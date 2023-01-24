ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Did Vail Bloom Play on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

By Carol Cassada
Actor Vail Bloom got her big break on the soap opera The Young and the Restless . Bloom was a leading lady on the CBS series for three years before embarking on other projects . As Bloom returns to her roots, let’s look at her time on the soap opera.

The Young and the Restless star Vail Bloom I David Livingston/Getty Images

What character did Vail Bloom play on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

In July 2007, Bloom made her The Young and the Restless debut as Heather Stevens. Heather is the daughter of legacy characters Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) and April Stevens (Cindy Eilbacher). Heather spends most of her childhood living in New York with her mother and has little contact with Paul.

A grown-up Heather returns to Genoa City in 2007 and starts work as the district attorney. Heather’s relationship with her dad is strained, but the two eventually reconnect. When Heather is busy with work, she enjoys the dating life in Genoa City. Some of her love interests include Adam Newman (Mark Grossman), Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd), and Ronan Malloy (Jeff Branson).

Yet, it’s Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) that wins her heart. The couple leaves Genoa City for Savannah, Georgia, where they raise Daniel’s daughter Lucy Romalotti (Lily Brooks O’Briant).

Bloom would play Heather for three years before departing in April 2010. Afterward, the show recast the role with Eden Riegel and later Jennifer Landon. But after a 12-year absence, Bloom is reprising the role. According to Soap Opera Network , Bloom will return when Heather and Lucy visit Daniel in Genoa City.

Who did Vail Bloom date?

Since she departed from The Young and the Restless in 2010, Bloom’s life has changed a lot. She’s continued to act with guest appearances on Entourage and Cold Case and the films Orphan House and Surviving the Wild. She was also a reality star with a brief tenure on the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules .

Aside from her career, Bloom also became a mother. In April 2018, she gave birth to her first child, daughter Charlie Olvia Grace. Bloom welcomed her second child, son Jack Rene Rose in January 2020. The children’s father is unknown.

Bloom has been linked with many celebrities. She was rumored to be dating Peter Madrigal, Chris Pine and her Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor. Bloom briefly dated Hayes Stuppy from 2017 to 2018, and after their breakup she filed a restraining order alleging Stuppy was stalking her.

Why did Vail Bloom leave ‘Vanderpump Rules’?

Many fans remember Bloom for her The Young and the Restless role. But she’s also famous for her brief run on Vanderpump Rules . The Bravo reality series follows the staff at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant.

Bloom was a prominent cast member during Season 3 which aired from November 2014 to March 2015. Bloom’s tenure on the show consisted of her aiming to become hostess while also flirting with Taylor, who was trying to make Stassi Schroeder jealous . However, after one season Bloom left the Bravo series.

It’s unknown why Bloom left since she or Bravo have commented on her exit. while a return to the reality series seems out ot the question, Bloom is more than happy to return other soap opera stomping gorunds.

