Chicago White Sox Pitcher Under MLB Investigation for Domestic Violence

Recently signed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball The Athletic's Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli report. Clevinger has received allegations of domestic violence and child abuse from the mother of his 10-month-old daughter.

Recently signed starting pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball The Athletic's Katie Strang and Brittany Ghiroli report. Clevinger has received allegations of domestic violence and child abuse from the mother of his 10-month-old daughter.

The 24-year-old mother of Clevinger's child, Olivia Finestead told The Athletic Tuesday that she has been in touch with Major League Baseball's Department of Investigations since last summer. Finestead said that Clevinger choked her on one occasion, and on another occasion, slapped her in a hotel room and threw chewing tobacco on their child.

Per The Athletic, the White Sox became aware of the open investigation after the club signed him as a free agent earlier this winter. The White Sox signed Clevinger to a one-year, $8 million contract. Clevinger spent the past three seasons with the San Diego Padres, after beginning his career with the Cleveland Indians. He was traded to the Padres in a blockbuster trade prior to the 2020 MLB trade deadline.

Finestead posted an Instagram story Tuesday about the allegations.

“I hope the @MLB does what they should and puts him in required therapy maybe even a small suspensions (sic) so he can take time out to really think about why he abuses his kids and their mothers,” Finestead's story read.

The White Sox have said they were not aware of the allegations against Clevinger at the time of their signing. The White Sox released a statement to The Athletic Tuesday.

“Major League Baseball and the Chicago White Sox take any and all allegations very seriously, and the White Sox are completely supportive of the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse policy shared by MLB and the MLBPA,” the team said . “MLB opened an investigation after learning of these allegations. The White Sox were not aware of the allegations or the investigation at the time of his signing. The White Sox will refrain from comment until MLB’s investigative process has reached its conclusion.”

The Athletic reached out to Clevinger via text message, giving him a chance to comment. His agent, Seth Levinson, responded in an on-the-record statement: “We need to fairly and thoroughly protect our client and at the same time be respectful of the White Sox and MLB. We need time before responding.”

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.