Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 24: See how your favorite team fared

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

TUESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Middlebury 51, Vergennes 47 (OT)

M: Cady Pitner 24 points. Ele Sellers 13 points. Solstice Binder 10 points.

V: Kyra Bradford 16 points. Finnley Jacobson 10 points. Ashtin Stearns 9 points.

Note: After Bradford forced overtime with the tying basket with 2 seconds to go, Pitner clinched Middlebury's win with six points in the extra session.

North Country 51, Colchester 16

NC: Sabine Brueck 16 points. Cora Nadeau 11 points. Maya Auger 9 points.

Note: North Country led 27-6 at the half. Auger sank a trio of 3s for the Falcons (13-0).

Lamoille 46, Peoples 45

L: Natalie Royer 13 points.

P: Shelby Wells 26 points.

Note: Peoples outscored Lamoille 15-7 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the final frame. Then Royer tallied eight points in the fourth to lead Lamoille to the road win.

Spaulding 38, U-32 31

S: Yvonne Roberge 23 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals. Sophie Guariello 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals.

U: Clara Wilson 10 points. Cara Richardson 8 points.

Windsor 56, Thetford 42

W: Sydney Perry 18 points, 16 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks. Sophia Rockwood 18 points. Audrey Rupp 8 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Brianna Barton 8 points, 6 rebounds.

T: Madi Mousley 14 points. Addie Cadwell 8 points.

Hazen 71, Winooski 29

H: Caitlyn Davison 22 points. Alexis Christensen 10 points. Tessa Luther 12 points. Ella Gillespie 11 points.

W: Ashlyn Parris 21 points.

Enosburg 44, Missisquoi 36

E: Lilly Robtoy 15 points, 9 rebounds. Montannah Ovitt 9 points.

M: Alex Bourdeau 9 points. McKenzie Vincent 9 points.

Milton 32, Williamstown 31

M: Marlie Bushey 17 points.

W: Destiny Campbell 13 points.

Lake Region 40, Oxbow 32

LR: Sakoya Sweeney 25 points.

O: Emerson Fuller 12 points, 10 rebounds. Braylee Phelps 7 points.

Note: Lake Region led 11 at halftime.

Harwood 59, Lyndon 56 (OT)

H: Cierra McKay 20 points. Mia Lapointe 12 points. Eloise Lilley 8 points, 7 rebounds.

L: Brooke'lyn Robinson 33 points. Molly Smith 11 points.

Note: Robinson sank eight 3-pointers in the losing effort.

Montpelier 54, Randolph 26

M: Grace Nostrant 18 points. Ireland Donahue 11 points. Willow Sterling-Proulx 9 points.

Blue Mountain 52, Danville 28

Richford 44, BFA-Fairfax 28

Northfield 48, Twinfield 14

Boys basketball

Essex 46, Colchester 44

E: Josh Brown 17 points. Tanner Robbins 13 points.

C: Freddie Bacon 16 points. Holden Richard 12 points.

Note: Essex rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to take the lead with under a minute to play.

Champlain Valley 49, South Burlington 43

CV: Logan Vaughan 12 points. Tucker Tharpe 11 points. Alex Provost 9 points.

SB: Ethan Sandberg 12 points. Deng Aguek 11 points. Tyler Bergmans 11 points.

Note: Champlain Valley outscored South Burlington 16-7 in the third quarter to stage a comeback. It was tied at 43-all in the fourth frame before CVU scored the last six.

Rice 54, St. Johnsbury 47

R: Drew Bessette 18 points. Owen Eaton 14 points.

SJ: Harry Geng 29 points.

Note: Rice stormed out to a 17-point lead through three quarters before holding off SJA and Geng, who tallied 21 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Mount Mansfield 53, BFA-St. Albans 48

MM: Owen Pinaud 19 points. Dylan Hamilton 10 points.

B: Seth Richards 22 points.

Gymnastics

At Essex

Team scores: Essex 130.8, St. Johnsbury 120.7, Burlington/Colchester 108.85

Vault: 1. Anna Kinney, E 8.6; 2. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 8.5; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 8.45. Bars: 1. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 8.7; 2. Ximena Mayorga Santana, SJ 8.4; 3. Anna Pringle, E 8.25. Beam: 1. Anna Kinney, E 9.4; 2. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 9.2; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 8.85. Floor: 1. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 8.5; 2. Anna Pringle, E 8.2; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 7.95. All-around: 1. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 34.9; 2. Anna Pringle, E 33.55; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 33.4.

South Burlington at Harwood, 7 p.m.

Montpelier at Middlebury, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls hockey

Harwood at Rutland, 4 p.m.

Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield at Burlington/Colchester, 4:30 p.m.

Woodstock at Brattleboro, 7:15 p.m.

South Burlington at Burr and Burton, 5 p.m.

Stowe at Rice, 5:25 p.m.

BFA-St. Albans at Essex, 6:15 p.m.

Missisquoi at Middlebury, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

Burr and Burton at Harwood, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington at U-32, 6:30 p.m.

Champlain Valley at Colchester, 6:40 p.m.

Rutland at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at South Burlington, 7:40 p.m.

BFA-St. Albans at Essex, 8:15 p.m.

Mount Mansfield at Northfield, 8:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Vergennes at Enosburg, 7 p.m.

Middlebury at Milton, 7 p.m.

Missisquoi at Mount Abraham, 7 p.m.

Harwood at Spaulding, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

U-32 at Lamoille, 7 p.m.

Montpelier at Lyndon, 7 p.m.

Thetford at Hazen, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

St. Johnsbury, Middlebury at Essex, 6 p.m.

(Subject to change)

