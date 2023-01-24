‘Married at First Sight’: Shaquille Stuns Kirsten With Pre-Honeymoon Bombshell

The weddings are over and the honeymoons are about to start for the Married at First Sight Season 16 couples. But one just-wed pair might not be jetting off to Jamaica with the rest of the show’s cast. In a teaser for the Jan. 25 episode of MAFS, Shaquille drops a bomb on Kirsten when he tells her that he wants to delay their vacation so he can attend a work conference.

Does Shaquille put work before his marriage in the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’?

Up until now, Shaquille, 31, has put his career as a university administrator before a romantic relationship. By signing up for Married at First Sight , he was hoping to be matched with an equally ambitious woman who could be his partner in life and in love. He may have found it in Kirsten, a career-focused real estate agent who wants a husband as accomplished as she is. But is Shaquille ready to make space in his life for his spouse? A teaser (via Twitter ) for the next episode suggests that might be a challenge for him.

“You know I’m still in school,” Shaquille, who is working to complete his doctorate, tells Kirsten. “And I have a research conference this weekend. So I have to present my research. So we are not going to the honeymoon tomorrow. I have to travel to Jackson, Mississippi. So you will be traveling to Jackson, Mississippi, to actually come to class with me.”

“What?” a visibly shocked Kirsten replies.

“Are you serious right now?” she says to a producer.

Kisten already has doubts about Shaquille

The teaser doesn’t show Kirsten’s full reaction to Shaquille’s bombshell. It’s possible he’s pulling his new wife’s leg, but assuming his plan to ditch the trip to the Caribbean for a work conference is real, it will be interesting to see how Kirsten takes the news. Though she has only just met Shaq, he already has a number of strikes against him in her book.

Kirsten – who isn’t afraid to admit she’s picky – has a lengthy list of things she does and doesn’t want in a spouse. Already, she’s expressed disappointment in her husband’s appearance (she didn’t want to be matched with a bald man) and his failure to ask permission to kiss her at the altar . She did seem to like that he had a strong religious faith and was dedicated to his career. But will the latter turn from a plus into a minus if he puts his job ahead of her?

The other ‘Married at First Sight’ couples prepare for their honeymoons

While Shaquille and Kirsten navigate their first major conflict as a couple, the other Married at First Sight Nashville cast members prepare for their own honeymoons. At least one pair seems to be getting off to a stronger start than Shaq and Kirsten. Nicole makes it clear she’s ready to get intimate with her husband Chris.

“Think we’re going to have sex on our honeymoon in Jamaica?” she asks him.

“I mean…” Chris starts to reply.

“Definitely feeling the romance heating up when you add Jamaica to the equation,” she continues, cutting him off.

How will Kirsten respond to Shaquille’s proposal to delay their honeymoon? Find out when new episodes of Married at First Sight Season 16 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

