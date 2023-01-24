ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing woman left her car and belongings after running out of gas, NC family says

By Moira Ritter
 2 days ago

A woman is missing after her car ran out of gas, North Carolina police say.

Mount Airy police said they are searching for Rebecca Tackett Hawks who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Hawks, 41, was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans when she disappeared , the police department said in a Facebook post. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Family members said Hawks was on her way to a doctor’s appointment when she was last seen , according to social media posts. All of her belongings were left in her car.

“We love you and miss you,” Hawks’ sister Ruby East said in a Facebook post. “I will never stop looking for you sis.”

“Wherever you are I hope you are safe and we love you,” Hawks’ niece Dakota Hensley wrote. “Still so lost for words!”

Anyone with information about Hawks’ whereabouts should call the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535.

Mount Airy is about 100 miles north of Charlotte.

Comments / 3

Sweet_t
2d ago

Maybe they should check out some of the local weirdos...one of which lives nearby and has been all over social media due to grabbing a young girls arm and attempting to force her to go in his Rv!!

Reply(1)
2
 

