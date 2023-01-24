Cowboys Should Trade Dak for Aaron Rodgers - ‘Crazy’ Bill Simmons

Bill Simmons suggests the Dallas Cowboys should trade Dak Prescott … for … Aaron Rodgers?!

FRISCO - We will pass on the Dallas Cowboys trade thoughts of Bill Simmons without judgment … while biting our tongue while we type …

The big-shot media guy wants the Cowboys to trade Dak Prescott … for …

Aaron Rodgers?!

Following the Cowboys’ disappointing playoff loss at the 49ers , The Ringer’s Simmons, and his “Cousin Sal” (who is billed here as a “die-hard Cowboys fan), the podcast discussion turned to a Simmons brainstorm.

“Is Dak for Rodgers crazy?” Simmons explained during his recent “Bill Simmons Podcast.” “Would you trade for Aaron Rodgers? … You wouldn’t want three years of Rodgers?”

Again, no judgment.

Simmons’ pondering comes on the heels of ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s report that there is a “real possibility” the Packers will trade Rodgers this offseason .

“Make no mistake, both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers,” Schefter claimed.

Again … Tongue. Type. No judgment .

The “report” does not seem to consider that Green Bay might want Rodgers out of the NFC … or who wants the headache-inducing Rodgers due to the $110 million left on his contract which means his next team is likely to be paying him at age 42 … Or the fact that Dak’s contract has a no-trade clause … Or the fact that the Pack already employs Rodgers’ heir in Jordan Love … Or that both teams would struggle with the cap ramifications of such a swap … Or that if Dak and his $40 million APY salary is so deserving of being dumped by Dallas. …

Why would any other team want to take it on?

Or that after the loss to the 49ers in which Dak played so poorly , we looked Jones in the eye as he offered our small media group his allegiance to Prescott.

“Give me that setup, with Dak Prescott, I feel very strongly that we will win,” Jerry told us. “My (commitment to Dak) is just as strong as ever. … I take (my chances with him) again and again and again.”

But again … Tongue bitten. Typing finished No judgment.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and report s