Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation Unveils New Educational Installation At ZooTampa

TAMPA, Fla. – It was a morning full of community, collaboration, and color at ZooTampa at Lowry Park following the ribbon cutting for the zoo’s new educational installation featuring the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

The morning’s event recognized the partnerships that helped bring this memorable project to life. The interactive installation is the result of a collaboration between ZooTampa, FWCF and the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay.

Tours will be offered through February, allowing patrons to learn more about the wildlife in the Florida Wildlife Corridor as well as how they can co-exist with the diverse species that call Florida home.

“I am beyond grateful to our amazing partners and the team at ZooTampa in helping us find unique ways to highlight the vital role the Florida Wildlife Corridor plays in our state’s ecology and economy,” said Mallory Dimmitt, Chief Executive Officer at the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. “Tampa Bay is growing rapidly, and it is our hope that by partnering with ZooTampa we will be able to emphasize the importance of conserving and connecting the Corridor today because, once lost, the lands are gone forever.”

“I was born and raised in Tampa, and as Mayor, I feel responsible for fostering community spirit in our space and within our beautiful state,” said Mayor Jane Castor, City of Tampa. “The Florida Wildlife Corridor installation does just that through impactful visuals and connecting Tampa to the Florida Wildlife Corridor as a whole. We are honored to be included in this statewide effort as we celebrate the Corridor and foster Corridor Pride.”

“We are excited to feature the interactive installation in our new Florida Wilds area focusing on the key role of the Florida Wildlife Corridor,” said Dr. Cynthia Stringfield, ZooTampa’s Senior Vice President of Animal Health, Conservation, and Education. “We always aim to redefine what a zoo can be with beautiful and immersive habitats, compelling guest experiences, and an unyielding commitment to saving wildlife. This new installation will help educate the more than 1.2 million local residents and visitors who visit the Zoo to experience and learn about our state’s ecosystem and diverse wildlife.”

