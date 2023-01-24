Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of Wells Fargo Auto, Banking, Mortgage Customers Could See Payout From $3.7B Settlement
Millions of Wells Fargo customers with who held bank accounts, or auto loan or mortgage loan accounts with the bank from 2011-2022 may be entitled to a part of a $3.7 billion settlement after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found the bank subjected certain accounts to "illegal practices" in the form of misapplied auto loan payments, wrongful foreclosures, unwarranted overdraft fees and more.
CFPB Wants Information About Consumer Credit Cards
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is asking consumers and others about their experiences with credit cards. The information is to be used in a review of the industry that the CFPB does every other year, according to a Tuesday (Jan. 24) press release. “The CFPB undertakes a biennial review...
TransUnion report: 5.8 million consumers opened their first credit product and became new-to-credit in 2021
5.8 million consumers entered the credit market for the first time in 2021, new study says. What you should know before applying for new credit as interest rates rise.
Comments / 0