14 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Weekend

ALEXANDRIA RESTAURANT WEEK: Can’t get enough of Restaurant Week deals? Right on the heels of the District’s winter Restaurant Week comes Alexandria Restaurant Week 2023, which runs through Sunday. Nearly 80 restaurants in the city are offering prix fixe meals between $25 and $45, so make your weekend reservations now. (Alexandria; through Sunday; $25+)
WUSA9

How certain neighborhoods in DC got their names

WASHINGTON — A chart detailing Washington, D.C.'s hidden etymologies is generating buzz online. The infographic takes a look at the history and origins behind some of the neighborhood names in the nation's capital. The information provided by @etymologynerd, a college student studying linguistics, was gathered through online research, books,...
louisianaradionetwork.com

Washington D.C. Mardi Gras underway today through Saturday. Movers & shakers gather to wheel & deal and catch some beads

The annual Washington D.C. Mardi Gras gets underway today. The event has become a staple for political folk who want to “see-and-be-seen,” network and fund raise. “LAPolitics.com” publisher Jeremy Alford is in the nation’s capital, and says un-official events started Wednesday, but the Big Show begins this evening…:
NBC Philadelphia

How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.

The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
thewashingtondc100.com

The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
DCist

The Best Trivia Nights Around D.C., According To DCist Readers

Longtime host Christian Hunt in the middle of a round of trivia at Highline RxR in Crystal City. Residents of the greater Washington area take trivia night very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that it’s become quite common to see local trivia contestants compete on — and even win — Jeopardy! The show recently featured two locals, including Patrick Curran, a Breadsoda Monday night trivia regular who had a short-lived but exciting streak on the show.
WUSA9

DC teacher one of 5 finalists for national teacher award

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s 2023 Teacher of the Year is not only being recognized by the District - he has now been selected as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. Jermar “Coach” Rountree is a pre-K to eighth grade health and physical education teacher...
DC News Now

Barricade situation in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department was on the scene of a barricade situation in Northwest Thursday morning. MPD received a call about a domestic problem in the area of 38th and Rodman streets NW around 7:10 a.m. Police said two people were involved, and as of 8:52 a.m., the victim in the […]
popville.com

Capitol Square Bar & Grill opens at East Capitol & 15th Street, NE

Thanks to Geno for sharing the news about Capitol Square Bar & Grill‘s opening:. One of DC’s newest spots, a beautiful one at that!!”. “We are pleased to announce the opening of the first family restaurant serving the Hill East neighborhood. Located at the corner of East Capitol & 15th Street on Historic Capitol Hill, Capitol Square Bar & Grill wants to be your place for reconnecting with friends and family as we reemerge from the pandemic.
Bay Net

Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
DC News Now

At 96, Tuskegee Airman from DC recalls military service

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 96-year-old member of the Tuskegee Airmen stopped by DC News Now on Wednesday. William Fauntroy Jr., a D.C. native, was assigned to the Tuskegee Army Airfield in July 1944 as a flight cadet. He finished basic training when he was 19 years old and learned how to fly a […]
Source of the Spring

Black Lion Café Now Open in Downtown Silver Spring

Black Lion Café is now open at the Fenton Silver Spring apartment complex at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown Silver Spring, according to reports on social media. The coffee house and roastery, which began its soft opening today, was originally scheduled to open in November of last year. Due to construction and permitting delays, the opening had been postponed until January 2. An Instagram post indicated that the opening was once again delayed due to staff training in January. “…we are currently undergoing training,” a representative said on Instagram. “But stay excited because we will be opening soon!”
Source of the Spring

Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge Begins Soft Opening

Afro-Fusion restaurant Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge has begun its soft opening in the former TTT/Buena Vida space at 8407 Ramsey Ave. in downtown Silver Spring. According to a post on the outlet’s Instagram account, the lounge will be open from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Sunday, and from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
DCist

Together We Can Do Big Things:’ Vietnamese Community Celebrates Lunar New Year At Eden Center

This weekend marked the beginning of the Lunar New Year, one of the most important holidays for Asian communities throughout the world and in the D.C. region. In Falls Church, members of the Vietnamese diaspora celebrated their version of the holiday, which is known as Tết. Hundreds of people gathered at the Eden Center, which has long been considered a central hub for the local Vietnamese community.
DCist

The Annual Count Of The D.C. Region’s Homeless Population Is Tonight. Here’s Why It Matters

Outreach workers survey people experiencing homelessness during the 2022 Point-in-Time Count in the NoMa neighborhood. Jurisdictions across the D.C. region are scheduled to conduct an annual census of residents experiencing homelessness Wednesday evening. The goal of the survey – called the Point-in-Time Count — is to capture a snapshot of the number of people living outside and in shelters on a single night.
