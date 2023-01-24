Read full article on original website
Woman rescued through window of Scripps Ranch home after giant tree falls on structure
SAN DIEGO — A woman had to be rescued and pulled through the window of her home after several giant trees fell atop Scripps Ranch homes Thursday morning. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters were dispatched to the 10200 block of Caminito Covewood around 11:40 a.m. following reports several trees fell atop townhomes, possibly trapping a resident inside, according to Battalion Chief Josh Slatinsky with SDFD.
Balboa Park shut down after 35 large trees fell during wind gusts
One person was hit by a tree and injured in San Diego's Balboa Park Thursday morning, authorities said.
High winds wreak havoc on I-8 in San Diego's East County
High winds swirled across San Diego's East County Thursday morning, with the gusts possibly playing a role in the overturning of multiple big rig trucks on I-8.
Gusty winds knock down trees; cause traffic headaches across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Fierce Santa Ana winds battered the San Diego area Thursday, making driving treacherous for big rigs and other large vehicles while toppling numerous trees, one of which fell onto a person in Balboa Park. Through the morning and afternoon, the blustery conditions generated gusts recorded at...
NBC San Diego
Thousands of San Diegans Without Power; Downed Trees May Be to Blame
High winds blowing in from the desert in the latest round of Santa Anas may be to blame after thousands of homes all over San Diego County lost power on Thursday morning. San Diego County is currently under a wind advisory. Coastal communities and deserts will be under the advisory through 10 p.m. Thursday as northeast winds are slated to breeze by at 15-25 mph, with some isolated gusts of up to 75 mph, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS warned that the high winds had the potential to lead to power outages.
Boulders fall from hillside, damage Santee man's backyard
Boulders caused damage in a Santee man's backyard after falling from hillside; the homeowner says the boulders fell due to recent rain.
petapixel.com
Photographer Captures Shocking Cliff Collapse onto Beach
A photographer captured the moment a huge section of a cliff collapsed and crashed onto a beach below. Filmmaker and photographer Kent Ameneyro recorded the incident that took place at Black’s Beach in La Jolla, San Diego in California at 13:29 on Friday. In the footage, a 250 feet...
Power outages affect thousands amid high winds
Power has been restored to many San Diegans after more than 6,500 people lost power Thursday afternoon amid high winds.
Woman Taken to Hospital After Winds Causes Tree to Fall on Her
A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries after gusty winds caused a tree to fall on her in Balboa Park. Just before 8 a.m., near the intersection of Balboa Drive and El Prado, an 80- to 90-foot eucalyptus tree was uprooted and fell due to strong Santa Ana winds, and pinned the woman underneath it, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Thousands of SDGE customers without power due to high winds
Nearly 8,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power across the county, as high winds cross the region.
Santee mobile home residents 'really cold' as power outage drags on
Some residents at a mobile home park in Santee say they've been without power for days and have been cold at night without heat.
Man, 55, found dead near crashed motorcycle alongside desert highway
A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle.
A day dedicated to squirrels: Why San Diegans need to coexist with them
SAN DIEGO, California — Whether they’re climbing trees in the park or running through your backyard, squirrels may be the wild animal we come in closest contact with daily in Southern California. It’s all the more reason to recognize Squirrel Appreciation Day every January 21 and reflect on...
Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman
MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
How golf courses are adapting to a changing world
SAN DIEGO — Tens of thousands of golf fans are watching the world's top golfers tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open. The tournament sits on towering cliffs that stand starkly against the picturesque backdrop of the Pacific Ocean. But in that backdrop sits a worrying reminder of the...
NBC San Diego
Why Have the Mornings Been So Cold in San Diego? And When Will it Warm Up?
Let's face it -- San Diegans are pretty spoiled when it comes to weather most days of the year. There's a reason our unofficial motto is 75 degrees and sunny. So it's pretty noticeable when temperatures plunge into overnight lows in the 30s, leaving residents to ask "why?" And, "When will it warm up again?"
How do the waves stay outside of The Marine Room in La Jolla?
SAN DIEGO — If you've ever been to the Marine Room restaurant in La Jolla, you know the food is great but it's the waves that are the big attraction. During the last King Tide, the waves were crashing over the building. But how do the waves stay outside and not crash through the iconic windows? Well, we're going to answer that question.
King Tides engulf Mission Bay marsh, flood parts of San Diego
We all know about high tides, they happen twice a day, but King Tides happen only twice a year. These roughly seven-foot tides change our coastline in a way that needs to be captured.
eastcountymagazine.org
TIN FISH RESTAURANT CLOSES AT SANTEE LAKES, PADRE DAM ANNOUNCES: DISTRICT ALSO APPROVES RATE HIKES FOR SANTEE LAKES
November 5, 2022 (Santee) -- The Tin Fish at Santee Lakes, open for about a year, is closing this weekend, but why is a mystery. Padre Dam Water District, the agency that controls Santee Lakes, indicated only that a new vender is being selected. Melissa McChesney, spokeswoman for Padre Dam,...
