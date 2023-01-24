Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Warm Places in Florida to Visit in FebruaryEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Cruising to Cuba from MiamiOscarMiami, FL
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
cw34.com
Man pulls gun on bank teller in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank with a gun in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said on Jan. 21 at around 1:35 p.m., a man walked into a Chase Bank on 10th Avenue North. The man walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while showing his gun.
Police seek thief who robbed Chase Bank in Palm Springs
Police in Palm Springs are looking for a man who robbed a bank last week while brandishing a firearm.
cw34.com
"I have a bomb in the bag:" New details on bomb threat that led to evacuations at PBIA
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect arrested for making a bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport said "you don't know what you're in for" while boarding his flight, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. According to the arrest report, 66-year-old John Magee was asked...
WSVN-TV
Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Sunrise after attempting to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
WSVN-TV
Hialeah officers in custody, facing felony charges
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hialeah police officers have been arrested and are facing felony criminal charges, according to the state attorney’s office. On Thursday, the state attorney’s office told 7News that they are both facing criminal charges. According to a tweet from Sheldon Fox of 7News: “Hialeah...
NBC Miami
Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police
An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
WPBF News 25
Victim of Wellington murder-suicide identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The victim of a Wellington murder-suicide was identified on Thursday. Deputies said Brittany Carter, 34, was killed on Jan. 20 in the Olympia community. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to the 2100...
WSVN-TV
4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
cw34.com
Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
dancehallmag.com
Squash Associate ‘JMan’ Appointed Public Defender In Florida Double Murder
Murder accused Jahreme ‘JMan’ Shelton, a producer who is a known associate of Dancehall artist Squash, has been appointed a public defender Ana Paulina Guevara, in the Law Office of the Public Defender in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in his upcoming double homicide case. Efforts to get a comment...
WSVN-TV
SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
Click10.com
Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
cw34.com
'Pillowcase Rapist' found guilty 40 years later
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in Broward County has reached a verdict for the man accused of sexually assaulting women in the 1980s. According to WSVN, after four days of testimony the trial for 63-year-old Robert Koehler ended with a guilty sentence. Now, Koehler faces up to life...
Click10.com
Suspect charged months after woman fatally shot on her birthday in Broward County
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man has been charged, months after he allegedly shot a woman on her 20th birthday, authorities announced this week. The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2022. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the area of...
Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference
The estranged mother of the 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Riviera Beach but was found safe in Georgia two weeks later has been charged with interference custody of a minor.
WSVN-TV
Suspect who barricaded himself in home in Miramar surrenders after SWAT team arrives
A suspect wanted by police has surrendered to police after he barricaded himself in a South Florida home. The suspect has been identified as Christopher Robert Pellegrino. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Miramar Police arrived to the scene on the 6200 block of Southwest 20th...
cw34.com
Deliveryman found guilty of killing woman in Boca Raton
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge found a deliveryman guilty in the murder of a woman in Boca Raton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo killed 75-year-old Evelyn Udell at her home in 2019. Lachazo, and another man, had just dropped off a washer and dryer...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County man pleads guilty to Airbnb and Hotel credit card fraud
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Palm Beach County was accused of credit card fraud that totaled over $90,000. On Jan. 25, Anthony DeJacimo, 66, pleaded guilty to the of charge organized scheme to defraud. In March 2022, DeJacimo worked for a local hotel and Airbnb...
Deerfield News
Ongoing Incident Wells Fargo 1800 Block Of West Hillsboro Deerfield Beach
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Breaking News- An ongoing incident involving heavy police presence is taking place at Wells Fargo on West Hillsboro Boulevard. Deerfield-News.com saw multiple BSO units as well as BSO helicopters in the area of Military and Hillsboro after 4.50 pm. BSO has a crime scene yellow tape closing a portion of the parking lot in Century Plaza in front of the Wells Fargo bank.
WPTV
Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in school diploma scheme
MIAMI — Twenty-five people have been charged in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses at three now-closed schools, including the Palm Beach School of Nursing, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. Defendants sold fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from...
Comments / 0