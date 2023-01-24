Obituary: Mamie Ruth Humphrey

Mamie Ruth Humphrey, 85, of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at her residence. She was born July 22, 1937 to Homer and Dora Pike of Fairview. Mamie was the most amazing Mom, Nana, sister and wife. She loved the Lord and enjoyed reading her Bible daily. She loved cooking and baking. She won many blue ribbons at the Cullman County Fair for her bread, cakes and pies. She loved traveling with her husband, Dave to blue grass music festivals and was close friends with the phenomenal Mac Wiseman. To know Mamie was a gift. She was the most selfless and giving person and if she knew you, she loved you. She gave the biggest hugs to everyone she knew and loved spending time with her family. She retired from Americold after 20 years.

She is survived by her sons, David Butler, Chris (Rita) Butler and Sam (Shea) Butler; grandchildren, Megan Butler and Mike (Tina) Butler; great granddaughter, Olivia Butler; sister, Dessie Bee “Ted” Sanders and a host of dearly loved nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Eugene Humphrey; her parents, Homer Pike and Dora Bean Pike; son, Charles Anthony “Tony” Butler; granddaughter, Amanda Butler; sisters, Ola Mae Roebuck, Alline Chandler, Charlsie Flora “Boots” Hill; brothers, Clifford Pike, Robert Pike and William Aubrey Pike.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 at 11 am at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in Fairview First Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Brandon Stripling will officiate along with Mamie’s brother-in-law and Retired Reverend Willis Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cullman Caring for Kids, the American Cancer Society or any charity of your choice.