Salley, SC

Thelma Murray

WILLISTON - Mrs. Thelma Jean Murray, 56, entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Aiken Reginal Medical Center, Aiken. The Home Going Celebration for Mrs. Thelma Jean Murray will be conducted on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church, 7110 Bay Street, Elko, S.C. 29826, with Reverend Anthony Gadson officiating. Burial will be in the St. Peter Memorial Garden. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home of Williston, Inc. & Cremation Service. Masks were required.
ELKO, SC
William C. “WC” Collins

BARNWELL - William C. “WC” Collins, 70, passed away early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023. WC was born in Orangeburg County on March 14,1952 to the late LC and Gladys Collins. WC retired from Savannah River Site after nearly forty years. As a young man he was very athletic and enjoyed football and baseball. He had many hobbies, including golf, fishing, and riding motorcycles. Most family outings were spent in Beaufort spending time on the water; boating, fishing, and shrimping. He loved to cook for people! WC and Emily also enjoyed motorcycling with friends and spending time at the lake in Santee. He was a generous friend, always ready to lend a helping hand, and many times an extra helping to their plate.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

