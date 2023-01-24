Read full article on original website
College Station Police: Body found in creek
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a body was found in a creek near Dartmouth Street, Friday morning. Around 10 a.m., authorities responded to the 1900 block of Dartmouth St. after they received a 911 call reporting a deceased person in Wolf Pen Creek. College Station Public...
Buried fetus discovered in Brenham was legally released to mother, police say
The Brenham Police Department said Monday, the "persons of interest" voluntarily came to their police department to talk to investigators.
Bryan College Station Eagle
16-year-old College Station girl found
Law enforcement authorities announced Saturday that 16-year-old Charlie Giebas, a white female who had gone missing Thursday morning, was found. Authorities said they believed Giebas was in danger of death or serious bodily injury and was possibly in the company of person(s) unrelated to her who could be putting her in an unsafe position.
fox26houston.com
29-year-old executed while setting up garage sale at her Tomball home, case remains unsolved 4 years later
TOMBALL, Texas - "It's just unreal that it's unsolved at this point," said Robert Nuelle, Elizabeth Barraza's father. "I still can't believe that it happened, period," said Elizabeth's mother Rosemary Nuelle. It's an unsolved murder that's gained national attention. On January 25, 2019, 29-year-old Elizabeth Barraza was setting up a...
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN CHARGED WITH DEADLY CONDUCT AFTER VEHICLE SHOT
A Brenham man is charged with deadly conduct in connection to a Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation extending back to November. Sheriff Otto Hanak reports that on Veterans Day, November 11th, dispatchers received a report of a “shots fired” call in the 9700 block of Lone Star Road in Washington. Deputies responded and located a vehicle that had been shot.
Navasota Examiner
Navasota woman electrocuted
A Navasota woman was electrocuted after her vehicle hydroplaned just before noon Tuesday. Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Justin Ruiz stated around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 24, Urania Sweet, 50, of Navasota, and a passenger were traveling northbound on CR 304. The vehicle hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. After...
State wants higher bond for 21-year-old accused of decapitating wife in Waller County
Prosecutors say Jared Dicus' bond should be raised from $500,000 to at least $1 million. Documents cite aggressive behavior against law enforcement following a DWI arrest in November 2022.
Did You Know There is a Shipping Container Hotel in Round Top, Texas?
The state of Texas has it all, and this shipping container hotel in Round Top, Texas proves that. We have posted so many articles about amazing homes in Texas, incredible vacation rentals in Texas, and now I have found one of the most unique hotels in the state of Texas. It’s called FlopHouze and this is one place that you will remember forever after spending the night.
Popular Texas BBQ Joint Just Opened Another Highly-Anticipated Location
Killen's Barbecue just opened up a new location!
kwhi.com
TRAFFIC STOP TURNS INTO CHASE TUESDAY
A traffic stop turned into a chase Tuesday morning. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 7:25, Officers David Dudenhoeffer and Jacob Faske observed a tan passenger vehicle travelling in the 2000 block of Highway 105 without a front license plate. A traffic stop was initiated, however, the driver continued to travel without stopping. The vehicle stopped in a private drive of a residence, located in the 600 block of Campbell Street. The driver, Walter Louis Charles, 41 of Brenham, fled on foot and was seen throwing small baggies, later determined to contained narcotics, as he ran. Additionally, the driver resisted arrest, resulting in the officers deploying their Taser. Charles was arrested and charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport, and Tampering with Evidence. Charles also had an outstanding warrant issued by the Texas Department of Pardons and Parole.
kwhi.com
ANDERSON WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING LIVESTOCK
An investigation by the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Grimes County woman for shooting and killing livestock. 45-year-old Shelley McCoy of Anderson was arrested on a third degree felony charge of Criminal Mischief with a Firearm/Weapon...
kogt.com
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…
Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
