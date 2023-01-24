Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
How will the Overwatch 2 Jan. 24 updates affect Sojourn’s Railgun?
One of Overwatch 2‘s most heavily powered DPS characters in Sojourn is finally getting what many consider to be an overdue nerf to her very powerful Railgun, as part of the Jan. 24 patch. As part of the update, the energy gain on Sojourn’s Railgun has been nerfed, as...
dotesports.com
Is League of Legends on Xbox?
League of Legends is one of the most popular online games, and it doesn’t look like that will change anytime soon. Riot Games is making sure to update the game every two weeks, regularly tweaking the meta. As a result, the game almost always feels fresh and can offer players something new. The developers also add something entirely different during the game’s preseasons, changing elements of gameplay, such as the jungle, items, and more.
dotesports.com
All Elementalist Lux element combinations in League of Legends
While there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, some champions are more popular than others, like Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, a moderately difficult mage from Demacia. In saying that, she is beginner friendly, as her kit is easy to understand, and her combos are straightforward, making her...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players have come to a decisive verdict on Roadhog’s nerfs
A series of balance changes hit Overwatch 2‘s live servers two days ago, mainly targeting Kiriko, Sojourn, and Roadhog. The tank has been wreaking havoc since the release of Overwatch 2, bringing players to their doom with his hook. But the last nerf he received with Jan. 24’s balance...
dotesports.com
How to play AP Zac mid like G2 Caps in League of Legends
If there’s one thing that the first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has shown fans, it’s that the meta launched alongside the start of League of Legends’ 2023 season is incredibly volatile and rewards players for opting for more unorthodox strategies. One of these strange...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
dotesports.com
Caitlyn makes historic LCK debut in new role, making us fear for League solo queue
T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok made history today after picking Caitlyn in the support position, featuring the champion in this role for the first time in the LCK. The 20-year-old chose the Sheriff of Piltover in T1’s second game against Kwangdong Freecs, surprising everyone. The pick was most likely made to win the laning phase—and it worked, since T1’s bottom lane was ahead after the first 15 minutes of the game.
dotesports.com
Overwatch’s 2023 World Cup will feature 36 teams, online qualifiers played across 3 regions
The Overwatch World Cup is returning later this year for the first time since 2019, and Blizzard Entertainment has announced the format for the online qualifiers for the main event. The full tournament will include 36 teams from three regions across the world, with the eligible countries and regions “selected...
dotesports.com
A rising LEC prospect is leading the league in kills through the first week of 2023 Winter Split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has swept through and many European League of Legends fans have gotten a good taste of what to expect from the best teams in the region. There is, however, one player who has gotten off to a red-hot start in his rookie campaign.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players still think Sojourn is overpowered after a third nerf
Sojourn is one of Overwatch 2‘s most controversial heroes, and the developer has been constantly targeting her with the nerf hammer. But it’s still not enough to make her more balanced in the game’s meta, according to some players. The latest balance patch, introduced yesterday, is also considered as a “slap on the wrist” by a wide part of the community.
dotesports.com
FlyQuest bolsters bid for best offseason by signing former LCS interviewer as lead content creator
Ever since her departure from the LCS, former LCS interviewer Ovilee May has been missed as one of the funniest, most charismatic members of the broadcast team. But now, she will be returning to the LCS scene—but not in the capacity many expected. In a hilarious video, the 26-year-old...
dotesports.com
Why YSKM will be the next great League of Legends star
After only playing two series, a new rookie has already made a name for himself in the 2023 LPL Spring Split. YSKM has taken the Chinese league by storm, becoming one of the most hyped League of Legends players of the new year. The rookie top laner has already showcased sensational plays and exceptional mechanics, solo killing veteran top laners like RNG’s Breathe, who is considered one of the best in his role.
dotesports.com
Sett player showcases why building Lethality sometimes works in League
Above all else, Sett is a juggernaut. He should normally build fighter items to be the strong frontline every team needs. But League of Legends players love breaking the rules and finding new builds that are fun, just like this Sett player who showcased why building Lethality on the champion works.
dotesports.com
NiP brings on k0nfig to replace hampus for spring CS:GO season
Just a couple of games into the spring 2023 CS:GO season, Ninjas in Pyjamas has had to make a surprise roster move, as yet again one of the team’s main focal pieces has to take an extended break due to health reasons. NiP announced the signing of Danish veteran...
dotesports.com
All League of Legends changes that have been delayed with Patch 13.2
On Jan. 20, Riot Games shared with the rest of the world that its systems in development were compromised due to a social engineering attack. Thankfully, player data and player information have not been breached and no information in that regard was gained. As a direct result of the attack, the content updates are expected to hit the live servers slightly behind schedule.
dotesports.com
Sentinels to reportedly re-enter Apex Legends with current Spacestation Gaming roster
The entire SSG roster might not make a full switch, however. Usually, the top teams in Apex Legends wait to make roster changes until after a big event like a LAN. But it appears Sentinels are intent on getting back into Apex just a few days after dropping their former roster—and Spacestation Gaming, instead, will be the org departing from the scene.
Capitals, Hurricanes unveil Stadium Series uniforms
Washington and Carolina meet next month at NC State's football stadium. They'll play in some bold sweaters.
dotesports.com
Riot confirms Team Deathmatch is coming to VALORANT
A new game mode is coming to VALORANT later this year, Riot Games announced today. In the latest dev diaries YouTube video for 2023, VALORANT executive producer Anna Donlon said that Riot’s take on Team Deathmatch will be coming to the game. No details on the game mode were released in the video, but we can make some guesses on how it’ll pan out.
dotesports.com
League of Legends Patch 13.1B is now live
League of Legends Patch 13.1B (formerly known as Patch 13.2) is now rolling out across servers worldwide, Riot Games has announced. The patch was originally scheduled to release yesterday, Jan. 25, but it was pushed back by one day following a cyber attack on Riot earlier this week. With the launch of this patch, players can expect the usual changes coming to League, including balance updates and system changes. Many of the more significant updates that were slated to launch with Patch 13.2, though, were pushed back to a later date, which is why Riot chose to alter the title of this patch and cause it to lean more toward having a “micropatch” designation.
