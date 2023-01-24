ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Lecturer’s Book Launch and Reading

By León Salvatierra, lecturer, Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, College of Letters and Science. WHAT: Book launch and reading sponsored by TANA (Taller Arte del Nuevo Amanecer, or Art Workshop of the New Dawn), a partnership between the Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies and the greater Woodland community.
DHI Book Talk: Alyssa Ney and ‘The Wave Function’

The World in the Wave Function:A Metaphysics for Quantum Physics (Oxford University Press, April 2021) WHAT: Book talk sponsored by the UC Davis Humanities Institute and International House Davis. WITH: The author, Alyssa Ney, professor of cognitive science and philosophy, Department of Philosophy. WHEN: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in...
Baby with congenital heart disease finds winning care team

(SACRAMENTO) — Ashley Katzakian, of Lodi, was 20 weeks into her pregnancy when she was referred toUC Davis Children’s Hospital. An ultrasound had revealed a potential issue with her developing baby’s heart. “We were referred to the UC Davis Fetal Care and Treatment Center and our baby...
Campus Police, All of Yolo County Law Enforcement Speak Out

The UC Davis Police Department and all of Yolo County law enforcement issued statements Friday (Jan. 27) registering disgust and distress over the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee, police. Also Friday, campus Police Chief Joe Farrow joined Chancellor Gary S. May in a statement of condemnation, and UC President Michael V. Drake similarly expressed his outrage.
UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May and Police Chief Joe Farrow Statement on Killing of Tyre Nichols

UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May and Police Chief Joe Farrow issued the following statement today (Jan. 27):. Like you, we were horrified by the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. We join other voices in expressing our anger and disgust, and we condemn the officers’ actions, while recognizing that condemnation is not justice. Tyre was 29 years old, and his mother recalled his love of skateboarding, taking pictures, sunsets and his family. Now we share our grief with his mother and his loved ones.
