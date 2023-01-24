Read full article on original website
FaZe Twistzz confused how vital CS:GO stand-in isn’t a starter: ‘He deserves a team’
In a world as cutthroat as esports, players can go from performing on the biggest stages to out of a job in the blink of an eye. Fans of many esports constantly debate and wonder why players can’t find their way back onto rosters. In particular, CS:GO fans have...
Sentinels to reportedly re-enter Apex Legends with current Spacestation Gaming roster
The entire SSG roster might not make a full switch, however. Usually, the top teams in Apex Legends wait to make roster changes until after a big event like a LAN. But it appears Sentinels are intent on getting back into Apex just a few days after dropping their former roster—and Spacestation Gaming, instead, will be the org departing from the scene.
Why YSKM will be the next great League of Legends star
After only playing two series, a new rookie has already made a name for himself in the 2023 LPL Spring Split. YSKM has taken the Chinese league by storm, becoming one of the most hyped League of Legends players of the new year. The rookie top laner has already showcased sensational plays and exceptional mechanics, solo killing veteran top laners like RNG’s Breathe, who is considered one of the best in his role.
Only 2 champions had a 100 percent pick-ban rate during first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
The competitive League of Legends meta has already started to take shape after one week of play, and in Europe, some champions have taken over as the priority picks in the league. For example, there are only two champions that maintained a full 100 percent draft presence over the three game days that opened up the 2023 LEC Winter Split: Lucian and Ryze.
A rising LEC prospect is leading the league in kills through the first week of 2023 Winter Split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has swept through and many European League of Legends fans have gotten a good taste of what to expect from the best teams in the region. There is, however, one player who has gotten off to a red-hot start in his rookie campaign.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former NFL Player Derek Wolfe Says 200 Complaints Have Been Filed Against Him After Hunting Mountain Lion
Former NFL defensive tackle Derek Wolfe has made headlines over the last week for the wild story about him killing a massive mountain lion that was tormenting locals in Colorado. However, backlash has now come with those headlines that he believes is completely unfair. In an interview with Tucker Carlson...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Perkz explains why Vitality took a different approach with its LEC roster this year
Team Vitality revamped its roster ahead of the 2023 LEC season, and star mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković shed some additional details on the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made “way more carefully” in an interview with Em Dash Esports on Jan. 24. The 24-year-old explained that contrary to last year, this time around Vitality had much more time to thoughtfully pick players for its LEC team.
CS:GO legend Snax creates new team with youngsters
Former Virtus.pro CS:GO player Snax is done waiting in free agency and has started a new project from the ground. The former Virtus Pro star will begin 2023 playing with an orgless international team called Let Us Cook, which features four youngsters in the form of Romanian duo Alexandru “sound” Ștefan and Raul “Blytz” Gligor, the Danish in-game leader Mikkel “Maze” Sparvath, and the Polish AWPer Sebastian “fr3nd” Kuśmierz.
MTG players will have a tough time removing this legendary troll in All Will Be One
Thrun the troll is returning to Magic: The Gathering’s Standard format through Phyrexia: All Will Be One as Thrun, Breaker of Silence, a five-drop Mono-Green creature that is extremely difficult to remove from the battlefield. Thrun, the Last Troll and legendary shaman of the plane formerly known as Mirrodin...
How to play AP Zac mid like G2 Caps in League of Legends
If there’s one thing that the first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has shown fans, it’s that the meta launched alongside the start of League of Legends’ 2023 season is incredibly volatile and rewards players for opting for more unorthodox strategies. One of these strange...
Caitlyn makes historic LCK debut in new role, making us fear for League solo queue
T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok made history today after picking Caitlyn in the support position, featuring the champion in this role for the first time in the LCK. The 20-year-old chose the Sheriff of Piltover in T1’s second game against Kwangdong Freecs, surprising everyone. The pick was most likely made to win the laning phase—and it worked, since T1’s bottom lane was ahead after the first 15 minutes of the game.
Halo and VALORANT? Scump explores new stream options following pro CoD retirement
Shortly after switching over to content creation full-time following his retirement from professional Call of Duty, Seth “Scump” Abner is slowly beginning to explore games outside of his wheelhouse, despite some understandable trepidations. On Jan. 25, the CoD legend announced he’d be doing a partnered stream to reveal...
How to build Caitlyn support like T1 star Keria—and why you should probably not play it in solo queue
Another day, another League of Legends pro trying to ruin the solo queue experience for players around the world. In his second-week match against Kwangdong Freecs, T1’s superstar support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok broke out an unorthodox Caitlyn pick that has many fans scrambling to ban her in their ranked games—not to prevent them from facing it, but to keep their teammates from picking it.
Why are League pros picking Jhin support? A look into the new-age utility meta
The kickoff for League of Legends’ 13th season has brought a ton of big changes to the meta compared to the preseason. Players have seen the resurgence of champions like Ryze who had previously been far out of the meta, and new crit-based build paths for marksmen like Ezreal that were unheard of just a couple of months ago. While casual and more serious solo queue ladder players have done a fair bit of exploration of the 13.1 meta, it’s the professional teams across the world who really set the precedent for the current game state. With the juggernaut and Ardent Crescent metas of Worlds tournaments past or the enchanter top laner bounty chase playstyle from a season ago, professional teams seem to find some of the wackiest strategies and this patch is no different.
Sentinels joins growing list of orgs releasing their Apex rosters
Split One of the ALGS North America Pro League has concluded and the top 10 of the 30 Apex Legends teams will represent NA at the Split One Playoffs in February 2023. The bottom eight teams, though, have been relegated to the Split Two Qualifiers, with Sentinels, one of the most dominant teams of 2021, dropping down after finishing the split in 23rd place.
VALORANT player discovers unlucky interaction between Phoenix and Reyna skills
As a team shooter game, VALORANT is not only about precise gunplay but also timing, coordination, and communication. Even before the rounds begin, each team needs to decide on a good set of five agents who work well together based on their pool of abilities. There are cases, however, where...
All Elementalist Lux element combinations in League of Legends
While there are over 150 champions in League of Legends, some champions are more popular than others, like Lux, the Lady of Luminosity, a moderately difficult mage from Demacia. In saying that, she is beginner friendly, as her kit is easy to understand, and her combos are straightforward, making her...
TSM expands Apex Legends division, welcomes former ALGS champion to its content creation roster
TSM has signed the EMEA ALGS Championship 2021 champion Mikkel “Mande” Hestbek as a streamer today, strengthening the organization’s arm of content creation in Apex Legends especially because he’s their only European streamer. The signing of Mande comes at a time when several esports organizations are...
