The...
CUPERTINO, CA
svvoice.com

Santa Clara’s Data Drain

Santa Clara has a power problem. During the Oct. 26, 2022 Planning Commission meeting, Electric Utility Chief Operating Officer Kevin Kolnowski outlined a grim picture for Planning Commissioners. Kolnowski told commissioners power usage peaked at 704 megawatts (MW) on Sept. 6, 2022. That was 54 MW more than the peak...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

U.S. Post Office job fair event seeks to hire about 1,300 NorCal positions

OAKLAND -- The U.S. Postal Service is rolling out a one-day job fair at multiple locations in the Bay Area and Northern California Thursday, part of a statewide hiring event. The USPS wants to fill nearly 400 positions across the East Bay, with another 900 positions along the North Coast, North Bay, San Francisco, the Peninsula, San Jose and Central Coast.Twenty-nine post office facilities in Northern California will host the job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, with a total of 77 post offices simultaneously participating across the state. The USPS says the goal is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

This Chinatown Classic For Decadent Dim Sum Might Be Forced to Close

Things are tense between two Chinatown mainstays in San Francisco. City View Restaurant, a decades-old go-to for dim sum at 662 Commercial Street, is facing eviction from property owners Chinatown Community Development Center. SFGATE reports the restaurant’s lease expired in October, but restaurant ownership claims landlords were happy to take rent checks all the way through January.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Tech company sells part of Silicon Valley campus to real estate group

SUNNYVALE — Fujitsu North America has sold to a veteran real estate company a Sunnyvale site where the tech company has been operating locally. The office and research building was bought for $31 million, according to documents filed on Jan. 20 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
SUNNYVALE, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells for $2.6 million in Palo Alto

The property located in the 1000 block of Moffett Circle in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 6, 2023. The $2,580,000 purchase price works out to $1,539 per square foot. The house built in 1951 has an interior space of 1,676 square feet. The property features four bedrooms and one bath. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 6,370-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Three-bedroom home in Palo Alto sells for $3.2 million

The spacious property located in the 3000 block of Price Court in Palo Alto was sold on Jan. 6, 2023 for $3,170,000, or $1,347 per square foot. The house built in 1954 has an interior space of 2,353 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. There’s also a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot.
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Sale closed in San Jose: $2.3 million for a five-bedroom home

The spacious property located in the 1400 block of Beattie Court in San Jose was sold on Dec. 30, 2022 for $2,300,000, or $999 per square foot. The house built in 1975 has an interior space of 2,303 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 10,780-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy