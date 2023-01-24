ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

University of Indianapolis

Women’s Hoops Prepares For Conference Action In Illinois This Week

INDIANAPOLIS – Winners of three straight games, the University of Indianapolis women's basketball team is preparing to hit the road to the state of Illinois this week for some more GLVC conference action. The Greyhounds currently sit at 10-8 overall (6-4 GLVC) this season. On Thursday, the Hounds will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

