ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Why we support SEC regulation of crypto

By Reps. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.) and Stephen F. Lynch (D-Mass.), opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MWwdy_0kPoSPkR00

Last year, we watched FTX join a long list of crypto-asset companies that shuttered during the “crypto winter” of 2022 , underscoring the urgent need to protect our economy from harmful practices by the crypto industry. These collapses have cost investors trillions and have disproportionately harmed low-income , Latino , Black , and first-time investors . In FTX’s bankruptcy filing, the company’s interim CEO James Ray, tasked with cleaning up the mess created by disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, said that he had never “seen such a complete failure of corporate controls” like he saw at FTX. Unfortunately, the lack of corporate controls is not a problem isolated to FTX, and it is indicative of an industry that refuses to comply with existing regulation.

To prevent another collapse, companies that issue cryptocurrencies, crypto exchanges, and other relevant companies must come into compliance with existing securities laws, which include time-tested provisions that ensure investors and markets are protected from bad actors.

According to the SEC Chair Gary Gensler and recent court decisions , the vast majority of crypto assets are securities because they meet the Howey Test, or a framework set by the U.S. Supreme Court. According to the Howey Test , an entity is a security when an investment contract exists. An investment contract exists when money is invested in a common enterprise with the expectation of profit resulting from the work of others. We agree with Chair Gensler that “nothing about the crypto markets is incompatible with the securities laws” and “investor protection is just as relevant, regardless of underlying technologies.” If crypto-asset companies complied with existing laws, they would not be able to engage in damaging practices like misusing customer funds, giving sweetheart deals to friends, and laundering money.

The crypto industry is notorious for attempting to obscure the law by using the courts to challenge attempts at regulation and lobbying for regulatory carve outs that benefit them at the expense of everyday people. Most recently, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, reportedly lobbied the Department of Justice (DOJ) to stop it from taking action against the company. Some crypto companies have also used celebrity endorsements , philanthropic endeavors , political donations , and claims around innovation to escape scrutiny, curry favor with the public, and frame the industry as trustworthy.

There is nothing innovative about the way that FTX and other crypto actors have replicated the worst tendencies of Wall Street and Big Tech. They have recreated many elements of the 2008 financial crisis, concentrated wealth and power at the very top, subjected investors to incredible volatility , and preyed on consumers . True innovation must promote financial stability and inclusion.

The American people cannot afford another economic collapse driven by greed and corporate malfeasance. Policymakers must protect our economy from bad actors by urging the crypto industry to comply with existing laws, invest in solutions that are truly innovative, and create a more inclusive financial system.

Jesús “Chuy” García represents the 4th District of Illinois. Stephen F. Lynch represents the 8th District of Massachusetts. Both serve in the Committee on Financial Services in the US House of Representatives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
coinjournal.net

The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023

After a challenging year, the dust is finally starting to settle in the crypto markets. The seismic events of 2022 have changed market dynamics and investment strategies for the foreseeable future. Instead of seeking a quick return, many investors are now looking to play the long game. So which are the 6 best cryptocurrencies to buy for a solid long-term crypto Investment strategy in 2023?
CoinDesk

Indonesia Regulatory Switch Could See Crypto Classed as Securities, Not Commodities

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A new Indonesian law that transfers crypto regulatory powers to the Financial Services Authority (OJK) from commodities watchdog CoFTRA indicates a shift in the country’s approach to policing the industry and an acknowledgement that there’s more to it than asset trading.
TEXAS STATE
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns

Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
New York Post

SEC sues Winklevoss twins over ‘Gemini Earn’ program that sparked $900M crisis

The SEC charged the Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto exchange and its lending partner Genesis this week with selling unregistered securities in the form of a “Gemini Earn” program that sparked a $900 million crisis. Regulators are seeking to recover any “ill-gotten gains” generated by the interest-bearing account program, which billed itself as a way for customers to earn 8% annual interest on their digital currency holdings. The accounts have been frozen since November, with customers unable to access their funds. “We allege that Genesis and Gemini offered unregistered securities to the public, bypassing disclosure requirements designed to protect investors,” SEC Chair Gary...
The Hill

Resilient US economy grows 2.1 percent in 2022

The U.S. economy powered through high inflation, rising interest rates and an energy shock to grow at a solid pace over the course of 2022, according to data released Thursday by the Commerce Department. U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.1 percent last year and at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent during the fourth…
ambcrypto.com

Here’s why Ark Invest CEO sees potential crypto rebound

According to the CEO of cryptocurrency and technology investment firm Ark Invest, 2023 will be a defining moment for crypto assets. As financial limitations loosen and the macroeconomic outlook improves, risk-on assets such as cryptocurrencies will benefit. If the CEO of cryptocurrency and technology investment firm Ark Invest is to...
The Hill

The Hill

861K+
Followers
94K+
Post
611M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy