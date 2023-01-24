UF/IFAS Extension Launches Third Season of Popular Podcast, Naturally Florida

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension Programs in Polk and Pinellas Counties are excited to announce the launch of the third season of their popular podcast, Naturally Florida.

This season is packed with new episodes that will take listeners on a journey through Florida’s diverse ecosystems, from winter bird migrations to tips for backyard habitat, iconic Florida wildlife, and the science behind statewide conservation efforts.

“We are thrilled to be launching the third season of Naturally Florida,” said Shannon Carnevale, UF/IFAS Extension Polk County. “This podcast is a great way for the public to learn about Florida’s natural areas and the wild things that live here. We have a great lineup of episodes planned for this season, and we know our listeners will enjoy them.”

Past seasons of Naturally Florida have covered popular topics such as “Living with Alligators” (Part 1 & 2), “Coyotes are here to stay!” and “Intro to Urban Forestry.”

Lara Milligan, UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County and co-host of Naturally Florida adds, “We have had many listeners reach out to us, sharing how the podcast has helped them become better stewards of our natural resources and we hope to continue inspiring more individuals to do the same.”

The Naturally Florida podcast is available on all major podcasting platforms and more information is available at www.naturallyfloridapodcast.com .

