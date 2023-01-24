Lauren Alaina Reveals Gorgeous Makeup Routine While Dancing To Miley Cyrus

Photo: Getty Images

Lauren Alaina revealed the step-by-step process to achieve her flawless look, and danced along to Miley Cyrus ’ sassy, empowering anthem in the process.

Sticking with her signature style of posting everything with a pun, Alaina captioned the reel on Instagram: “ Lip stickin’ it to the man 💄.” The “Road Less Traveled” star kicks off the video with a fresh face and damp hair, and sings along to “Flowers” as she invites her social media followers to get ready with her.

“I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don't understand/ I can take myself dancing/ And I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can”

Cyrus dropped her new song on January 12 , and in less than a week, the highly-anticipated single has burst with popularity ( and even sparked some fan theories , and even garnered a response from the “Midnight Sky” artist’s sister, Brandi Cyrus ) on social media. “Flowers” marked the start of a new era for Cyrus, who announced earlier this month that her long-awaited eighth studio album is set to release soon. Endless Summer Vacation will debut on March 10 .

Alaina, who announced at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in November that she’s happily engaged , released her most recent album in September 2021. Sitting Pretty On Top Of The World featured some of the Opry member’s proudest work among its 15 tracks. Alaina previously said “It Was Me,” for example, is “ my favorite song I’ve ever written ,” because it shows “my growth as an artist and as a songwriter and as a woman.” She later added that the song is “raw, and honest, and vulnerable, and everything that a country song needs .”