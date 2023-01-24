ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago White Sox Pitcher Under MLB Investigation for Domestic Violence

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzxSg_0kPoSCWE00

Recently signed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball The Athletic's Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli report. Clevinger has received allegations of domestic violence and child abuse from the mother of his 10-month-old daughter.

Recently signed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball The Athletic's Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli report. Clevinger has received allegations of domestic violence and child abuse from the mother of his 10-month-old daughter.

The 24-year-old mother of Clevinger's child, Olivia Finestead told The Athletic Tuesday that she has been in touch with Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations since last summer. Finestead said that Clevinger choked her on one occasion, and on another occasion, slapped her in a hotel room and threw chewing tobacco on their child.

Per The Athletic, the White Sox became aware of the open investigation after the club signed him as a free agent earlier this winter. The White Sox signed Clevinger to a one-year, $8 million contract. Clevinger spent the past three seasons with the San Diego Padres, after beginning his career with the Cleveland Indians. He was traded to the Padres in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2020 MLB trade deadline.

Finestead posted an Instagram story Tuesday about the allegations.

“I hope the @MLB does what they should and puts him in required therapy maybe even a small suspensions (sic) so he can take time out to really think about why he abuses his kids and their mothers,” Finestead's story read.

The White Sox have said they were not aware of the allegations against Clevinger at the time of their signing. The White Sox released a statement to The Athletic Tuesday.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA,” the team said . “MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

The Athletic reached out to Clevinger via text message, giving him a chance to comment. His agent, Seth Levinson, responded in an on-the-record statement: “We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB. We need time before responding.”

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable

It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
NBC Chicago

Projecting the Opening Day Lineup for the Chicago Cubs

Projecting the Opening Day lineup for the Chicago Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Cubs are going to be a much-different team when they take the diamond this spring, but it’s never too early to ask how their lineup will look on Opening Day. Who will...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Here's to the stars who fell off the HOF ballot

Congratulations to Scott Rolen on joining Fred McGriff in the Baseball Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. But let’s take a moment to honor those who fell from the ballot Tuesday. These 13 players either did not receive the requisite 5 percent of the votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America to continue on the ballot or, in the case of Jeff Kent, didn’t receive the 75 percent needed for induction on his 10th and final year on the ballot.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Acquire Intriguing Speedster Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts

Mondesi certainly is an intriguing new option for Boston. The 27-year-old made his Major League Baseball debut with the Kansas City Royals in 2016 as a 20-year-old. At one point Mondesi seemed poised to become one of the league's bright young studs at shortstop, but injuries have seriously altered his career. Mondesi has only played over 100 games in a season one time in seven years.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Major Trade Made In MLB

Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy