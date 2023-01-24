Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Number of Wisconsinites receiving updated COVID-19 booster shot continues to inch up
MADISON (WLUK) -- More than 1.12 million Wisconsin residents have received the updated COVID-19 vaccine booster shot this season. The state Department of Health Services' weekly report shows that is 19.2% of the state's population. The week of Jan. 15, 15,793 doses of all COVID-19 vaccines were administered. That was...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin lawmakers respond to Evers' State of the State address
MADISON (WLUK) -- It didn’t take long for members of the Wisconsin state legislature to weigh in after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers delivered his fifth state of the state address Tuesday night. State Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-54th District, says the speech laid out a solid foundation for the Evers'...
Fox11online.com
Republican lawmakers express concerns over Evers' plans for budget surplus
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin's projected surplus is now estimated to be over seven billion dollars. During the State of the State address, Governor Tony Evers talked about how he hopes to spend some of that money. But some Republican lawmakers have voiced concerns over the totals that Evers wants to spend.
Fox11online.com
Evers to promise tax relief, call for spending some of surplus in State of the State
MADISON (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers will promise lower taxes -- but he will also call for spending some of Wisconsin's nearly $7 billion budget surplus in Tuesday's State of the State address. Evers' office released excerpts of the speech Tuesday. "When we deliver tax relief -- and we will...
Fox11online.com
Snow showers will linger, causing slippery roads
We'll have snow showers Thursday with cloudy skies. Temps hold steady in the mid 20s. Then our Next WeatherMaker will bring more snow showers followed by arctic cold Friday. What does the snow look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Light snow is likely...
Fox11online.com
Halfway through winter season; How different is it from last 3 winters?
(WLUK) -- This winter so far has been seemingly milder in terms of temperature and snow amounts but how does it compare to other Wisconsin winters?. Let's take a look at the average temperatures, precipitation and snowfall totals from the last three winters. The average temperatures have been above the...
Comments / 0