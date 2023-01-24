Pitt DT Devin Danielson Returning for One More Season

The Pitt Panthers will get reinforcements along the defensive line.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will get a lift along the defensive line after star interior lineman Calijah Kancey elected to forgo his senior season and enter the NFL Draft. Devin Danielson, a super senior defensive tackle from Thomas Jefferson High School in Pittsburgh, announced on Instagram that he would be returning for his senior season at Pitt.

Danielson appeared in 11 games last season and recorded 17 total tackles. He's recorded 62 over the course of his career, eight for loss and three sacks. He will bring a much-needed veteran presence to Pitt's front seven.

Danielson, a senior, could have left this season to pursue a career in the NFL or life after football, but he will join fellow super senior, Pittsburgh native and defensive tackle David Green for another season in blue and gold. They will figure to be two starters by the time next season's opener rolls around.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Down in ESPN Projections

Pitt Named One of ACC's Winners in Transfer Portal

Jaland Lowe's Family Connection to Jeff Capel Led to Pitt

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Pegged as No. 11 Seed by Andy Katz

Former Pitt LS Cal Adomitis Gets Game Ball From Bengals' Playoff Win

Damar Hamlin with Bills for Divisional Playoff Game