ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 24: See how your favorite team fared

By Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
The Burlington Free Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TDVx1_0kPoSd9j00

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.

►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .

►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau .

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

TUESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

Middlebury 51, Vergennes 47 (OT)

M: Cady Pitner 24 points. Ele Sellers 13 points. Solstice Binder 10 points.

V: Kyra Bradford 16 points. Finnley Jacobson 10 points. Ashtin Stearns 9 points.

Note: After Bradford forced overtime with the tying basket with 2 seconds to go, Pitner clinched Middlebury's win with six points in the extra session.

North Country 51, Colchester 16

NC: Sabine Brueck 16 points. Cora Nadeau 11 points. Maya Auger 9 points.

Note: North Country led 27-6 at the half. Auger sank a trio of 3s for the Falcons (13-0).

Lamoille 46, Peoples 45

L: Natalie Royer 13 points.

P: Shelby Wells 26 points.

Note: Peoples outscored Lamoille 15-7 in the third quarter to take a one-point lead into the final frame. Then Royer tallied eight points in the fourth to lead Lamoille to the road win.

Spaulding 38, U-32 31

S: Yvonne Roberge 23 points, 7 rebounds, 6 steals. Sophie Guariello 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals.

U: Clara Wilson 10 points. Cara Richardson 8 points.

Windsor 56, Thetford 42

W: Sydney Perry 18 points, 16 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks. Sophia Rockwood 18 points. Audrey Rupp 8 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists. Brianna Barton 8 points, 6 rebounds.

T: Madi Mousley 14 points. Addie Cadwell 8 points.

Hazen 71, Winooski 29

H: Caitlyn Davison 22 points. Alexis Christensen 10 points. Tessa Luther 12 points. Ella Gillespie 11 points.

W: Ashlyn Parris 21 points.

Enosburg 44, Missisquoi 36

E: Lilly Robtoy 15 points, 9 rebounds. Montannah Ovitt 9 points.

M: Alex Bourdeau 9 points. McKenzie Vincent 9 points.

Milton 32, Williamstown 31

M: Marlie Bushey 17 points.

W: Destiny Campbell 13 points.

Lake Region 40, Oxbow 32

LR: Sakoya Sweeney 25 points.

O: Emerson Fuller 12 points, 10 rebounds. Braylee Phelps 7 points.

Note: Lake Region led 11 at halftime.

Harwood 59, Lyndon 56 (OT)

H: Cierra McKay 20 points. Mia Lapointe 12 points. Eloise Lilley 8 points, 7 rebounds.

L: Brooke'lyn Robinson 33 points. Molly Smith 11 points.

Note: Robinson sank eight 3-pointers in the losing effort.

Montpelier 54, Randolph 26

M: Grace Nostrant 18 points. Ireland Donahue 11 points. Willow Sterling-Proulx 9 points.

Blue Mountain 52, Danville 28

Richford 44, BFA-Fairfax 28

Northfield 48, Twinfield 14

Boys basketball

Essex 46, Colchester 44

E: Josh Brown 17 points. Tanner Robbins 13 points.

C: Freddie Bacon 16 points. Holden Richard 12 points.

Note: Essex rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to take the lead with under a minute to play.

Champlain Valley 49, South Burlington 43

CV: Logan Vaughan 12 points. Tucker Tharpe 11 points. Alex Provost 9 points.

SB: Ethan Sandberg 12 points. Deng Aguek 11 points. Tyler Bergmans 11 points.

Note: Champlain Valley outscored South Burlington 16-7 in the third quarter to stage a comeback. It was tied at 43-all in the fourth frame before CVU scored the last six.

Rice 54, St. Johnsbury 47

R: Drew Bessette 18 points. Owen Eaton 14 points.

SJ: Harry Geng 29 points.

Note: Rice stormed out to a 17-point lead through three quarters before holding off SJA and Geng, who tallied 21 of his game-high 29 points in the fourth quarter.

Mount Mansfield 53, BFA-St. Albans 48

MM: Owen Pinaud 19 points. Dylan Hamilton 10 points.

B: Seth Richards 22 points.

Gymnastics

At Essex

Team scores: Essex 130.8, St. Johnsbury 120.7, Burlington/Colchester 108.85

Vault: 1. Anna Kinney, E 8.6; 2. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 8.5; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 8.45. Bars: 1. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 8.7; 2. Ximena Mayorga Santana, SJ 8.4; 3. Anna Pringle, E 8.25. Beam: 1. Anna Kinney, E 9.4; 2. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 9.2; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 8.85. Floor: 1. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 8.5; 2. Anna Pringle, E 8.2; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 7.95. All-around: 1. Lydia Ruggles, SJ 34.9; 2. Anna Pringle, E 33.55; 3. Leah Frisbie, E 33.4.

South Burlington at Harwood, 7 p.m.

Montpelier at Middlebury, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls hockey

Harwood at Rutland, 4 p.m.

Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield at Burlington/Colchester, 4:30 p.m.

Woodstock at Brattleboro, 7:15 p.m.

South Burlington at Burr and Burton, 5 p.m.

Stowe at Rice, 5:25 p.m.

BFA-St. Albans at Essex, 6:15 p.m.

Missisquoi at Middlebury, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

Burr and Burton at Harwood, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington at U-32, 6:30 p.m.

Champlain Valley at Colchester, 6:40 p.m.

Rutland at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Rice at South Burlington, 7:40 p.m.

BFA-St. Albans at Essex, 8:15 p.m.

Mount Mansfield at Northfield, 8:15 p.m.

Boys basketball

Vergennes at Enosburg, 7 p.m.

Middlebury at Milton, 7 p.m.

Missisquoi at Mount Abraham, 7 p.m.

Harwood at Spaulding, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Lake Region, 7 p.m.

U-32 at Lamoille, 7 p.m.

Montpelier at Lyndon, 7 p.m.

Thetford at Hazen, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

St. Johnsbury, Middlebury at Essex, 6 p.m.

(Subject to change)

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 24: See how your favorite team fared

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Flipping Out at the IFPA Vermont State Pinball Championship

Outside a nondescript building the color of old paste in South Burlington, one could clearly hear what many consider the most glorious sound in the world: steel ball hitting bumper after bumper. As a newcomer entered a room the size of a shipping container, the pinging, the bells and the clicking of flippers — the holy shit! clamor of nearly two dozen pinball machines — offered a welcome ravishment of the senses.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Middlebury Campus

Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont

The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont native to compete on 'Jeopardy!' on Friday

LUDLOW, Vt. — Another Vermonter is headed to Hollywood to test their skills on Jeopardy!. Ludlow native Jake DeArruda, 23, will compete on the popular quiz show on Friday night. Fellow competitors include Dee Williams, a Boston research associate, and the returning champion from Thursday night's matchup. >>>Video above:...
LUDLOW, VT
mynbc5.com

Snow totals for Vermont, New York

Snow fell heavily in Vermont and Northern New York on Wednesday evening, as the third snowstorm in less than two weeks impacted our region. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Snowstorm covers roads, closes schools

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snow and some mixed precipitation continue Thursday as the latest in a string of winter storms hits the region. The storm began Wednesday night and led to a messy commute and some scattered power outages. Vermont State Police say between 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to 10 crashes in Chittenden County alone. Police say most of them were on Interstate 89. Troopers say all of them were single-vehicle crashes and that two drivers had to be taken to the hospital.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
LEBANON, NH
mynbc5.com

Person involved in northern Vermont fire, explosion dies

LUNENBURG, Vt. — A man who wasseverely injured in a November camp explosion has died, Vermont State Police reported on Thursday. Aaron Bangs, 25, of Lunenberg, died on Jan. 19, nearly two months after being injured in an explosion and fire at a camp on Nov. 23. Investigators said...
VERMONT STATE
willistonobserver.com

Brady to step down from school board

Erin Brady, who was re-elected in November to a second term representing Williston in the Vermont Legislature, said she will not seek re-election to the Champlain Valley School Board. Her term expires in March. Brady, a high school teacher in the Colchester School District, has been on the school board...
WILLISTON, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Jan. 22-23, 2023

A winter storm brought more than one foot of snow to some parts of New Hampshire Sunday night into Monday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters and WMUR viewers. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Region ramps up for next winter storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest in a string of winter storms is expected to hit our region Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, bringing heavy snow and mixed precipitation. The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings for most parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York. The forecast calls for the storm to start as snow and then change over to sleet & freezing rain, causing some icing problems. It is expected to bring 4-8″ of snow with some higher elevations getting up to 12″.
BURLINGTON, VT
wdevradio.com

Debt Ceiling, Vermont Food Bank

Podcast (vermontviewpoint): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:28:30 — 121.5MB) | Embed. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon Music | RSS. Today on Vermont Viewpoint, Kevin Ellis hosts! During the first half of the show, he’ll talk about the debt ceiling. Then, during the second half, he’ll speak with the CEO of Vermont Food Bank, John Sayles.
VERMONT STATE
NEWS10 ABC

01/26/2023: Just a Quick Cold Shot….then milder again for now

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo. Well at least it was an easier day to deal with today. Briefly hit 40 early today before the winds picked yup and colder air moved in. Quite a few light snow showers and flurries moved through today. Winds at times gusted over 30mph. This colder air will not last too long-but the Long Range shows a different story for sure.
ALBANY, NY
The Burlington Free Press

The Burlington Free Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

BurlingtonFreePress.com is the home page of Burlington VT, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://burlingtonfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy