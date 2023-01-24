Vinton Board of Health Appoints Fox as Health Commissioner

MCARTHUR – The Vinton County Board of Health has selected Ciara Fox as Health Commissioner.

Fox will begin her position with the agency on Monday, January 30. She received her Master of Public Health degree from Ohio University and is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Public Health from Capella University.

Fox comes to the Vinton County Health Department from her most recent position as Director of Grant Development and Management at Hocking College. She has over four years of experience within the field of public health. Her public health career began at the Meigs County Health Department as a Health Educator.

From there, Fox spent a few months at the Ohio Department of Health working to alleviate the maternal health mortality rate in Ohio as a program consultant focused on core partnerships with local hospitals and maternal health and wellness entities throughout the state. She then continued her public health career at the Ross County Health District, where she worked as the Creating Healthy Communities Coordinator and several other roles impacting community health.

A southeast Ohio native, Fox resides in Athens County with her husband and their two fur children