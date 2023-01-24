UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May and Police Chief Joe Farrow issued the following statement today (Jan. 27):. Like you, we were horrified by the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. We join other voices in expressing our anger and disgust, and we condemn the officers’ actions, while recognizing that condemnation is not justice. Tyre was 29 years old, and his mother recalled his love of skateboarding, taking pictures, sunsets and his family. Now we share our grief with his mother and his loved ones.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO