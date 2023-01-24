ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Muffled bark leads jogger to dog trapped under large rocks on California beach

By Daniella Segura
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

As a jogger was trekking along a beach in California, he heard what he thought was a “muffled bark,” according to an animal shelter.

When he looked around Ocean Beach, however, there wasn’t a living thing in sight, according to a Jan. 19 Facebook post from the San Francisco Animal Care and Control.

“He decided to look around in the rocks, and he miraculously spotted a dog’s face looking up from under the rocks,” the shelter said.

The 1-year-old springer spaniel named Gwen was trapped under the rocks, the shelter said.

“It was low tide, and the water, while not very close at this point, was coming in,” the shelter said.

An officer with the shelter found the animal and moved the large rocks to pull Gwen out, the shelter said.

Gwen was “scared and cold, but otherwise OK,” according to the shelter.

A dog was rescued after becoming trapped under large rocks on a California beach, according to an animal shelter.

The officer then drove Gwen back to “her family in Noe Valley” who had reported her missing, the shelter said.

“We have no idea how she got into that tiny area,” the shelter said. “Possibly, she dislodged a large rock, fell in, and the rock rolled on top. However it happened, we’re so glad she’s now safe and sound at home!”

One person injured, two dogs rescued from Grand Prairie house fire

Dog from WV found in SC over 2 years after being lost. Here are the details

A dog was in a ‘precarious position’ in Florida, cops say. Watch video of what happened

Comments / 17

Maria Spradlin
2d ago

Oh my gosh, how does a dog go for a long distance??? And, owner seems, "oh it went missing." Duh!!! next time keep your eyes, n ears out if it goes missing!

Reply
6
EB Chavez
2d ago

How does a dog dislodge a boulder and get trapped? curious to know if the family that lost or even put out missing flyers. Just saying. I know I would if my fur family member went missing.

Reply
4
Rainy Daily
1d ago

That Man is a Hero! He didn't walk away he did the right thing good job and Thank You for saving the dogs life.

Reply
3
The Sacramento Bee

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

