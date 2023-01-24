ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Rolling averages of COVID cases down, deaths up in Wisconsin

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue to decline, while deaths have gone in the other direction. The state Department of Health Services reported 580 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. That pushed the seven-day average down to 517, its lowest level since last April 6. Seven-day average test...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID cases hold steady, deaths increase over the weekend

MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases held steady over the weekend, while the seven-day average of deaths increased. The first Department of Health Services report of the week showed 587 new confirmed cases reported on Monday. The seven-day average was at 536, the same level as on Saturday and slightly above Sunday's 529.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Halfway through winter season; How different is it from last 3 winters?

(WLUK) -- This winter so far has been seemingly milder in terms of temperature and snow amounts but how does it compare to other Wisconsin winters?. Let's take a look at the average temperatures, precipitation and snowfall totals from the last three winters. The average temperatures have been above the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Snow showers will linger, causing slippery roads

We'll have snow showers Thursday with cloudy skies. Temps hold steady in the mid 20s. Then our Next WeatherMaker will bring more snow showers followed by arctic cold Friday. What does the snow look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Light snow is likely...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy