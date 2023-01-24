ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

UF/IFAS Extension Launches Third Season of Popular Podcast, Naturally Florida

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8Itv_0kPoNLmm00 UF/IFAS

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension Programs in Polk and Pinellas Counties are excited to announce the launch of the third season of their popular podcast, Naturally Florida.

This season is packed with new episodes that will take listeners on a journey through Florida’s diverse ecosystems, from winter bird migrations to tips for backyard habitat, iconic Florida wildlife, and the science behind statewide conservation efforts.

“We are thrilled to be launching the third season of Naturally Florida,” said Shannon Carnevale, UF/IFAS Extension Polk County. “This podcast is a great way for the public to learn about Florida’s natural areas and the wild things that live here. We have a great lineup of episodes planned for this season, and we know our listeners will enjoy them.”

In the news: UF/IFA S Scien tist Develops Detection Method For Lethal Palm Disease

Past seasons of Naturally Florida have covered popular topics such as “Living with Alligators” (Part 1 & 2), “Coyotes are here to stay!” and “Intro to Urban Forestry.”

Lara Milligan, UF/IFAS Extension Pinellas County and co-host of Naturally Florida adds, “We have had many listeners reach out to us, sharing how the podcast has helped them become better stewards of our natural resources and we hope to continue inspiring more individuals to do the same.”

The Naturally Florida podcast is available on all major podcasting platforms and more information is available at www.naturallyfloridapodcast.com .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
plantcityobserver.com

2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen Kennedie Clinton

Durant High School junior named 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen. When 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen’s Pageant contestant Kennedie Clinton randomly drew Contestant #1 from a basket of contestant numbers, she never realized it would portend an outcome that she had dreamt about since she was a child. Clinton, a junior at Durant High School, earned the #1 spot and was named the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Queen.
PLANT CITY, FL
mynews13.com

'U-pick' is back in season at Ridge Island Groves in Haines City

HAINES CITY, Fla. — In the farmlands of Haines City, it’s not strange to see cattle roaming about, but at Ridge Island Groves, the main source of income is citrus. Many different varieties can be found on the farm’s 100-plus acres, but right now, oranges are prime for the picking.
HAINES CITY, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Brandon, FL

Brandon is a small but vibrant unincorporated community that's part of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metro area in Hillsborough County, Florida. Brandon is home to over 103,000 Floridians despite its size, boasting its uniqueness and beauty that attracts travelers. Brandon is an idyllic destination for those who yearn for quality recreation...
BRANDON, FL
WESH

Egg shortage sends Central Floridians rushing to buy their own hens

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Florida is currently thesecond most expensive state to buy eggs with a 57% increase since January of last year, according to Instacart. Diane Murphy and her husband run Funny Farm Eggs in St. Cloud where they charge $5 a dozen. That's less than average grocery store prices for farm fresh eggs, but the recent demand has them selling out and even turning people away.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida awarded over $1.5 Million for homeless veterans

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Florida is receiving $1.5 million in fedeal funding to provide housing assistance for veterans. Local organizations share the impact this money will have. Housing authorities in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Winter Haven, and Citrus County will receive the money to support homeless veterans. Under the HUD-VASH...
FLORIDA STATE
plantcityobserver.com

2023 Florida Strawberry Festival First Maid Jaida Paige Davis

2023 Florida Strawberry Festival First Maid Jaida Paige Davis, daughter of Nate and Natasha Davis, is a junior at Plant City High School and dual-enrolled at Hillsborough Community College. She is currently ranked ninth in her class with a district GPA of 5.33. She is captain of the varsity girls’ basketball team, and also plays on the varsity girls’ tennis team. She is a member of the American Sign Language Honor Society and chaplain of the National Honor Society. Her extensive list of volunteer experience includes planning and organizing 2022 Bright Night and more than 100 community service hours at the Florida Strawberry Festival.
PLANT CITY, FL
wild941.com

Popular Taco Chain ‘Del Taco’ Is Coming To Tampa Bay

Looks like a new taco franchise coming to the Tampa Bay area and people are very excited about it!. The very popular West Coast taco chain Del Taco is making it’s way to Florida by opening at least seven Tampa Bay area Del Tacos. If you’ve never had Del Taco before here’s what they specializes in… Del Taco offers Mexican cuisine with some American foods like burgers, shakes, and fries. So get excited for a new fast food chain to wake up your taste buds.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
153K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy