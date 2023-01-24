WILLISTON - Mrs. Thelma Jean Murray, 56, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Aiken Reginal Medical Center, Aiken. The Home Going Celebration for Mrs. Thelma Jean Murray will be conducted on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church, 7110 Bay Street, Elko, S.C. 29826, with Reverend Anthony Gadson officiating. Burial will be in the St. Peter Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service. Masks were required.
