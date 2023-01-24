ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt DT Devin Danielson Returning for One More Season

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duiZ1_0kPoSXoF00

The Pitt Panthers will get reinforcements along the defensive line.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will get a lift along the defensive line after star interior lineman Calijah Kancey elected to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. Devin Danielson, a super senior defensive tackle from Thomas Jefferson High School in Pittsburgh, announced on Instagram that he would be returning for his senior season at Pitt.

Danielson appeared in 11 games last season and recorded 17 total tackles. He's recorded 62 over the course of his career, eight for loss and three sacks. He will bring a much-needed veteran presence to Pitt's front seven.

Danielson, a senior, could have left this season to pursue a career in the NFL or life after football, but he will join fellow super senior, Pittsburgh native and defensive tackle David Green for another season in blue and gold. They will figure to be two starters by the time next season's opener rolls around.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Down in ESPN Projections

Pitt Named One of ACC's Winners in Transfer Portal

Jaland Lowe's Family Connection to Jeff Capel Led to Pitt

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Pegged as No. 11 Seed by Andy Katz

Former Pitt LS Cal Adomitis Gets Game Ball From Bengals' Playoff Win

Damar Hamlin with Bills for Divisional Playoff Game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Recaping A Busy Monday of Recruiting For The Pitt Football Staff

Before hosting a big group of recruits this coming Saturday, Pat Narduzzi and his staff were out on the road recruiting on Monday, which resulted in them extending a number of offers. PSN keeps you updated throughout the day on any recruiting news in the Frank Walker Daily Notebook, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy