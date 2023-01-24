Read full article on original website
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
ALEXANDRIA RESTAURANT WEEK: Can’t get enough of Restaurant Week deals? Right on the heels of the District’s winter Restaurant Week comes Alexandria Restaurant Week 2023, which runs through Sunday. Nearly 80 restaurants in the city are offering prix fixe meals between $25 and $45, so make your weekend reservations now. (Alexandria; through Sunday; $25+)
How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names
WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
Washington D.C. Mardi Gras underway today through Saturday. Movers & shakers gather to wheel & deal and catch some beads
The annual Washington D.C. Mardi Gras gets underway today. The event has become a staple for political folk who want to “see-and-be-seen,” network and fund raise. “LAPolitics.com” publisher Jeremy Alford is in the nation’s capital, and says un-official events started Wednesday, but the Big Show begins this evening…:
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.
The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
The state of DC could be changing
The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
The Best Trivia Nights Around D.C., According To DCist Readers
Longtime host Christian Hunt in the middle of a round of trivia at Highline RxR in Crystal City. Residents of the greater Washington area take trivia night very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that it’s become quite common to see local trivia contestants compete on — and even win — Jeopardy! The show recently featured two locals, including Patrick Curran, a Breadsoda Monday night trivia regular who had a short-lived but exciting streak on the show.
DC teacher one of 5 finalists for national teacher award
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s 2023 Teacher of the Year is not only being recognized by the District - he has now been selected as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. Jermar “Coach” Rountree is a pre-K to eighth grade health and physical education teacher...
These DC Restaurants, Chefs Were Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
Several Washington DC chefs and restaurants have made it to the semifinals of the 2023 James Beard Awards.The foundation will announce the winners on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Outstanding Restaurateur Michael Reginbogin and Jason Berry of KNEAD Hospitality + Design.&…
Barricade situation in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
THE RELIGION CORNER: History of African Americans in Washington, D.C. — A Series
African Americans have been a significant part of Washington, D.C.'s civic life and identity since the city was first declared the new nation’s capital in 1791. The post THE RELIGION CORNER: History of African Americans in Washington, D.C. — A Series appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Capitol Square Bar & Grill opens at East Capitol & 15th Street, NE
Thanks to Geno for sharing the news about Capitol Square Bar & Grill‘s opening:. One of DC’s newest spots, a beautiful one at that!!”. “We are pleased to announce the opening of the first family restaurant serving the Hill East neighborhood. Located at the corner of East Capitol & 15th Street on Historic Capitol Hill, Capitol Square Bar & Grill wants to be your place for reconnecting with friends and family as we reemerge from the pandemic.
The GIZ GO-GO Musical Showcasing D.C. Culture & History Tickets On Sale Now
DC! WE’RE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE... DC Black Broadway's “The Giz” is back! Get your tickets here...
Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
At 96, Tuskegee Airman from DC recalls military service
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 96-year-old member of the Tuskegee Airmen stopped by DC News Now on Wednesday. William Fauntroy Jr., a D.C. native, was assigned to the Tuskegee Army Airfield in July 1944 as a flight cadet. He finished basic training when he was 19 years old and learned how to fly a […]
Black Lion Café Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring
Black Lion Café is now open at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, according to reports on social media. The coffee house and roastery, which began its soft opening today, was originally scheduled to open in November of last year. Due to construction and permitting delays, the opening had been postponed until January 2. An Instagram post indicated that the opening was once again delayed due to staff training in January. “…we are currently undergoing training,” a representative said on Instagram. “But stay excited because we will be opening soon!”
Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge Begins Soft Opening
Afro-Fusion restaurant Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge has begun its soft opening in the former TTT/Buena Vida space at 8407 Ramsey Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. According to a post on the outlet’s Instagram account, the lounge will be open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Sunday, and from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
A Father, A Friend, A ‘Talented and Beautiful Soul:’ DC Teacher Dead After Police Encounter
An English and Language Arts teacher at Digital Pioneer Academy in southeast Washington, D.C., is dead after an encounter with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in the Venice neighborhood. On Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson, a father, friend, educator and what some have described as a “talented and beautiful soul”...
Together We Can Do Big Things:’ Vietnamese Community Celebrates Lunar New Year At Eden Center
This weekend marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important holidays for Asian communities throughout the world and in the D.C. region. In Falls Church, members of the Vietnamese diaspora celebrated their version of the holiday, which is known as Tết. Hundreds of people gathered at the Eden Center, which has long been considered a central hub for the local Vietnamese community.
The Annual Count Of The D.C. Region’s Homeless Population Is Tonight. Here’s Why It Matters
Outreach workers survey people experiencing homelessness during the 2022 Point-in-Time Count in the NoMa neighborhood. Jurisdictions across the D.C. region are scheduled to conduct an annual census of residents experiencing homelessness Wednesday evening. The goal of the survey – called the Point-in-Time Count — is to capture a snapshot of the number of people living outside and in shelters on a single night.
3 men from Washington, DC indicted for stealing $32,000 in goods from Gucci store in Wrentham
BOSTON — A federal grand jury has indicted three men from the Washington, D.C., area for stealing more than $32,000 in high-end items from the Gucci outlet store in Wrentham, the Department of Justice announced Monday. Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were...
