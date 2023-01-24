Black Lion Café is now open at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, according to reports on social media. The coffee house and roastery, which began its soft opening today, was originally scheduled to open in November of last year. Due to construction and permitting delays, the opening had been postponed until January 2. An Instagram post indicated that the opening was once again delayed due to staff training in January. “…we are currently undergoing training,” a representative said on Instagram. “But stay excited because we will be opening soon!”

