NEW ORLEANS — The Baton Rouge nightclub where 12 people were injured in a mass shooting early Sunday has lost its liquor license, according to our partners at The Advocate. Louisiana's Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control commissioner, Ernest Legier, told the Advocate that ATC issued an emergency suspension for Dior nightclub, saying the "seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety."

