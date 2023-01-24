Oregon Housing and Community Services and Oregon Department of Human Services Partner to Support Youth Experiencing Homelessness

Read full article on original website
Related
ncsha.org
LHC Announces Homeownership Assistance Program to Support Teachers and First Responders
The Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) launched Keys for Service, a first-of-its-kind homeownership assistance program, to provide down payment and closing cost assistance for active, full-time law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics, and certified teachers. The program supports LHC’s mission to ensure every Louisiana resident is granted an opportunity to obtain safe, affordable, energy-efficient housing.
ncsha.org
CHFA Announces Second Phase of Building the Future Scholarship Fund
(DENVER) – Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA) is proud to announce its second phase of scholarship funding awarded to Colorado universities. CHFA’s Building the Future Scholarship Fund, launched in 2022, dedicates $1.2 million to support college education across Colorado. The multiphase, multiyear fund will provide up to 260 scholarships to be awarded over 10-year periods. CHFA created the fund to strengthen Colorado’s future workforce, advance equity in education access, and promote leadership in affordable housing and economic development.
ncsha.org
Application Window Opening Soon for $100M Housing Options Grant Program
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency today has posted the final guidelines for the $100 million Housing Options Grant Program that is intended to provide a new affordable housing development tool to PHFA’s existing portfolio of housing resources by making additional money available to create or preserve more affordable rental housing in the state.
ncsha.org
PHFA Celebrates 50 Years of Creating Affordable Housing in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, PA – In 2023, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency is celebrating its fiftieth year of helping Pennsylvanians find and keep affordable, stable housing. The agency has special promotions planned throughout 2023 to recognize this landmark year and to celebrate its staff and retirees for its half century of service to Pennsylvanians.
ncsha.org
Pritzker Administration Relaunches “Opening Doors” Homebuyer Assistance Program With Additional $8 Million
Down Payment Assistance Program Helping Break Down Key Barriers to Homeownership. CHICAGO – Governor JB Pritzker today announced the reopening of a homeownership program designed to help working-class families and underrepresented communities of color throughout the state of Illinois. Offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), the Opening Doors or Abriendo Puertas program is designed to aid lower-income people of color who have historically faced steeper barriers in their path toward homeownership with $6,000 in forgivable assistance for down payment and/or closing costs. This latest round of assistance is funded through $8 million in state Rebuild Illinois capital funds and is expected to assist more than 1,300 potential homebuyers.
Comments / 0