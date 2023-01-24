ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts 'Can't Afford to Lose' This Free Agent

By Jake Arthur
 5 days ago

Pro Football Focus revealed one free agent for every team they couldn't afford to lose. In the case of the Indianapolis Colts, it's a homegrown player that finally flourished this season.

One of the philosophies of the Indianapolis Colts ' front office is to draft and develop their own players. That often means having added patience with such prospects and seeing to it that they meet their potential.

The Colts drafted wide receiver Parris Campbell in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and stuck with him through three injury-ravaged seasons before he finally stayed healthy in 2022 and was a reliable playmaker for the team as a result.

Pro Football Focus recently produced a list of players that each NFL cannot afford to lose this offseason, and the impending free agent Campbell was their submission for Indy.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: WR PARRIS CAMPBELL

Linebacker Bobby Okereke makes a lot of sense here, as well, but the Colts have a ton invested in Shaquille Leonard at the position already. On offense, Michael Pittman Jr. could join the $20 million-plus per year club this offseason as an early extension candidate, which could make a cheaper pure slot receiving option a smart piece to keep around.

Campbell’s production in 2022 outpaced his three-year cumulative totals from 2019-21 in nearly every statistical category now that he was finally healthy, with nine games of at least 40 receiving yards on the year. A one-year flier where Campbell can take yet another step — a decent bet if the Colts' offense doesn’t once again rank dead last in EPA per dropback — makes sense for all parties.

After missing 34 games in his first three seasons, Campbell was able to stay available for each contest in Year 4, finishing second on the team in receptions, targets, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

In 17 games (16 starts), Campbell caught 63-of-91 targets for 623 yards (9.9 avg.), and 3 touchdowns. He also carried the ball 5 times for 58 yards (11.6 avg.). Everything was a new career-best except for the yards per reception.

"My number-one goal was just to be about there and be available for all 17 (games), and I did that," Campbell said after the Colts' season ended. "All the stuff in between, I was blessed to be able to make plays, and given the opportunities, I feel like I made the most of them. So, I'm happy with, obviously individually — not as a team — but individually, happy with what I was able to put on tape."

The Colts are on the hunt for a new head coach and are expected to use their first-round pick (currently No. 4 overall) on a quarterback. They'll need all the ammo they can get on offense, so retaining Campbell makes all the sense in the world.

What might aid in Campbell's return to the Colts is his price tag. Spotrac projects his market value at $2.5 million on a one-year deal., which seems criminally low for a player of his talent, but understandable given his injury history.

"(I'll) try not to stress out about it," Campbell said about his impending free agency. "I'm an impatient person."

