cw34.com

Man pulls gun on bank teller in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators need the public's help identifying a man who robbed a bank with a gun in Palm Springs. The Palm Springs Police Department said on Jan. 21 at around 1:35 p.m., a man walked into a Chase Bank on 10th Avenue North. The man walked up to the bank teller and demanded money while showing his gun.
PALM SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Sunrise after attempting to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
SUNRISE, FL
WSVN-TV

Hialeah officers in custody, facing felony charges

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hialeah police officers have been arrested and are facing felony criminal charges, according to the state attorney’s office. On Thursday, the state attorney’s office told 7News that they are both facing criminal charges. According to a tweet from Sheldon Fox of 7News: “Hialeah...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police

An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WPBF News 25

Victim of Wellington murder-suicide identified

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The victim of a Wellington murder-suicide was identified on Thursday. Deputies said Brittany Carter, 34, was killed on Jan. 20 in the Olympia community. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Deputies responded to the 2100...
WELLINGTON, FL
WSVN-TV

4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Nursing school in West Palm Beach named in fraudulent diploma scheme probe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Now closed Palm Beach School of nursing program is one of three nursing schools in South Florida named in a fraudulent nursing diploma scheme. In a news conference Wednesday, federal authorities announced 25 people have been charged for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade drive-by shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in the Princeton area of southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning, according to police. The shooting happened at around 9:20 a.m. in the Jordan Commons housing development on Southwest 244th Street. Medics airlifted one of the men to Jackson...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

'Pillowcase Rapist' found guilty 40 years later

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in Broward County has reached a verdict for the man accused of sexually assaulting women in the 1980s. According to WSVN, after four days of testimony the trial for 63-year-old Robert Koehler ended with a guilty sentence. Now, Koehler faces up to life...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Deliveryman found guilty of killing woman in Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A judge found a deliveryman guilty in the murder of a woman in Boca Raton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Jorge Luis Dupre Lachazo killed 75-year-old Evelyn Udell at her home in 2019. Lachazo, and another man, had just dropped off a washer and dryer...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deerfield News

Ongoing Incident Wells Fargo 1800 Block Of West Hillsboro Deerfield Beach

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Breaking News- An ongoing incident involving heavy police presence is taking place at Wells Fargo on West Hillsboro Boulevard. Deerfield-News.com saw multiple BSO units as well as BSO helicopters in the area of Military and Hillsboro after 4.50 pm. BSO has a crime scene yellow tape closing a portion of the parking lot in Century Plaza in front of the Wells Fargo bank.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

