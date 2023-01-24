State of the State: A new sheriff in town

"Memo from the Middle" is an opinion column written by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey, a member of the Nevada Legislature from 1996 to 2016.

The last sheriff once had the majority of townspeople on his side. That is, until he didn’t. What happened was a mysterious stranger called a pandemic crept into town and the sheriff felt compelled to close or curtail local gambling halls, storefronts, schools and even churches. The dark intruder eventually slithered away, but not before townspeople throughout the state were left feeling the ill effects of the pandemic’s unwelcome visit. They took it out on the one person they could blame. When the next election occurred — there was a new sheriff in town.

Nevada voted for a change, and Joe Lombardo strode into town earlier this week and gave his first State of the State address to a gathering of “townspeople” from both sides of the political aisle.

Unlike the previous “sheriff” Steve Sisolak, Lombardo faced an audience of legislative leaders who are not of the same political persuasion. Conflicts, you say? Of course, there will be. There is, however, an opportunity for an unprecedented level of cooperation borne out of the necessity for compromise with divided government being the case. With more than one-third of Nevada’s voters not identifying with either Democrats or Republicans, it’s no wonder they voted for more political balance in Carson City. It’s why “townspeople” decided on a new sheriff, instead of keeping the old one.

What are some of the elements of Joe Lombardo’s budget? First, it should be noted that Lombardo begins with a stroke of good fortune that Nevada’s fiscal coffers are anything but bare as he begins his administration. Federal infusion of monies to states — along with pent-up travel and tourism to the Vegas Strip — have made things relatively easy for the first-time governor. He can spend where he wants to (if he can get Democrats to go along), but he can also afford to reduce certain high-profile taxes that will endear him with many Nevada voters.

For example, suspending the state’s motor vehicle tax for 12 months will translate to a savings of 23 cents for every gallon of gas Nevadans purchase. By proposing to reduce small business payment of the state’s Modified Business Tax by 15%, while at the same raising the exemption level for larger business Commerce Tax payers by 50%, he scores points with the many in the business sector that are still resentful over previous tax increases.

The education issue has haunted Nevada’s governors for decades. Lombardo campaigned fervently to be another such chief executive to tackle the problem.

Lombardo’s budget contains $2 billion in new funding for K-12 students, a 22% increase from the previous biennium’s numbers. The proposal increases spending by more than $2,000 per-student from next year. The governor is also supporting the creation of a parent-pleasing “Office of School Choice” within the Department of Education, designed to look at options for parents, including public charter schools. A possibly impossible lift will be to get Democrats to go along with his proposed $50 million infusion for the State’s Opportunity Scholarship programs (allowing parents to access public dollars toward private school attendance). Democrats and the state teachers union will vehemently oppose this measure. It may end up being the biggest test of the new governor’s mettle during the upcoming session.

Lombardo wisely proposed an 8% increase to all state employees salaries with the addition of regular bonus payments. For a lean and mean state government trying to fill numerous vacancies in state services, such incentives are not only deserved, but necessary.

Being a former sheriff, it was not surprising to see a number of criminal justice reforms, including those in the classroom, proposing to change certain liberal “restorative justice” measures that teachers say have increased classroom violence.

Lombardo surprised some by restoring higher education’s budget to pre-pandemic levels. Universities and colleges must be pleased.

Election and voting reforms being proposed are guaranteed to get the passions of both political parties flowing. Let’s hope the bills are heard and there is real debate. Voters both deserve and demand it.

The new governor talks about doing things the “Nevada Way.” Not staying in the political middle of any Great Basin political roadway may end up sending both the governor and Democrat leaders only partially down the path to any legislative session success. Neither Lombardo nor the legislative party in power should want to end up on that “loneliest highway.”

Neither do Nevadans. So get together — and get to work.

