Applications Now Accepted for the 2023 Maine Moose Permit Lottery
The application period is now open for the 2023 Moose Permit Lottery. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is now accepting applications for the 2023 Moose Permit Lottery. You have until, May 15 to apply. Applications are only being accepted online. Once completed, you'll receive a confirmation email indicating that you successfully entered.
Steven Tyler Took Time to Surprise First Responders in Massachusetts
Once again, New England native and Aerosmith lead singer, Steven Tyler, went back out in the community and took time to surprise first responders. It is not new for Steven Tyler to surprise people and spread joy in New England, especially in Massachusetts. Back in June 2022, after entering a...
Maine Meteorologist Calls Out These Specific Types of Winter Drivers
No doubt we've all dealt with idiot drivers like this (and probably occasionally been these idiot drivers, especially toward left lane campers) whether it's been during winter or summer. Bumper riders. Tailgate drivers. Or, as one Mainer put it, "bumper-skitching." But it's next level when it happens during winter because...
Are There White Moose in Maine?
The other day when I was doing my nightly pre-bed scroll through Twitter, I came upon a magnificent video that I felt the need to share with many of my friends, especially Mainers. The video was posted by How_Things_Work and it was a stunning moose going for a dip in...
500 Days in a Maine Shelter is Too Long, So Let’s Help This Dog Find a Forever Home
It's time for Mainers to unite and help a good boy find a forever home. Jasper is a guest at the Midcoast Humane Society and has been waiting a long time for the good news of a new home. Jasper is a 4-year-old terrier and American Pitbull mix. He weighs...
If a Snowplow Hits Your Mailbox in Maine, Does the Town or State Have to Replace It?
We've all seen them on the side of the roads after a storm. A mailbox tilted to the side, pulled off its mount, or worse yet, completely knocked over and buried in the snow. This isn't the work of kids playing mailbox baseball and knocking mailboxes off the bats. This is what's left of mailboxes after being hit by the snowplow as it cleared the road. It can be a frustrating situation.
Looking for Your Heat Assistance Check? First Round Goes Out This Week.
They always say... the check's in the mail. When I was a kid, my mom was the queen of surprises. She'd sometimes make up these elaborate tales to throw someone off the scent of one of her schemes. They were harmless schemes... Always meant to add to the excitement of an already over-the-top event. If she can elevate that experience in any way, she always will.
They’re In The Mood For Love! Skunks & Racoons Are Making Babies
While humans tend to find fun ways of staying warm in the winter months, some of which even involve some snuggle time, it would seem we're not alone in this sentiment. In fact, right about now, some four-legged furry creatures are turning their attention to their mates, thinking about ways in which they can both stay warm, and perhaps grow their families a bit, too!
Storm Clean-Up Leads To ‘Tweet’ Rescue In Dover-Foxcroft Driveway
While almost everyone in the state had one mother of a clean-up following the storm that blew through Maine Sunday night, there was one man in Dover-Foxcroft who got a wee, little gift in the midst of all that snow removal. To set the scene, Bill Siemerling was out, as...
Another Major Snowstorm to Impact All of Maine
As most Mainers are rebounding from a storm that dumped about a foot of snow in many areas on Monday, another powerful storm is expected to hit the entire state Wednesday night and Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Fort Kent to Kittery with...
Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah Called Out Over Streaming Services Tweet
Let's just call it like it is -- when you think of someone with the title/job "CDC Director," for the most part, you think super boring, right? But that's what makes Dr. Nirav Shah, the Maine CDC Director (for the time being anyway), amazing. Because he's one of the most lowkey humorous people around.
What’s an Authentic Maine Meal? According to Stephen King, it’s Not Lobster
We all know him, we all love him, and we are all proud to be from the same state as Stephen King. I wouldn’t be caught dead or alive reading or watching anything scary and I still have love for the guy. Our fellow Mainer and infamous author was...
Maine Father & Son Cash-in Their Savings & Quit Their Jobs to Pursue Food Truck Dream
Get for ready for a real life story of the power of love, food, and family. Also make sure to have your tissue's handy. Dreams are attainable and that's exactly what this local story shows us all. Imagine this. One Maine man asked his father who was living in Connecticut,...
A Woman On TikTok Gives You The Ultimate ‘Maine Bucket List”
How many of these have you crossed off your Maine bucket list? I had 7 out of 8!. A TikTok user named Wanderiehippie posted a video that breaks down the places you need to go to complete the perfect Maine bucket list, in our humble opinion, she missed a few, but any of the destinations on her list are a must for anyone who plans on visiting our state, or who may already live here.
Maine Marijuana Scams Could Cause Victims Money to Go Up In Smoke
The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about marijuana scams that could take your money and/or deliver questionable products. Scam artists are diabolically brilliant about their scams and the latest, involving phony online marijuana dispensaries, is no exception. Why would you buy marijuana online, you ask? There are dispensaries practically on every corner. But that's the brilliant part of this scheme - the phony sites are labeled as local. So, unless you really check into them, you might think that you're buying from a business in your community.
Snowy Conditions in Maine Caused a Plane to Slide off the Runway at Portland Jetport
Some people love the chaos of the airport and love to fly in general, not minding the tight squeeze onboard or the annoyances that come with a trip in the air. Others absolutely despise it, either because they hate the process of going through the airport and sitting on a crowded plane or because they are terrified of the flight itself.
Did You Know This Unexpected ‘Jaws’ Reunion Happened in New England?
These days, we could all benefit from hearing positive stories. And for those of you who are fans of Steven Spielberg's 1975 film Jaws, you're gonna like this one. Prior to the release of Star Wars: Episode IV, Jaws was one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, according to Collider. It's a simple yet classic film with an instrumental theme that remains unsettling to this day:
