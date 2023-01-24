Read full article on original website
Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip
Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
12 Enchanting Experiences At This Year’s Quebec Winter Carnival
Baby, it’s cold outside! But it’s not too cold to enjoy Quebec’s Winter Carnival (Carnaval de Quebec). This is the 69th year of Quebec’s Winter Carnival, and the event is one of the world’s largest. Thousands will visit to take in night parades, snow and ice sculptures, canoe races, and other iconic winter activities, food, and drink. This year’s theme is Énerve-toi l’pompon, which suggests that people celebrate with exuberance.
Ski club forced to delay winter tournament due to unusually warm temperatures
Unseasonably warm temperatures this month forced the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove to move it’s annual Winter Tournament to the second weekend in February. Now, fingers are crossed.
Watch: Moose caught in fencing wire rescued by British Columbia couple
A British Columbia couple rescued a moose they found entangled in fencing wire at the side of a road.
