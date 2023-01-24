ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo Parks Race Series kicks off Feb. 11 at Little Colorado River Gorge Half Marathon

The Navajo Parks Race Series is kicking off its 2023 season with two upcoming races.

The LCR is a mid-winter classic in one of the most dramatic spots on the Navajo Nation — Little Colorado River Gorge. The tribal park here hosts the LCR trail half, 10K and community run Feb. 11. The races take place along the rim of the canyon, with some of the most precipitous views in all of canyon country on the upper section of the half marathon. The routes are rocky and challenging, with some rugged terrain, particularly on the half marathon course. Live music, good food and cool swag add to an awesome race. Visit Navajoyes.org and click the link to register.

The Monument Valley Ultra is happening March 4. The epic trail races through surreal landscapes making Monument Valley Ultra one of the most stunning race experiences in the Southwest. There is a 50-miler, 50K and a challenging trail half marathon. The on-course support, bountiful food and live local music on the trails make this a unique event among the iconic landscapes of the Valley.

Visit Navajoyes.org to register.

