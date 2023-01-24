Read full article on original website
New AI-Generated Pictures Of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa Are Hilarious
Artificial intelligence programs and chatbots are making headlines for their eery accuracy lately, but a new AI-generated depiction of Minnesota and our neighboring states are more funny than accurate. If you've been following the news recently, you probably heard of Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs like ChatGPT. It was created by...
Farewell to the Final Video Rental Store in Minnesota
If you want to show your kids what it is like to rent a video, like we did in the 80's and 90's, you'll have to hurry. The last movie rental store in Minnesota announced that they are closing. Last Movie Rental Store in Minnesota, Video Universe, Is Closing. My...
WATCH: Several Fights Breakout Between Minnesota Wild + Philadelphia Flyers
It was fight night in St. Paul as the Minnesota Wild took on the Philadelphia Flyers at the Xcel Energy Center on January 26th's game. I grew up watching hockey fights as my dad absolutely loved them. He had so many VHS tapes of hockey fights that we would watch for hours. What a surprise fans got knowing that they now got hockey tickets and apparently boxing tickets too as multiple fights broke out.
Minnesota Twins Unveil New Target Field Celebration Sign + Revolving Baseball Medallion
When you go to a game at Target Field this upcoming season, you'll notice some cool and innovative changes!. The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that their partnership with Dimensional Innovations is bringing the newest, technologically-enhanced additions to the Target Field experience. Fans will be treated to an updated Minnie &...
Class of 2024 Offensive Lineman Joshua Glanz Commits to UCLA
The Bruins reeled in a tackle Sunday after offering him in June and hosting him for a visit to Westwood over the weekend.
