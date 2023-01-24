ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Vinton Board of Health Appoints Fox as Health Commissioner

By Staff Reports
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 2 days ago

MCARTHUR – The Vinton County Board of Health has selected Ciara Fox as Health Commissioner.

Fox will begin her position with the agency on Monday, January 30. She received her Master of Public Health degree from Ohio University and is currently pursuing her Doctorate in Public Health from Capella University.

Fox comes to the Vinton County Health Department from her most recent position as Director of Grant Development and Management at Hocking College. She has over four years of experience within the field of public health. Her public health career began at the Meigs County Health Department as a Health Educator.

From there, Fox spent a few months at the Ohio Department of Health working to alleviate the maternal health mortality rate in Ohio as a program consultant focused on core partnerships with local hospitals and maternal health and wellness entities throughout the state. She then continued her public health career at the Ross County Health District, where she worked as the Creating Healthy Communities Coordinator and several other roles impacting community health.

A southeast Ohio native, Fox resides in Athens County with her husband and their two fur children

Related
Times Gazette

AAA7 talks workforce shortage in home care

The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) hosted a special roundtable discussion last Friday to address the workforce shortages in home care. According to the AAA7, close to 175 individuals in its 10-county region are currently without a home health aide to provide personal care services to support them and their family caregivers due to a personal care aide workforce shortage in the area. Home health aides provide needed services such as bathing, grooming and other supports that allow individuals receiving long-term care services to remain in their home. The shortage is a theme that is being felt across the entire state with lower pay rates for home care workers also a concern that was shared as part of the workforce shortage conversation.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio University Chillicothe names 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s list

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio University Chillicothe has named 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
iheart.com

"Maximum Height of Grass and Weeds" Fails to Pass in Council

An attempt to correct a part of the updated nuisance legislation failed in Monday's Chillicothe Council session. Julie Preston saw her third and final reading of a revision of the "Maximum Height of Grass and Weeds" fail to pass. It would have changed the height from 12 inches to six.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
thepostathens.com

Local schools still experiencing substitute shortages

Three local school districts—Athens City School District, Alexander Local School District and Meigs Local School District—have been experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers. The school districts have been noticing the pattern for at least three years. Although COVID-19 impacted the number of substitutes entering classrooms, a shortage of...
ATHENS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Julie Preston is Republican Candidate for Chillicothe Mayor

While Mayor Luke Feeney is the Democratic incumbent mayor of Chillicothe, he now has a challenger. At-large council member Julie Preston was announced as the Republican candidate for mayor, in Thursday's annual dinner of the Republican Women of Ross County. After Monday's Chillicothe Council session, she said she is running...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield Union Local Schools closed due to violent threats

PLEASANTVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield Union Local School District is closed Thursday due to threats of violence, according to the district’s superintendent. The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the threats, but believe there is no known current threat to the district. In a statement made on social media, Superintendent Chad Belville said, “Fairfield […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Athens NEWS

Service with much more than a smile

NELSONVILLE — There’s customer service with a smile and then there’s Jonathan Koch. Koch, 23, is an employee at the Nelsonville branch of the Sonic Drive-In. In his time there, he has managed to brighten the days of many individuals. Because of his outgoing attitude, welcoming smile and eagerness to be a good person, he recently achieved the status of more than local fame when a Facebook post about him reached hundreds of interactions and over 200 shares. ...
NELSONVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Diocese of Columbus to close Sts. Peter and Paul School

WELLSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Students have walked the halls at Sts. Peter and Paul School in Wellston since 1908. Last week, parents received a letter notifying them that the school would close following the 2022-2023 school year. “My first thought and impression in general ... I was heartbroken,” said Kennedi...
WELLSTON, OH
Times Gazette

Hotel headed for demolition

Greenfield’s Elliott Hotel may finally get demolished after a cost-sharing agreement was reached between the village and the county’s land bank. Legislation was approved by Greenfield council members at the council’s regular meeting on Monday allowing a cost-sharing agreement between the Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (aka land bank) and the village to together handle the cost to demolish the Elliott Hotel.
GREENFIELD, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant to open third location in Columbus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based mac and cheese bar is opening near Ohio State University. Keystone’s Mac Shack, a fast-casual eatery founded by Four Entertainment Group, will fill the 1,250-square-foot Gateway University District space at 1619 N. High St. that previously was a Panera Bread. It will...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Two Arrested in Trafficking in Drugs

On January 24th, 2023, Detectives with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Williams Road, Athens. Detectives were assisted by Deputies of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. Detectives gained information that the suspect, Charles H. Gall III, was in possession of firearms while under indictment for drug related charges in Athens County Common Pleas Court.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

ODOT Battling Winter’s Blast

Snow is falling around Southeastern Ohio to start our Wednesday morning. It will cause problems for those that are traveling. Currently we have several counties under a level one snow emergency. Those counties include:. Muskingum. Licking. Coshocton. A level one means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow....
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Crews call for mutual aid as firefighters battle a fire in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Pike County were called to a structure fire Thursday afternoon. According to reports, the fire was at a residence in the 2300 block of Buchanan Road. Additional assistance was requested at the scene from fire departments in Ross County. The cause of the...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
The Jackson & Vinton Courier

Vinton County, OH
