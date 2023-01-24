NBA Trade Market: Western Conference Targets

Pelicans Scoop gives a breakdown of potential trades with every Western Conference team.

New Orleans, La.- The NBA trade deadline on February 9 is just two over two weeks away. Deals are starting to be made. Franchises that had top-4 aspirations are fighting for a play-in spot and are starting to feel the pressure. So are the New Orleans Pelicans .

The Pelicans are stocked with future draft assets and can shed several desirable contracts without messing with the locker room chemistry. However, the talent on offer is limited. (Click Here for Eastern Conference targets.)

Draft assets and expiring deals are going up in price and not a lot of cash in the market. The Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs have room. Everyone else will need to trade salaries that match certain parameters, save for a few situations.

Then there are the exceptions. The Boston Celtics ($6.9 million and $5.9 million), Denver Nuggets ($9.2 million), LA Clippers ($9.8 million), Oklahoma City Thunder ($10.2 million and $4.2 million), and Utah Jazz ($9.8 million, $9.7 million and $6.8 million) can bring in a player without sending out matching salary.

The Pelicans have been heavily rumored to be interested in two Eastern Conference stars but reluctant to part with certain draft picks. Here is a breakdown of a deal or two with every Western Conference team, in order of record on January 24. In some cases, a third team will be needed to complete a deal.

Possible Conference Finals Foes

As long as Steph Curry can tie shoes, the Golden State Warriors get to be in the top category. There isn't much reason for the top-4 to make a big move with the Pelicans though. Are there any mutually beneficial swaps on deck?

Denver Nuggets: Jeff Green or Ish Smith directly or as makeweights in a three-team deal. Green is relatively fresh having played only 26 games (3 starts) and is a proven NBA Playoff contributor. Smith would be the fourth or fifth option at the guard spot as insurance only. Both are unrestricted free agents in a few months and are unlikely to stick around.

Memphis Grizzlies: Call about Danny Green. Listen when they sell Jon Konchar. Yawn at but strongly consider Xavier Tillman for Willy Hernangomez. Hang up when they mention a first-round pick or young guard/wing already on the roster for anyone. Can't see a big Pels deal to be made with the Memphis roster set around Ja Morant.

Sacramento Kings: Harrison Barnes and Trey Lyles are on the block. The Pelicans probably get outbid for both, or they are packaged for a bigger name. That or they head to Toronto and/or Detroit so New Orleans takes a loss on two fronts.

Golden State Warriors: Steph Curry's squad is sitting at 23-24. Draymond Green says the writing is on the wall concerning a breakup of the championship core. Could the Pelicans squeeze another 16 months of production from Green's 32-year-old legs? What about JaMychal Green? Career 36% from three-point range but hasn't clipped 30% in the last one and a half seasons.

Apr 9, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Play-In Playoff Pressure

Only two games separate the 12th seed from the 6th seed. Pressure creates diamonds but it also splits pipes. Will New Orleans continue their fall into the middle or mix it up by dealing with a rival?

Dallas Mavericks: I've been saying it. The NBA world is a year away from the Luka Doncic rumors. Paired with Zion ? Just imagine. But not yet. Dallas fans will turn on Luka's style, which needs another shooter like Devonte' Graham. The Pelicans can retain Dwight Powell with MLE money. The Mavs probably hang up on any offer for Christian Wood, but they've got to make some changes around Doncic.

LA Clippers: John Wall for Jaxson Hayes. It's almost too perfect for the Pelicans, who need shooting more than size. Wall takes Graham's minutes and eases the burdens on Jose and CJ. Graham and Hernangomez for a frontcourt upgrade.

Phoenix Suns: Jae Crowder. Every team needs one. Still hold animosity over last season's playoff series? Don't hate the player. Hate the game. Pels with Crowder beat the Suns. Add Zion and a conference finals run would have been realistic. Just ask the locker room first because while every team needs one, some cannot handle two. But I think Willie Green could handle the situation.

Utah Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Kelly Olynyk. Maybe Malik Beasley if other options do not pan out. But if Utah wants to start an earnest tank, the Pelicans can empty the bench and go get 2/3 of Utah's top scorers. Markkanen and Clarkson for Temple, Hayes, Hernangomez, Graham, and Lewis Jr. lifts the New Orleans expected wins up by 4 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Karl Anthony-Towns may be the odd man out in Minnesota. Naz Reid and Austin Rivers are far cheaper options and solve a need. Something needs to change around Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards though, or the Timberwolves will miss the playoffs.

Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after he was called for a foul in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers: The Lakers want win-now moves. The Pelicans need them to fall into the lottery. In search of a move for every team, Lonnie Walker IV for Jaxson Hayes is the final offer. New Orleans will even give a 2025 pick swap option back to L.A. plus a second rounder to be sold for cash later.

Lottery Teams Looking Long Term

Only three teams seem to be out of playoff contention before the All-Star break. Can the Pelicans find a midseason steal by shopping in the scrap parts section of the standings?

Oklahoma City Thunder: Kenrich Williams is good for 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and either a block or steal every game. He is 28 years old and locked up for four more years. The Thunder are flirting with a play-in spot, but one more year of lottery luck is more likely. Willy Hernangomez and some second-round picks should get it done.

Portland Trailblazers: Josh Hart. What? I can't bring back all the old beloved Pelicans? Dame might be loyal but this season is a lost cause. Send Jusuf Nurkic, Anfernee Simons, or Jerami Grant down the Big Easy and start the rebuilding in Rose City.

San Antonio Spurs: Josh Richardson for a second-round pick is the asking price. If Jakob Poetl wants $20 million in free agency, ask about John Collins ($7 million) instead.

Houston Rockets: Would Eric Gordon be welcomed back to New Orleans? Jae Crowder seems like a lot better option now and is cheaper. No way Houston gives up on Alperen Sengun this soon. Not even for two first-round picks. Right?

