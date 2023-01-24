ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Cardona announces initiative to increase global competitiveness of US students

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zO8Ek_0kPoSe2S00

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced a new initiative on Tuesday to increase the global competitiveness of American students.

Cardona stressed in a speech laying out his vision for the department this year that “Raise the Bar: Lead the World” needs bipartisan support and cooperation from states and districts, with three main pillars defining the measure.

The first way to make students competitive is “academic excellence” by increasing a passion for reading, providing students with financial literacy and high standards in schools, according to Cardona.

“It’s unacceptable that in the most recent PISA test, an assessment which is done internationally, our students scored 36th place out of 79 countries in math,” the secretary said.

The second part is addressing “learning conditions” by providing better mental health services to children and giving better opportunities and pay to teachers.

The last pillar focused on at length in the speech was making students ready for global engagement by ensuring pathways to careers and aiming to make more students multilingual.

This goal will include investing in education for different career pathways for students whether that be through college or technical schools and investing more in multilingual education and language programs for students.

“Recently at a ministerial meeting in France with 38 other countries, I was surprised that we were one of a few countries that was primarily monolingual,” he added.

In his address, Cardona mentioned funds provided by the American Rescue Plan last year and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to help accomplish the goals of the department.

“At the Department of Education, we will prioritize these focus areas and expand opportunities for technical assistance and use of federal funding. In the coming months, you will hear more details for each of these categories. Our actions at the department must support our beliefs, and we intend to do that,” Cardona said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The HD Post

32 small business grants to apply for in 2023

NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
bestcolleges.com

These Colleges Were Just Awarded Grants to Boost Student Success Rates

The federal dollars will help students meet basic needs and create more affordable textbook options. The Department of Education announced $30 million in new awards going to colleges and universities. The list includes a variety of state schools, private institutions, and community colleges. Fifteen institutions will receive funds to create...
Phys.org

How to improve math skills among American children

In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
ffnews.com

Moonfare Partners With Dariu Foundation to Foster Digital Education Project

Moonfare, the leading global digital private equity platform, has announced it will support Swiss-based foundation Dariu with a series of events designed to give the NGO access to Moonfare’s global community and increase the visibility of its mission of fostering digital education for children. To kick off the partnership, Moonfare and Dariu are hosting an exclusive dinner in Munich on January 26th.
Essence

Apprenticeships Are The Answer To Advancing Black Workforce, New Data Says

For those without four-year college degrees, skilled trade work is a key pathway to family sustaining careers according to a new report from OneTen Coalition. Many may not realize it, but trade work can lead to incredibly lucrative careers and new data says the sector is the way to economic prosperity for Black America.
Phys.org

New principles to encourage transparency and prevent greenwashing in financial sector

New practical principles will encourage transparency and prevent greenwashing in the financial sector. It is hoped the recommendations will lead to enhanced governance and genuine and lasting improvements in securities finance. The principles say securities finance initiatives should be transparent in terms of roles and. responsibilities relating to liquidity. Organizations...
sippycupmom.com

5 Tips for Business Graduates Starting their Careers

It’s natural to feel disoriented while seeking a credible job after graduation. After all, leaving the structured learning environment of the university and stepping into reality might feel different. You’re probably reeling with mixed emotions related to it. Besides, the excitement of graduation and the anxiety about what the future holds can be overwhelming.
aiexpress.io

Regional Monitoring & Evaluation Coordinator – Senegal

Guided by the outstanding legacy of its co-founder, Helen Keller, Helen Keller Intl companions with communities striving to beat longstanding cycles of poverty. By delivering the important constructing blocks of excellent well being, sound vitamin and clear imaginative and prescient, we assist thousands and thousands of individuals create lasting change in their very own lives. Working in additional than 20 nations – throughout Africa, Asia, Europe and america – and along with a worldwide group of supporters, we’re guaranteeing each particular person has the chance – as Helen did – to achieve their true potential.
boldsky.com

Early Childhood Education And Alternative Learning Approaches

Early education is considered to be crucial for a child's overall development and future success. The early years of a child's life are critical for brain development. Children's brains rapidly develop during this time, and early experiences significantly impact the formation of neural connections that significantly impact development. It helps children develop language and literacy skills essential for success in school and life. Children with strong language and literacy skills are more likely to do well and have better employment opportunities in the future.
Interesting Engineering

ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School's MBA exam, gets a B

Microsoft-backed OpenAI's AI chatbot ChatGPT has been making headlines ever since it was released to the public on November 30. It can break down complex scientific concepts, compose poems, write stories, code, and create malware...the list is endless. OpenAI has also released a paid version of the chatbot. Known as 'ChatGPT Professional', it is available at $42 per month.
Government Technology

Does Learning Loss Call for Overhaul of Ed Research, Data?

(TNS) — The Institute of Education Sciences, the U.S. Department of Education's primary research arm, today launched a $7 million project to identify and quickly scale up effective practices to help students recover academically from pandemic disruptions. The LEARN network, for Leveraging Evidence to Accelerate Recovery Nationwide, is one...
kidsinthehouse.com

Best Courses For Teachers Working With Children

As a teacher, nothing is more important than learning about child development behavior and mental health, ways you can properly support children, and methods to help boost their confidence. With the right courses, teachers can be better equipped to provide the best education possible for their students. Here are five...
businesspartnermagazine.com

The Impact of Having Soft Skills in the Business World

The right soft skills in the business world can have an incredible impact. The skills that make you successful include compassion, adaptability, and emotional intelligence. Having the right skills can also help you be more comfortable with social situations and make communication easier. These skills will help you become a more effective and confident leader.
The Hill

The Hill

861K+
Followers
94K+
Post
611M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy