Georgia State

Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now

By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press
 2 days ago
A report by a special grand jury in Georgia investigating possible interference in the 2020 election will remain secret for now while a judge considers its release.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney heard arguments Tuesday from prosecutors who argued against immediately releasing the report and a coalition of media organizations who argued it should be made public.

He said he would consider their arguments and would reach out to both parties with any questions before making a final decision.

The special grand jury was investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by seeking to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

