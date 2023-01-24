ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 24, 2023

By Cullman Tribune Staff
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNU7L_0kPoShgd00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 24, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.

Cullman Police Department
Incidents

Jan. 18
• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $138′

Jan. 22
• criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW

Jan. 23
• burglary-3rd degree; criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous
• burglary-3rd degree; criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous
• burglary-3rd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th St. SW

Arrests

Jan. 23

England, Gaberalle L.; 29
• FTA- insurance violation

Miller, Holli D.; 29
• FTA- domestic violence-3rd degree

Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com .

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO arrest roundup

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made numerous arrests recently, including:   Tuesday, Jan. 17  Deputies arrested Derrick Lynn Vincent, 35, of Cullman, on warrants for cruelty to animals, unlawful possession of methamphetamine (failure to appear) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear).   Wednesday, Jan. 18  Deputies arrested David Gene Golden, 47, of Cullman, on warrants for two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (failure to appear), larceny (failure to appear), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (failure to appear), five traffic violations (failure to appear), receiving stolen property (bond revocation), two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs (bond revocation) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (bond revocation).    ——-  Deputies arrested David Lee Horton, 62, of Cullman, on bail-jumping warrants for burglary, larceny, using a false identity to avoid arrest and robbery.   Horton has been confined at the Cullman County Detention Center since Dec. 7, 2022, on other charges.   ——-  Deputies arrested Tammy Rena Moore, 36, of Cullman, on failure to appear warrants for six traffic violations, seven counts of forgery, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful distribution of dangerous drugs and two counts of larceny, as well as bail-jumping warrants for larceny and seven counts of forgery. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
mynwapaper.com

Arley Police disarm possible shooter at Duncan Bridge Campground

ARLEY - The report of a male subject shooting a gun and a female subject possibly shot inside a car at Duncan Bridge Campground Jan. 22, led the Arley Police into an altercation with the subject in order to disarm him. Zelaya Cerrato, 37, of Honduras, has been charged with...
ARLEY, AL
weisradio.com

Inmate Who Ran from Etowah County Work Crew Quickly Apprehended

Authorities apprehended an inmate who fled from an Etowah County Sheriff’s Office work crew, in under a half-hour. The inmate ran from the crew as work was being done earlier this week on Alabama Highway 77. A perimeter around the area – made up of Etowah County Sheriff’s Office personnel, Attalla and Gadsden Police – was quickly set up. K-9 Tedi was brought in and started a track.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Jackson Co. man attacks, robs neighbor

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County man was arrested and charged with robbery after stealing from his neighbor Tuesday. According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Peek forced his way into a neighbor’s home Tuesday while armed with a gun. Peek then...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Woman charged with capital murder, arson requests plea deal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman who is charged with capital murder in commission to arson is requesting a plea deal. Susie Ella Stovall was arrested for her involvement in a house fire in 2015 that claimed the life of her husband. Azrel Gene Stovall, 66, was found dead in their double-wide mobile home.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Man accused of busting into Jackson County home, dragging victim outside

A Jackson County man is being held on $100,000 bond after allegedly busting into a home and dragging a man outside. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a robbery call on County Road 778 in Pisgah about noon Tuesday. They were told a suspect went to a neighbor’s home, forced his way inside, assaulted a 65-year-old male victim and dragged him outside.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday. According to HPD, officers arrived to Walmart on reports of a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Officers then approached a man inside Walmart who ran from the store and into a parking lot where other officers […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police investigate report of woman shot Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 3000 block of 31st Street North and found a woman suffering from a gunshot. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night. According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man dies in fatal collision Wednesday morning

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal head-on collision. Deputies were called to Highway 79 near McCombs Street in eastern Jefferson County just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities said Randy Lee Lowe, 67, of Trafford, was driving a 2007 Buick Terraza traveling northbound...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy