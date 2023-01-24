Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft

Source: PCSO

MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th.

According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase. While checking out, Suspect 2 began asking the clerk several questions regarding the electronics behind the counter.

When the clerk’s back was turned, the suspects made multiple attempts to get the cash register opened.

After failing, both suspects left the store without making a purchase. The vehicle the two men left in (pictured) was a white hatchback sedan.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Creekmore at 863-499-2400 ext. 126 or LCreekmore@polksheriff.org (Case #23-1512).

To report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

Or report your information via Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com by clicking on the “Submit A Tip” tab…

Or report it by way of your smart device through the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone.

You will always remain anonymous no matter how you submit your tip.

Tips are forwarded to law enforcement for follow-up. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3000.00

