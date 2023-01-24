Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 24: See how your favorite team fared
To report scores
Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.
►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .
►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau .
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
- VT high school girls hockey players to watch this season
- VT high school girls basketball players to watch this season
- VT high school boys basketball players to watch this season
- VT high school boys hockey players to watch this season
- Varsity Insider girls basketball power rankings (Jan. 23)
- Middlebury hires new H.S. football coach
- Vermont H.S. sports scores for Monday, Jan. 23
TUESDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls basketball
Middlebury 51, Vergennes 47 (OT)
M: Cady Pitner 24 points. Ele Sellers 13 points. Solstice Binder 10 points.
V: Kyra Bradford 16 points. Finnley Jacobson 10 points. Ashtin Stearns 9 points.
Note: After Bradford forced overtime with the tying basket with 2 seconds to go, Pitner clinched Middlebury's win with six points in the extra session.
North Country 51, Colchester 16
NC: Sabine Brueck 16 points. Cora Nadeau 11 points. Maya Auger 9 points.
Note: North Country led 27-6 at the half. Auger sank a trio of 3s for the Falcons (13-0).
Lamoille 46, Peoples 45
L: Natalie Royer 13 points.
P: Shelby Wells 26 points.
Note: Peoples outscored Lamoille 15-7 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the final frame. Then Royer tallied eight points in the fourth to lead Lamoille to the road win.
Spaulding 38, U-32 31
S: Yvonne Roberge 23 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals. Sophie Guariello 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals.
U: Clara Wilson 10 points. Cara Richardson 8 points.
Windsor 56, Thetford 42
W: Sydney Perry 18 points, 16 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks. Sophia Rockwood 18 points. Audrey Rupp 8 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Brianna Barton 8 points, 6 rebounds.
T: Madi Mousley 14 points. Addie Cadwell 8 points.
Hazen 71, Winooski 29
H: Caitlyn Davison 22 points. Alexis Christensen 10 points. Tessa Luther 12 points. Ella Gillespie 11 points.
W: Ashlyn Parris 21 points.
Enosburg 44, Missisquoi 36
E: Lilly Robtoy 15 points, 9 rebounds. Montannah Ovitt 9 points.
M: Alex Bourdeau 9 points. McKenzie Vincent 9 points.
Milton 32, Williamstown 31
M: Marlie Bushey 17 points.
W: Destiny Campbell 13 points.
Lake Region 40, Oxbow 32
LR: Sakoya Sweeney 25 points.
O: Emerson Fuller 12 points, 10 rebounds. Braylee Phelps 7 points.
Note: Lake Region led 11 at halftime.
Harwood 59, Lyndon 56 (OT)
H: Cierra McKay 20 points. Mia Lapointe 12 points. Eloise Lilley 8 points, 7 rebounds.
L: Brooke'lyn Robinson 33 points. Molly Smith 11 points.
Note: Robinson sank eight 3-pointers in the losing effort.
Montpelier 54, Randolph 26
M: Grace Nostrant 18 points. Ireland Donahue 11 points. Willow Sterling-Proulx 9 points.
Blue Mountain 52, Danville 28
Richford 44, BFA-Fairfax 28
Northfield 48, Twinfield 14
Boys basketball
Essex 46, Colchester 44
E: Josh Brown 17 points. Tanner Robbins 13 points.
C: Freddie Bacon 16 points. Holden Richard 12 points.
Note: Essex rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to take the lead with under a minute to play.
Champlain Valley 49, South Burlington 43
CV: Logan Vaughan 12 points. Tucker Tharpe 11 points. Alex Provost 9 points.
SB: Ethan Sandberg 12 points. Deng Aguek 11 points. Tyler Bergmans 11 points.
Note: Champlain Valley outscored South Burlington 16-7 in the third quarter to stage a comeback. It was tied at 43-all in the fourth frame before CVU scored the last six.
Rice 54, St. Johnsbury 47
R: Drew Bessette 18 points. Owen Eaton 14 points.
SJ: Harry Geng 29 points.
Note: Rice stormed out to a 17-point lead through three quarters before holding off SJA and Geng, who tallied 21 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter.
Mount Mansfield 53, BFA-St. Albans 48
MM: Owen Pinaud 19 points. Dylan Hamilton 10 points.
B: Seth Richards 22 points.
Gymnastics
At Essex
Team scores: Essex 130.8, St. Johnsbury 120.7, Burlington/Colchester 108.85
Vault: 1. Anna Kinney, E 8.6; 2. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 8.5; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 8.45. Bars: 1. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 8.7; 2. Ximena Mayorga Santana, SJ 8.4; 3. Anna Pringle, E 8.25. Beam: 1. Anna Kinney, E 9.4; 2. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 9.2; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 8.85. Floor: 1. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 8.5; 2. Anna Pringle, E 8.2; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 7.95. All-around: 1. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 34.9; 2. Anna Pringle, E 33.55; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 33.4.
South Burlington at Harwood, 7 p.m.
Montpelier at Middlebury, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls hockey
Harwood at Rutland, 4 p.m.
Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield at Burlington/Colchester, 4:30 p.m.
Woodstock at Brattleboro, 7:15 p.m.
South Burlington at Burr and Burton, 5 p.m.
Stowe at Rice, 5:25 p.m.
BFA-St. Albans at Essex, 6:15 p.m.
Missisquoi at Middlebury, 7 p.m.
Boys hockey
Burr and Burton at Harwood, 5:30 p.m.
Burlington at U-32, 6:30 p.m.
Champlain Valley at Colchester, 6:40 p.m.
Rutland at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Rice at South Burlington, 7:40 p.m.
BFA-St. Albans at Essex, 8:15 p.m.
Mount Mansfield at Northfield, 8:15 p.m.
Boys basketball
Vergennes at Enosburg, 7 p.m.
Middlebury at Milton, 7 p.m.
Missisquoi at Mount Abraham, 7 p.m.
Harwood at Spaulding, 7 p.m.
Randolph at Lake Region, 7 p.m.
U-32 at Lamoille, 7 p.m.
Montpelier at Lyndon, 7 p.m.
Thetford at Hazen, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
St. Johnsbury, Middlebury at Essex, 6 p.m.
(Subject to change)
This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 24: See how your favorite team fared
Comments / 0