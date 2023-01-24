Arrests and Incidents reported Jan. 24, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Jan. 24, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
Jan. 18
• theft of property-4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $138′
Jan. 22
• criminal trespass; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW
Jan. 23
• burglary-3rd degree; criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous
• burglary-3rd degree; criminal mischief-3rd degree; person; 13th St. SW; miscellaneous
• burglary-3rd degree; Hospital Discount Pharmacy; 4th St. SW
Arrests
Jan. 23
England, Gaberalle L.; 29
• FTA- insurance violation
Miller, Holli D.; 29
• FTA- domestic violence-3rd degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
