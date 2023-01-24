Read full article on original website
Dani Alves Imprisoned for Allegedly Raping a 23-year-old Woman
Dani Alves, a legendary Brazilian soccer player, has been sentenced to prison in Spain. Alves was imprisoned over the weekend without bail following an accusation of sexual assault on a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub leveled against him in December, 2022.
Lionel Messi is SNUBBED by PSG boss Christophe Galtier, naming Kylian Mbappe his new vice-captain
Kylian Mbappe, and not Lionel Messi, has been named Paris Saint-Germain's vice-captain as the Argentine's time in Ligue 1 with the French giants continues to come under question.
Sofia Vergara watches Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia with her son
Sofia Vergara is enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia! The actress is one of the lucky soccer fans to watch Paris Saint-German take on Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match. With Lionel Messi on PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr, it was a highly anticipated match. After...
Lionel Messi 'has doubts over a new deal with PSG and is considering options away from France'
The Argentina star's current deal at the Parc des Princes expires in the summer - after agreeing a two-year contract in 2021 - and there is yet to be progress over extension talks.
sportszion.com
Dani Alves rape case: Second witness comes forward accusing ex-Barcelona star of making advances and groping her
Alleged sexual assault and rape changed the trajectory of the Brazilian footballer Dani Alves as he was taken to jail, further information is coming out and putting the former Barcelona player in a spot of terrible discomfort. Dani Alves was arrested after a formal complaint was lodged against him by...
Cristiano Ronaldo sent message by Al-Nassr captain after taking armband for his first game in Saudi Arabia
CRISTIANO RONALDO received a message of support from Al-Nassr captain Abdullah Madu after taking the armband from him. The Portuguese made his debut for Al Nassr in the 1-0 win over Ettifaq at the weekend. And Ronaldo was named as the captain despite Madu also starting the game. After the...
Amid PSG contract talks, Lionel Messi enjoying family vacation in the Alps
It's been a busy month for the GOAT After a World Cup win, a return to club play and a match against Cristiano Ronaldo, it's time for Messi to hit the slopes.
Report: Chelsea Monitoring Sporting Lisbon Defender Pedro Porro
Chelsea are monitoring Pedro Porro's situation at Sporting Lisbon. Tottenham are currently trying very hard to try and sign the Spanish defender.
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
FOX Sports
Poland hires Santos as coach through 2026 World Cup
WARSAW (AP) — Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
Effigy of Black soccer star Vinícius Jr. hanged from bridge in Madrid
Spanish national police have opened an investigation "for a possible hate crime," after an effigy of Real Madrid star Vinícius Junior was hanged from a bridge in Madrid, the national police's press office for the Madrid region told CNN on Thursday.
The big names Cristiano Ronaldo will face in Saudi Arabia after £175m-a-year Al-Nassr move
Sportsmail looks at some of the familiar faces Ronaldo could come up against in the Saudi Pro League after finally making his debut for Al-Nassr at the weekend.
chatsports.com
Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager
Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
Fernando Santos is new Poland coach
WARSAW (AP) - Fernando Santos is going from coaching Cristiano Ronaldo to leading another soccer great, Robert Lewandowski. A month after parting company with his native Portugal, Santos was presented in Warsaw on Tuesday as the coach of Poland's national team, covering the European Championship in 2024 and the World Cup in 2026.
BBC
Juventus: How and why the Italian giants are in another scandal threatening their future
Italian football has never known neutral ground. It hovers between the extremes, maybe nowhere more so than Juventus. Not even the most catastrophizing among us would have imagined we would be back here, deciphering why and how they have found themselves embroiled, yet again, in another scandal that could threaten their sporting future.
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Shares Holiday Photos From Family Ski Trip To The Alps
Lionel Messi has shared some holiday photos with his fans after taking a trip to the Alps with his family. Messi, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children all feature in the collection of snaps that the Paris Saint-Germain forward uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday. One of the pictures shows...
Yardbarker
Former Barcelona player defends Vinicius Junior amid racial undertones
Vinicius Junior ha come under heavy criticism in recent weeks, with various elements criticising his attitude and his constant desire to get involved with the opposition once the play is over. One of his most famous battles is with Pablo Maffeo, the Real Mallorca defender who has put in some...
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro
Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
Yardbarker
Sport: Milan interested in signing talented Barcelona winger on free transfer
AC Milan are interested in signing Barcelona academy forward Ilias Akhomach who could be available on a free transfer, a report claims. Akhomach predominantly plays as a right winger but he is currently having his path to the first team blocked by Ousmane Dembele and the summer signing Raphinha, and SPORT report that while Barcelona have been trying to convince the 18-year-old to sign a new deal for some time they are yet to find an agreement.
Yardbarker
Predicted XIs Barcelona-Real Sociedad: Xavi Henrnadez to revert to previous strategy
Barcelona will face Real Sociedad on Wednesday night at 21:00 CEST, with the two most in-form teams in La Liga pitted against each other in a winner-takes-all Copa del Rey quarter-final. The Blaugrana, at Camp Nou, can call on a full squad for the match. Xavi Hernandez revealed that Ronald...
