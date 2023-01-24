ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituary: Mamie Ruth Humphrey

By Moss Service Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
Mamie Ruth Humphrey, 85, of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at her residence. She was born July 22, 1937 to Homer and Dora Pike of Fairview. Mamie was the most amazing Mom, Nana, sister and wife. She loved the Lord and enjoyed reading her Bible daily. She loved cooking and baking. She won many blue ribbons at the Cullman County Fair for her bread, cakes and pies. She loved traveling with her husband, Dave to blue grass music festivals and was close friends with the phenomenal Mac Wiseman. To know Mamie was a gift. She was the most selfless and giving person and if she knew you, she loved you. She gave the biggest hugs to everyone she knew and loved spending time with her family. She retired from Americold after 20 years.

She is survived by her sons, David Butler, Chris (Rita) Butler and Sam (Shea) Butler; grandchildren, Megan Butler and Mike (Tina) Butler; great granddaughter, Olivia Butler; sister, Dessie Bee “Ted” Sanders and a host of dearly loved nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Eugene Humphrey; her parents, Homer Pike and Dora Bean Pike; son, Charles Anthony “Tony” Butler; granddaughter, Amanda Butler; sisters, Ola Mae Roebuck, Alline Chandler, Charlsie Flora “Boots” Hill; brothers, Clifford Pike, Robert Pike and William Aubrey Pike.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at 11 am at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in Fairview First Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Brandon Stripling will officiate along with Mamie’s brother-in-law and Retired Reverend Willis Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cullman Caring for Kids, the American Cancer Society or any charity of your choice.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Theresa Ann Speakman

On Oct. 27, 1957, Jessie Mae and Claude Joe Morris welcomed the most precious little baby girl into the world. But, from the moment she was born, everyone knew she wasn’t a typical girl. She was perfect from day one. Theresa Ann Speakman grew up with her brothers, John and Bobby Morris, and spent much of their childhood traveling the world since their father, Joe, served in the Navy. Eventually, the family would settle in Cullman, where Theresa graduated from high school before starting her family. On May 25, 1977, Theresa gave birth to her first child, Jessica Holcombe. A few...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: John Anthony “Tony” Easterwood

John Anthony “Tony” Easterwood, 41, of Vinemont, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He was born December 19, 1981. Tony graduated from Cullman High School and Auburn University. He was a member of Daystar Church. Tony is survived by his wife, Meredith Ingram Easterwood; children, Harper Easterwood, John Easterwood and Ingram Easterwood; brothers, Terry Cupp and Austin Cupp; father-in-law, Clayton Ingram and mother-in-law, Kim Ingram. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Easterwood Cupp. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 3 pm at Moss Service Funeral Home; burial will follow in Cullman City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Daniel Joseph Pitts

Daniel Joseph Pitts, 71, of Cullman, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Princeton Medical Center. He was born May 30, 1951 in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his daughters, Yelonda (Heath) Massey and Kelly (Chris) Speegle; sister, Darlene (Randy) Pate; brothers, Carlton (Vicky) Pitts, Robert (Verna) Pitts and Jeff (Becky) Pitts; grandchildren, Jonathan (Kadijah) Pearson, Kendra (Jesse) Cummings, Emily (Connor) Patterson, Ryan Massey, Eli Massey, Shannon Jones, Ethan Yahn and Slayden Speegle; great-grandchildren, Aubree, Josiah, Sophia, Stella, Weston, Noah, Brentley and Niklaus and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert James Pitts and Velma Stapler Pitts; his wife, Barbara Pitts and brothers, Hubert Pitts and Ricky Pitts. The funeral service will be Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home; Pastor Richard Roberts will officiate. Interment will be in Fairview Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Thelma Rowena Mixon Aldridge

Thelma Rowena Mixon Aldridge passed away on Jan. 24, 2023 at the age of 90. She was born in Hanceville on April 13, 1932. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband: Raymond Aldridge, daughter: Shelaine Gilliland, granddaughter: Amber Gilliland and sister: Gayle Whisenant. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Thelma will be at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. on Friday Jan. 27, 2023 with Rev. Tim Aires officiating. Interment in Hopewell Cemetery will follow at a later date. Survivors are: daughter: Shirley Aldridge of Fultondale, Al., sons: Raymond Allen Jr. (Carolyn) Aldridge of Gallatin, Tn., Jim (Donna) Aldridge of Cullman, Al., sister: Clara Melas (John Hladczuk) of Sun City, Fl., grandchildren: Tyler (Marcus) McLemore, Allison (Chad) Sizemore, Alex (Dustin) Gray, Katie (Daniel) Mills, Donovan (Tonya) Gilliland, Bryan (Jamie) Medlock, Chris (Telly) Medlock, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The family would like to send special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice, Sean Jackson and caregiver Alex Gray. The family will start receiving friend at Moss Funeral Home on Friday at 1 p.m. Please share condolences and memories with the family at www.mossservicefh.com. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Esther Frances Manous

Funeral service for Esther Frances Manous, age 86, of Eva, will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home with Charles Crawford officiating; interment in Etha Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Manous passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Cullman Regional. She was born February 22, 1936, in Virginia to Ralph and Nora Mae Barb. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Manous; son, Matthew Kelley Manous; brothers, Robert Barb and Paul Barb; and sister, Anna Flemming. Survivors include her sons, Ralph (Sandy) Manous and Doug (Sonja) Manous; grandchildren, Jessica (Colby) Crawford, Brandon Manous, Stephanie Jackson, Chad (Shannon) Kelsoe, and Tyler (Spencer) Kelsoe; great-grandchildren, Kobe (Chasity) Crawford, Cheyenne Crawford, Justin Crawford, Dakota Crawford, Dallas Crawford, Braxton Manous, Amelia Jackson, Grayson Kelsoe, Addisyn Kelsoe, Zayne Kelsoe, Kennedy Kelsoe, and Tucker Kelsoe; sister, Lelia Barb; and a host of family and friends.
EVA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Richard Donald Elliott

Richard Donald Elliott, age 84, of Double Springs, passed away Jan. 22, 2023 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence. He was born Feb. 16, 1938 in Jasper, Alabama to Henry Leonas Elliott and Vonnie Elizabeth Jackson Elliott. He was married to his beloved wife Mamie Sue for 55 years. He loved his family, his country, and Alabama football. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Double Springs. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2022 at the church with Bro. Phillip Twilley officiating. Interment will follow in Double Springs Memorial Gardens. Richard is survived by his wife, Mamie Sue Parrish Elliott; son, Richard D. Elliott II and wife Vickie; daughter, Pamela Elliott Zeedar and husband JJ; grandson, Justin Patton and wife Emily; granddaughters, Meghan Fazekas and husband Michael, Delaney Gist and husband Noah, and Lilly Zeedar; great grandchildren, Hudson Carroll Patton, Lilly Adams, Luke Milligan, and Raiden Patton; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Leonas Elliott; mother, Vonnie Stewart; and siblings, Willa Lee, Gus, Maxine, Marcell, Roberta, Mary, Martha, and Fred.  
DOUBLE SPRINGS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Lou Williams

Mary Lou Williams, age 83, of Arley, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Hendrix Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Aug. 16, 1939, in Oktibbeha, Mississippi. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and doted on her grandchildren. She loved to sing and always sang alto in her church choir and was a member of her church’s hand bell choir. She was a wedding coordinator and assisted with many weddings. She loved to camp and travel. She was a great basketball player in her younger years and enjoyed sports of all kinds. She also enjoyed cross stitch, ceramics, and painting. The family will hold a memorial service on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Meek Baptist Church in Arley, Alabama. Mary is survived by her husband of 63 years, Adrian Williams; daughter, Deborah (Billy) Graves; grandchildren, Marcus Brister (Lexi) Alexander, and William Ellington (Sarah) Graves; and two great grandchildren, Spencer and Audrey Alexander. She was preceded in death by her parents, John, and Lula Stafford; five sisters and two brothers.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Syble Fay Osmer

Syble Fay Osmer, age 79, of Vinemont, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at her residence. She was born Friday, July 23, 1943 to William and Jewel Baldwin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie Osmer; brothers, Richard Baldwin and Jo Dale Baldwin; sisters, Naomi Baldwin, Barbara Hulsey, Geneva Black and Lillian Baldwin. Survivors include her son, William (Sarah) Osmer; daughters, Melinda Rice, Anita (Phillip) Davenport and Loretta (Michael) Schafer; grandchildren, Syble Nemetz, Crystal (David) Gibbs, Heather Duvall, Robert (Ashley) Webb, Kevin Schafer, Magen Schafer and Elizabeth Osmer; great grandchildren, Allyson Duvall, Embrey Duvall, Kynsley Ferrara and Nolan Ferrara; brothers, Percy Baldwin and David (Belen) Baldwin and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Sue Underwood

Linda Sue Underwood, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Cullman Regional. She was born, Sept. 11, 1949 to Burton Leon Arnold and Suzanne F Arnold. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; husband Stewart Underwood and brother, Burton “Buddy” Arnold. Survivors include her sisters, Pamela Arnold and Jane Solmon; brothers, David Arnold and James Arnold; daughters, Barbara Rammage, Suzanne Gilstrap, Judy Jolley and Michelle Jolley; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. There are no services that this time for Mrs. Underwood.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James William Floyd

Funeral service for James William Floyd, age 29, of Falkville, will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Chuck Johnston officiating; burial at Macedonia Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Floyd passed away on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. He was born, July 20, 1993. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James V and Mary E Martin. Survivors include his parents, Sandra and John Schafer; brothers, Chris Miller, Jerred (Crystal) Schafer and Erik (Katlin) Schafer; sister, Katti (Patrick) Mann, and a host of other family and friends.
FALKVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: June Lorainne Palmer

The funeral service for June Lorainne Palmer, 84, of Cullman, will be 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Cullman Funeral Home Chapel.  The visitation will be 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.  Rev. Randy Makemson and Rev. Wade Maynard will officiate the service.  The interment will be in the Midway Memorial Gardens, formerly East Lawrence Memorial Gardens. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Palmer family. Mrs. Palmer was born June 4, 1938, to Henry Auburn and Anna Bell Turner Laurence. She passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, at Hanceville Nursing and Rehab. She was a loving wife, mother, and Gramma.  She served with her husband in the ministry for 40 years. She loved flowers, gardening, crafts, and antiques.  Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Auburn & Anna Bell Turner Laurence; her husband, Rev. James “Jim” Palmer; 4 sisters and a brother. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Don) Whisenant, and Annette Johnson; brother, Buell Joyce “B J” (Ann) Laurence; grandchildren, Alexis (Patrick) Chadderdon, James Todd Young, Taylor Dunn; great grandchild, Lily Fox and a host of family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy can be posted to www.cullmanfuneralhome.com for the Palmer family.
CULLMAN, AL
Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Tommy Neil Gilley

Tommy Neil Gilley, age 72, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Tommy was born in Cullman, Alabama on June 9, 1950 to Hulet and Rachel Armstrong Gilley. He is preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services are Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Christ First Ministries with Rev. Stanley Dye officiating. Interment will follow services in Holly Pond Cemetery. Survivors are: David and Belinda Tyree, Mickey and Valorie Stricklin, Sheila Stricklin, Robin and Stan Sandlin, grandchildren: Katie (Grant) Holmes, Colby Tyree, Caleb Tyree, Cade Tyree, Anna Stricklin, Lane Stricklin, several cousins, a host of friends, Sister in Christ and caregiver: Mary Malone. Visitation will be Saturday Jan. 21, 2023 from 12 noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Christ First Ministries located at 1061 Al.-69 Cullman, Alabama 35058. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Gideons of Cullman County of Cullman Caring for Kids. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Gilley family. Moss Service Funeral Home directing.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jerome Lee Newton

Jerome Lee Newton, age 55, of Arley, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at UAB hospital. He was born July 12, 1967, in Birmingham, Alabama. Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church in Helicon, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Greg Dollar will officiate. Jerome is survived by his sons, Tyler (Mylie) Newton, and Seth (Carolina) Newton; granddaughter, Holley Newton; mother, Betty Newton; siblings, James Gramann, Wanda Newton, Robert Newton; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Regena Newton; and father, A.W. Newton.
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Veronika Amalie Putman

Veronika Amalie Putman, 82, of Crane Hill, entered into rest Jan. 16, 2023 at her residence in Winston County, surrounded by her loving family. Veronika was born August 17, 1940, in Oberammergau, Germany to Josef and Therese Fischer. She moved to the United States in 1959 and was very grateful to be here. She worked in the service industry in various positions over the years. After retirement, she enjoyed spending time at Smith Lake with her husband Ronnie. Veronika loved her family, cats, dogs, traveling to Germany, cooking German food, and crocheting. She especially loved gifting friends and family with colorful...
CRANE HILL, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Shannon Joey Bartlett

Shannon Joey Bartlett, age 43, of Cullman, passed away Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Saint Vincent’s Hospital. He was born March 24, 1979, in Cullman, Alabama. He had a good heart and loved his family and his dogs. Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, where the service will be held at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Jr. Garmon, Brother Abe Rooks, and Brother Tim Box will officiate. Shannon is survived by his brothers, Gary (Jeri Ann) Bartlett, Dewayne (Brenda) Bartlett, Jeff (Rita) Bartlett and Dewayne (Shawna) Hampton; sisters, Norma Bartlett, Benda Kay Bartlett, Kathy (Roger) Porter, and Laronda Hill; girlfriend, Sabrina Steele; uncles, Van Seyton, Dee, Terry Eddy, Dale, Chuck, and Benny Bartlett; aunts, Janice Stephens, Barbara Ann Wright, Sheila, Gail, Barbara Bartlett; and a host of nieces and nephews and other friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Shirley Bartlett; and mother, Louise Bartlett.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Around town with Cullman County seniors

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Two stops at Cullman County senior centers on Tuesday gave a bird’s eye view of why our community is special – we care for each other. Whether it be at the Colony Senior Center, where First Federal Mortgage Branch Manager Misti Easter and her team called bingo games and provided prizes for the local elders, or at the Good Hope Senior Center, where Cullman County Commissioner Garry Marchman and his wife brought and served lunch to the seniors, it was clear that serving and honoring our senior citizens is important to everyone.  An always competitive game of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Hunter Stanley

Hunter Stanley entered the gates of heaven on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at the age of 30. Hunter was a resident of Cullman, Alabama. He was born on March 30, 1992 in Birmingham, Alabama to Barry Dwayne Stanley and Tonnia Lynn Maddox Stanley. He was a graduate of Hayden High School, later he attended Wallace State Community College where his studies were in Business. He decided that college was not the place for him, so he joined, like the men in his family, the military. He served in the United States Army for four years, until being medically discharged, serving...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE names Suzy Berryman new CSFO

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) at a special-called meeting on Wednesday approved a request to hire Suzy Berryman as chief school financial officer (CSFO), effective March 1, 2023. Berryman is currently the CSFO in the Lawrence County School District, where she has worked since 2014.  In addition to serving as CSFO in Lawrence County for nine years, Berryman has worked as an account examiner and audit manager for the State of Alabama Examiner of Public Accounts. She replaces current CCBOE CSFO Ed Roberson, who will continue to work with Berryman during a 30-day transition period.  “Suzy Berryman...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
Comments / 0

