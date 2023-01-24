Read full article on original website
15 best sculptural candle holders for a stylish tablescape
Get ready to elevate your candle game – literally. Candle holders, candlesticks and candelabras are an instant way to add ambience and character to your home, whether as a formal dining table centrepiece or pretty mantelpiece decoration. So if you need a new home for your favourite colourful candles...
Before and After: Boring Cabinets Become the Coffee Station Dreams Are Made of in a $2,000 Redo
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Built-in bars in kitchens and dining rooms are a total asset, but sometimes, they can feel a bit randomly-placed or unfinished. In one example, a homeowner added wall paneling, shelving, and artwork to make her dining room’s bar area feel a bit more complete, and in another, a homeowner converted a built-in desk-slash-countertop-space she never used into statement-making storage in her dining area.
The Chateau by Angel Strawbridge: Shop beautiful wallpaper, bedding, candles, curtains and more
Bring a touch of Chateau style to your home with Angel Strawbridge's bedding, curtain and accessories range. From scented candles in pretty jars to the wall mural Dick and Angel have in their dining room, each item is inspired by their home, Chateau-de-la-Motte Husson, in Pays de la Loire, France.
Is it just me, or is everyone shopping for bubble home decor?
Bubble home decor is blowing up, and as someone with a minimalist, Scandi-style home, this is finally a trend I can get on board with. Also known as bubblecore, it brings organic shapes into your interiors, whether through a candle holder, fancy lighting, or that cloud-shaped mug you've probably scrolled past 100 times on TikTok.
4 Little Tricks Home Stagers Use to Make a Model Unit Look Slightly Lived-In
Jennifer Billock is an award-winning writer, bestselling author, and editor. She is currently dreaming of an around-the-world trip with her Boston terrier. When I was growing up, my mom and I loved to tour model homes near our house. We got so excited seeing the decorating choices, how the rooms were laid out, and what features the houses or units had. It’s still something I enjoy doing, even though I live an hour from my mom now.
Amazon’s Hidden Outlet Store Has Deals on All Kinds of Furniture for Up to 65% Off
Start off the new year with new furniture.
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
Before and After: A $60 No-Power-Tools Hack Turns a Plain IKEA KALLAX into a Luxe Media Console
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some of the most creative furniture hacks we’ve seen at Apartment Therapy take inspiration from popular store pieces and then put their own special twist on them. This Studio McGee-inspired nightstand made from an IKEA MALM has even more drawer space than the original, for example, and this Anthropologie-inspired DIY vanity goes slightly more bold than the original — plus it’s the perfect size for its intended space.
How To Make Your Home Smell Good Like…24/7
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
Woman DIYs Adorable Wreath Alternative That Looks Great Anywhere In the House
There are so many ways to personalize it!
Joanna Gaines’ Garden Cottage Is Apothecary Perfection
One person’s cottage is another person’s dream home. On January 20, Joanna Gaines shared a photo of her garden cottage on Instagram after doing a bit of early spring cleaning, and if you’re still riding the cottagecore wave, then you need to pin this picture to your vision board ASAP.
12 cute bathroom decor buys to beautify small washrooms
These cute bathroom decor picks will add the ultimate dose of personality to even tiny rental washrooms for a styled and refreshed aesthetic.
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
Should You Wash New Clothing Items Before Wearing Them?
The simple answer to that question is yes. But have you ever wondered why it is recommended that you wash your clothes before wearing them for the first time?. Have you ever developed a rash a few days after wearing a brand-new clothing item? Has this been happening more frequently? As we get older, our skin tends to thin and become more sensitive. We may react more easily to irritants now more than ever.
The Kitchen Paint Trend That May Just Help You Sell Your Home Faster
As you prepare to sell, strip away the safety net, starting with your kitchen, and find the little things that will genuinely make your home memorable.
HGTV Star Christina Hall's Pick For The Best Type Of Cabinet And Drawer Pulls
The finishing touches of any renovation project may be the hardest to settle on because we all know they really tie together the room's overall aesthetic.
