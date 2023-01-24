ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

State of the State: A new sheriff in town

By Pat Hickey
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPJJu_0kPoIwtg00

"Memo from the Middle" is an opinion column written by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey, a member of the Nevada Legislature from 1996 to 2016.

The last sheriff once had the majority of townspeople on his side. That is, until he didn’t. What happened was a mysterious stranger called a pandemic crept into town and the sheriff felt compelled to close or curtail local gambling halls, storefronts, schools and even churches. The dark intruder eventually slithered away, but not before townspeople throughout the state were left feeling the ill effects of the pandemic’s unwelcome visit. They took it out on the one person they could blame. When the next election occurred — there was a new sheriff in town.

Nevada voted for a change, and Joe Lombardo strode into town earlier this week and gave his first State of the State address to a gathering of “townspeople” from both sides of the political aisle.

Unlike the previous “sheriff” Steve Sisolak, Lombardo faced an audience of legislative leaders who are not of the same political persuasion. Conflicts, you say? Of course, there will be. There is, however, an opportunity for an unprecedented level of cooperation borne out of the necessity for compromise with divided government being the case. With more than one-third of Nevada’s voters not identifying with either Democrats or Republicans, it’s no wonder they voted for more political balance in Carson City. It’s why “townspeople” decided on a new sheriff, instead of keeping the old one.

What are some of the elements of Joe Lombardo’s budget? First, it should be noted that Lombardo begins with a stroke of good fortune that Nevada’s fiscal coffers are anything but bare as he begins his administration. Federal infusion of monies to states — along with pent-up travel and tourism to the Vegas Strip — have made things relatively easy for the first-time governor. He can spend where he wants to (if he can get Democrats to go along), but he can also afford to reduce certain high-profile taxes that will endear him with many Nevada voters.

For example, suspending the state’s motor vehicle tax for 12 months will translate to a savings of 23 cents for every gallon of gas Nevadans purchase. By proposing to reduce small business payment of the state’s Modified Business Tax by 15%, while at the same raising the exemption level for larger business Commerce Tax payers by 50%, he scores points with the many in the business sector that are still resentful over previous tax increases.

The education issue has haunted Nevada’s governors for decades. Lombardo campaigned fervently to be another such chief executive to tackle the problem.

Lombardo’s budget contains $2 billion in new funding for K-12 students, a 22% increase from the previous biennium’s numbers. The proposal increases spending by more than $2,000 per-student from next year. The governor is also supporting the creation of a parent-pleasing “Office of School Choice” within the Department of Education, designed to look at options for parents, including public charter schools. A possibly impossible lift will be to get Democrats to go along with his proposed $50 million infusion for the State’s Opportunity Scholarship programs (allowing parents to access public dollars toward private school attendance). Democrats and the state teachers union will vehemently oppose this measure. It may end up being the biggest test of the new governor’s mettle during the upcoming session.

Lombardo wisely proposed an 8% increase to all state employees salaries with the addition of regular bonus payments. For a lean and mean state government trying to fill numerous vacancies in state services, such incentives are not only deserved, but necessary.

Being a former sheriff, it was not surprising to see a number of criminal justice reforms, including those in the classroom, proposing to change certain liberal “restorative justice” measures that teachers say have increased classroom violence.

Lombardo surprised some by restoring higher education’s budget to pre-pandemic levels. Universities and colleges must be pleased.

Election and voting reforms being proposed are guaranteed to get the passions of both political parties flowing. Let’s hope the bills are heard and there is real debate. Voters both deserve and demand it.

The new governor talks about doing things the “Nevada Way.” Not staying in the political middle of any Great Basin political roadway may end up sending both the governor and Democrat leaders only partially down the path to any legislative session success. Neither Lombardo nor the legislative party in power should want to end up on that “loneliest highway.”

Neither do Nevadans. So get together — and get to work.

"Memo from the Middle" is an opinion column written by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey, a member of the Nevada Legislature from 1996 to 2016.

Have your say: How to submit an opinion column or letter to the editor

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: State of the State: A new sheriff in town

Comments / 4

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats respond to Lombardo’s State of the State address

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada state Democrats are responding to new Governor Joe Lombardo’s State of the State address. In prepared remarks, Speaker-elect Steve Yeager said:. “Good evening, my fellow Nevadans. My name is Steve Yeager and I am the Speaker-elect for the Nevada State Assembly and the...
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Democrats take aim at Lombardo on election laws, school choice after State of the State

In the wake of Gov. Joe Lombardo’s State of the State speech, Democrats — who still control both legislative chambers — were quick to criticize the partisan elements of the address, even as they signaled they may support some funding priorities on bipartisan grounds.  The post Democrats take aim at Lombardo on election laws, school choice after State of the State appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Inflation, housing are top concerns for Black Nevadans; wages and racism close behind

Black Nevadans are most concerned about inflation or the cost of living and housing affordability, according to a statewide survey that found the issues of wages and racism trail close behind. The poll results, which were commissioned by the Nevada Black Legislative Caucus, come as legislation seeking to advance affordable housing has failed in recent years. The post Inflation, housing are top concerns for Black Nevadans; wages and racism close behind appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada

The annual Cattlemen’s Update, presented annually in January by the University of Nevada and sponsored by a number of businesses and agencies, crisscrossed Northern Nevada to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect their businesses and the Nevada cattle industry. The first day was presented virtually...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

Nevadans will no longer go to jail for minor traffic offenses

The longtime practice of arresting and jailing drivers who cannot afford to pay fines for minor traffic violations has come to an end in Nevada. The new state law which decriminalizes minor traffic violations went into effect on Jan. 1, making them civil infractions and ending the widespread practice of issuing warrants when an individual fails to pay their tickets.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada governor touts education investment, suspends gas tax

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and use the budget surplus to proposal fiscal savings. The Republican also proposed stiffening criminal penalties, creating a new state office to expand school choice and raise state employee pay 12% over the next two years. He insisted all the initiatives can be accomplished without any new taxes. Lombardo also announced plans to join Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday to unveil a new facility to unveil plans for a $3.5 billion-dollar manufacturing facility in northern Nevada. It’s part of his determination to further diversify Nevada’s economy that is heavily reliant on casinos and tourism. Lombardo’s lofty legislative goals took center stage in his first State of the State address in a packed assembly chamber in Carson City, setting the stage for how he’ll work with the Democratic-controlled legislature after his razor-thin victory in the western swing state.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada collected nearly $4 million from penalties in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The District of Nevada announced Wednesday it collected $3.9 million in civil and criminal penalties in the Fiscal Year 2022. Of that amount, $3.3 million was collected from criminal actions. The funds collected by the District are used to pay restitution to victims. “This total...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Democratic leaders: ‘No room for compromise’ with Lombardo on election reform, other issues

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Several legislative proposals championed by Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo during his state of the state speech Monday have already been declared dead on arrival by Democratic legislative leaders. “That’s a non-starter,” Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager said of the governor’s desire to undo the move to universal mail ballots, which Democrats passed in the 2021 legislative […] The post Democratic leaders: ‘No room for compromise’ with Lombardo on election reform, other issues appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs

Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy